Here's Why Everyone's Mad at Chris Pratt Right Now

The popular social media conversation "Which Hollywood Chris is best?" has taken on new life again as one of the the contenders, Chris Pratt, faces backlash once more. On Nov. 2, Pratt posted an Instagram of himself and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with a lengthy caption about their relationship. Mostly, Pratt gushes over his marriage, but some people who saw the post latched on to something else.

Pratt's Instagram went viral on Twitter, with some users saying that his comments about Schwarzenegger are cringe-worthy and others calling out a particular line regarding the couple's baby daughter, Lyla. In response, many people have tweeted in support of Pratt's ex-wife, Anna Faris, and their nine-year-old son, Jack. Read on to see what Pratt said in the post that has people so upset.

Pratt shared his love for Schwarzenegger.

In his post on Nov. 2, Pratt shared a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger sitting on a sofa. She smiles and gazes up at him, while he looks into the camera. "Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me!" he begins the post. "I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

Pratt goes on to say that they met in church, "she helps me with everything," and "her heart is pure and it belongs to me," along with some anecdotes about the relationship. He ends by noting that her birthday is in six weeks and "if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post."

One line in particular stood out to many people.

While the post is mostly Pratt talking about his marriage, there's one line that caught a lot of people's attention: "She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!"

The mention of "a gorgeous healthy daughter" made some social media users—including commenters on his Instagram page—note that Pratt also has a son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Faris. The word "healthy" stood out in particular, because Jack was born premature and has had some health issues because of it. This is something both Pratt and Faris have opened up about publicly.

The responses were loud and clear.

Pratt's Instagram post is filled with comments like "You forgot about your son" and "You do know you have a son, right? Should he also be a greatest treasure?" Another commenter wrote, "For me if was the emphasis on 'healthy child' like your firstborn is lesser in your eyes. You need to go read that sentence thru HIS eyes & apologize to him bcuz your wording was cruel Dude…"

On Twitter some of the responses included a user who wrote, "I have two children. One is special needs. If someone described only one of my children as healthy and gorgeous, I'd probably lose my s***. Anna Faris and her beautiful son deserve better than these cheap shots." Another user tweeted, "this whole post is yikes, but the 'healthy daughter' part hits really hard when you realize chris pratt and anna faris have a son with health issues since birth."

Some people had a different issue with the post.

The mention of a "healthy daughter" wasn't the only problem some people had with Pratt's Instagram. Many took issue with the way the Guardians of the Galaxy star talks about Schwarzenegger. For instance, he wrote in the caption, "She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles … My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card."

"The culture of 'my wife moves mountains for me, sacrifices her personal happiness for mine, is way out of my league in every way, and I am..a man who does nothing for her in return haha men, get you a woman who's serving you while you just sit there!' is so toxic and must die," wrote comedian and writer Lane Moore.

As for Schwarzenegger, she commented on her husband's post and wrote of the loud chewing comment, "Oh wow. It's only when I'm eating CEREAL but i love you."

Faris received an outpouring of support.

One very popular way that readers responded to the Instagram post was by supporting Faris. The Scary Movie star was praised for everything from her career to the way she seems to be a great parent to ending her marriage to Pratt. "Don't worry about finding someone who looks at you like Katherine Schwarzenegger looks at Chris Pratt," wrote one Twitter user alongside a photo of Faris and her son. "Find someone who looks at you like Anna Faris looks at Jack." Faris and Pratt were married from 2009 to 2018. He wed Schwarzenegger in 2019.

Pratt has not clarified his post.

Pratt has not responded to the backlash his Instagram post received. Best Life reached out to his rep for comment but has not yet received a response.

The actor has spoken out about his son recently, however. In June, he told Entertainment Tonight of Jack and Lyla, "He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet." He added, "She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her. You know, he's a great big brother."

