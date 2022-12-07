Entertainment

Charlize Theron Says a Producer Once Called Her at 3 a.m. to Say She Was "Fat and Ugly"

She learned to disregard unsolicited opinions early in her career.

By Lia Beck
December 7, 2022
By Lia Beck
December 7, 2022

As an actor, Charlize Theron's job is to disappear into a role. So, to hear that a producer saw her work in a film and took it upon himself to call her in the middle of the night to tell her that she looked "fat" and "ugly" is even more nonsensical than it is shocking.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron opened up about her career as both a performer and a producer, including sharing a story about her negative experience with a financial backer in the early 2000s. At the time, Theron knew that the producer's words were uncalled for but also said that there was a part of her that still wondered if he was right. Read on to see what else the actor had to say and to find out what movie she was working on at the time.

READ THIS NEXT: 7 Classic Movies That You Can't Watch Anywhere.

Theron transformed her appearance for a 2003 film.

Charlize Theron in "Monster"
Newmarket Films

Theron starred in the 2003 movie Monster as Aileen Wuornos, a real-life serial killer who was executed in 2002. Her transformation for the role included the actor gaining weight, wearing fake teeth and contacts, shaving her eyebrows, and wearing makeup that altered her look.

In an interview with The Advocate at the time, Theron was asked how it felt when she saw herself in character for the first time. "It's not the answer that people expect," she said. "I was very happy [laughs]. I was very happy because I was very concerned that it would become a joke. I didn't want it to become about makeup or about a caricature or anything like that. And so I was really nervous. So the first day that we did all of it and I looked in the mirror, I was like [gasps], OK, I'm feeling this—this feels very authentic to me and very real and it's not a joke. I was very happy."

A producer called to critique her looks.

Charlize Theron at the 2004 Golden Globe Awards
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

In her new interview with THR, Theron said that a producer of the film called her after seeing footage from Monster and commented on the way she looked.

Theron explained that she and writer-director Patty Jenkins "were surrounded by older, white men," adding, [W]e knew the movie we were making, but they didn't."

She went on to say, "I remember one night, three weeks in, our financier calls. He had obviously tried Patty first, but I was stupid enough to pick up the phone at 3 a.m. He was like, 'I just got the dailies and you're so fat and so ugly and you never smile.'"

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Her director supported her.

Christina Ricci, Patty Jenkins, and Charlize Theron at the premiere of "Monster" in 2003
Amy Graves/WireImage via Getty Images

While Theron knew that she was supposed to look a certain way for the role, she was still taken aback by the comment. She said that she told Jenkins, who immediately dismissed it.

"I was like, 'Oh my God.' And I called Patty and she goes, 'Don't [expletive] listen to that.' That was the first time I heard a woman go, '[Expletive] them,' and it was a rebellion that I never knew before. I was always the one kind of charging it, but in a way safer way than she was because there was a part of me that was almost like, 'Maybe he's right.'"

She thinks producers gravely misunderstood the movie.

Charlize Theron at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in 2020
DFree / Shutterstock

Theron, who was also a producer for Monster, said in a producers roundtable conversation for THR in 2019 that some of the other producers—including the man who called her—didn't understand the movie.

"I think the financiers actually thought they were basically paying for a hot lesbian movie with me and Christina Ricci," she explained. "And knowing what Patty wanted to do with it, I knew that we were going to come up against things."

Theron shared a similar version of the phone call story.

"As soon as I started gaining weight, I had one of the financiers call me up," the star said. "Actually, his wife saw me, and she was like, 'Did you see Charlize? Have you seen what she looks like?' And I got that call, like, 'What's going on with that?' This is back in the day when it took, like, three weeks for dailies to make it back here, and I got a call at 3 a.m. from the guy." Theron also said that he asked her, "What are you doing? You never smiled. You look so angry, you look horrible."

Theron said it was a lesson in sticking with what she believed in. "There is a part of you that second-guesses, right?" she continued. "And you are like, '[Expletive], well, maybe I did go too far with this.' Then you realize you have to stand that ground."

Theron went on to win an Oscar for Best Actress for the role, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • holiday packages on doorstep
    holiday packages on doorstep
    Smarter Living

    Police Issue New Warnings About Package Theft

    Here's how to avoid scams this holiday season.

  • Prince Harry And Meghan Movie Trailer Is Misleading, Fueling the Fire, Viewers Say
    Prince Harry And Meghan Movie Trailer Is Misleading, Fueling the Fire, Viewers Say
    Extra

    Prince Harry And Meghan Movie Trailer Is Misleading, Fueling the Fire, Viewers Say

    Viewers point out that all is not as it seems in the latest Harry & Meghan trailer.

  • Paul Newman in the 1962 film "Sweet Bird of Youth"
    Paul Newman in the 1962 film "Sweet Bird of Youth"
    Entertainment

    Paul Newman Hated This Movie of His So Much

    He took out ads begging people not to watch.

  • gender-neutral baby in a green hat and under covers
    gender-neutral baby in a green hat and under covers
    Smarter Living

    100+ Gender-Neutral Names (With Meanings)

    Get the scoop on these popular baby names.

  • capsule wardrobe in closet
    capsule wardrobe in closet
    Style

    8 Items for a Capsule Wardrobe After 60

    Style experts recommend starting with these.

  • A family decorating their Christmas tree
    A family decorating their Christmas tree
    Smarter Living

    You've Been Stringing Christmas Lights Wrong

    Here's how to make things easier.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group