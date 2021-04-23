If You Smell Like This, Men Won't Forget You, According to Cher

In Mermaids, Cher taught us that if you want to know if a man is into you, "it's in his kiss (that's where it is)." So, when the iconic singer dished out new dating advice recently, we took notice. The incomparable performer, who's dated a handful of A-list stars, shared one of her best-kept secrets about how to entice a man during a recent interview with James Corden. The key to a guy's heart? It's apparently all in your smell, Cher says. To see what you should smell like on your next night out, read on, and for more on another star's two scents—oops, we mean, cents—check out Jennifer Aniston Shared the One Thing She'd Never Do in a Relationship.

If you smell like dessert, men won't forget you, according to Cher.

On April 22, Cher returned to The Late Late Show with James Corden. As the interview began, Corden told Cher, "you smell like a million dollars," to which she replied, "I know." While he thought she smelled like rose petal and bergamot, Cher told Corden that she was wearing Cher Eau De Couture, the award-winning perfume she created. Then Cher shared her secret. "I always had this theory that if you smell like dessert, men won't forget you," she told Corden. "And it's worked."

Cher also shared this sage advice on Twitter in 2017, along with a nod to her 1987 perfume Uninhibited.

But it sounds like she really mastered the art of cologne with Eau de Couture, which took her four years to make and launched in 2019. In Sept. 2020, Cher Eau de Couture was named Consumer's Choice in the women's popular category at the 2020 Fragrance Foundation Awards.

So, what does Cher smell like?

According to Scent Beauty, which makes Cher's unisex perfume, Cher Eau de Perfume is bergamot, clove, and neroli on top (so Corden wasn't really off with the bergamot); jasmine, rose, and orange flower at the heart (he noticed the rose, too); and has a base of vetiver, sandalwood, vanilla orchid.

So, it doesn't smell directly like dessert, but in an interview with Allure in Nov. 2019, right before the scent launched, she talked about the smells that have played a role in her life, and they definitely veered to the sweet side. "I love the smell of popcorn and pumpkin pie," she said.

And apparently, men do love it. One male reviewer said, "The moment I put on this fragrance which my wife purchased for me at Christmas, it was like OMG… I could hardly explain it at the moment. It was a scent I have never witness [sic] before. A scent which obviously touches ones [sic] pheromones and made me feel all sorts of things. Meaning, it made me feel loved, special, above the norm … it is a scent which one truly cannot get enough of."

And which men is she hoping to entice?

During the Late Late Show interview, Corden asked Cher about her type, after teasing it might be Christopher Meloni, who she tweeted about recently as a fan of Law & Order: SVU and Meloni's new spinoff. She admitted that she is not romantically interested in Meloni, saying he's not her type, "not even for a minute."

But that may leave you wondering who is—that was certainly the question on Corden's mind. Unfortunately, Cher refused to share any insight on the matter. "I'm not telling you because you're such a big blabbermouth," she told Corden, adding that it was too personal of a topic.

However, she did point out that she's had her types, leading Corden to ask where he fell on the scale. "Far, far away," Cher said laughing. "You're in Tanzania."

Cher did confirm that Tom Cruise is one of her top lovers.

This was not the first time Cher divulged some interesting information on Corden's show. Back in 2018, the stars played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," where Corden and his celebrity guest either have to answer a personal question or eat a disgusting item. During that episode, Cher got stuck with the question, "You've said Tom Cruise is one of your top five favorite lovers, who are the other four?" Rather than answer the question, Cher ate a dried caterpillar. Corden pointed out that the answer must be really good if she's opting to eat a dried caterpillar before sharing her thoughts. He also asked if Cruise went straight into the top five. "Well, no, I had to give ratings," she admitted.

