4 Regions Most at Risk of Winter Storms This Christmas

Some places could see snowfall while others get pounded with rain over the holiday.

Many people kick off the holiday season hoping for just enough snow to provide a picturesque white Christmas. But now that the week of the 25th has finally arrived, meteorologists have a better picture of what we can expect weather-wise in the coming days—including some potential major weather events.

From torrential rain to sudden snowfall, some of these have the potential to snarl travel or make getting those last-minute shopping runs done that much harder. Read on for the regions that are most at risk of winter storms this Christmas, according to meteorologists.

1. The Midwest

States surrounding the Great Lakes might want to prepare themselves for a chilly, snowy week.

Thanks to changes in the polar vortex, much of the stormy and frigid weather that has hit the U.S. in recent weeks will typically stay north of the border. However, regions far enough north won’t be protected, and a passing clipper storm is expected to hit the region on Monday, Dec. 22, according to this year’s Christmas forecast from AccuWeather.

By Dec. 23, some snow accumulation is expected in the Midwest, as well as icy conditions or a wintry mix in the area, The Washington Post reports.

However, the area is expected to slightly warm up on Christmas Day, with temperatures above freezing near the Great Lakes and even reaching into the mid-60s in southern parts of the region.

2. The Northeast

The same storm that could bring snow to the central northern U.S. is also expected to make its way through the interior Northeast and New England. According to AccuWeather, Tuesday, Dec. 23, might end up being the “worst day of the week for weather-related travel disruptions in the Northeast.”

The worst hit regions will likely be the northern tier and Poconos in Pennsylvania, upstate New York, and northern New England.

Areas closer to the coast might still see precipitation, but most expect it will mostly be rain, drizzle, and potentially fog.

“There is a chance a storm on Christmas Day brings some mix of snow and ice to parts of the interior Northeast,” Adam Douty, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather, said in the forecast. “But, with cold air being extremely limited, any fresh snow would likely be limited to the northern part of New York and New England.”

3. The Pacific Northwest

While it might not be snowing, travel could get dicier in the West this week as a storm system descends upon the region. Beginning on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 23, heavy rain is expected in Oregon and parts of California, per The Washington Post.

By Christmas Eve, things will become much more dire in the area, with moderate to major holiday travel impacts expected through Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, per Accuweather.

There’s also the chance of flooding along the coast and damaging winds from midway up the Pacific Coast through Washington on the 24th, too.

4. California and the Rockies

The most populous state in the union and the areas just inland are in for some of the most severe weather of the entire week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 23, rain is expected to begin pummeling the state from the northern border (where rain will be most severe) all the way to the Los Angeles area, per AccuWeather.

The following day, rain will drench almost the entirety of California, along with Idaho, Nevada, and Utah, which also brings the potential for flooding to the region, per The Washington Post.

By Christmas Day, a separate storm will hit the area, with heavy rain throughout California and the potential of heavy snowfall in higher elevations around the Sierra Nevada mountain range.