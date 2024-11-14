12 Celebrities You Won’t Believe Are Turning 60 This Year

Turning 60 is a major milestone birthday, especially if you’re in the public eye. If you’ve grown up watching public figures on TV and in movies, it’s sometimes shocking to realize just how long they’ve been working for (or, how old we’re getting…). One thing is for sure: Getting older is a privilege, and many of the stars turning 60 soon acknowledge that. Here are 12 celebrities turning 60 in the next 12 months.

1. Calista Flockhart Shutterstock Calista Flockhart is turning 60 on November 11, 2024, and is still happily married to Harrison Ford. “We’ve had to work,” she told The New York Times . “We’ve had our ups, we’ve had downs like everybody else — mostly ups, which is good — and we just stay together. He’s the person that I want to call when something happens. That knee-jerk thing where I have to call Harrison.”

2. Robin Givens Shutterstock Robin Givens is turning 60 on November 27, 2024, and her career is still going from strength to strength. “I'm nothing like these women that I play, which is unusual and interesting for me,” she told Miami Living Magazine . “I always jokingly say, ‘I want to grow up and be them’.”

3. Marisa Tomei Shutterstock Marisa Tomei is turning 60 on December 3, 2024. “My advice to my younger self is keep partying and keep having fun and do all the late nights and do everything that comes across your plate,” she told New Beauty . “That’s the time to do it, really.”

4. Teri Hatcher Shutterstock Teri Hatcher is turning 60 on December 8, 2024. “I think the most important thing about aging is you continue to focus on your inner life and purpose,” she tells Las Vegas Review-Journal . “I love people coming up to me, mostly women, who don’t necessarily even want a photograph or an autograph. They just want to tell me that I inspired them and gave them new hope for women over 40. Now, that makes me feel great.” RELATED: 32 Celebrities Who Served in the Military.

5. Chris Rock Shutterstock Chris Rock turns 60 on February 7, 2025, and recently learned how to swim. “Do you know how… hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim?” he told The Hollywood Reporter . “You’ve got to not be scared to die. The other day, this guy says to me, ‘OK, you’re going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you… crazy?’ But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side, and it’s a metaphor for what I’ve been trying to do during this time.”

6. Sarah Jessica Parker Shutterstock Sarah Jessica Parker turns 60 on March 25, 2025. “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” told Vogue . “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

7. Robert Downey Jr. Shutterstock Robert Downey Jr. turns 60 on April 4, 2025. “I think I was always someone who wanted to be entertaining or whatever, even when I was a kid,” he told Interview Magazine . “But now you just start to realize that it’s pretty sad. Spending time by myself doesn’t have to mean having no one else in the house but just being able to slow down and have quiet times. I play piano, and that chills me out.”

8. Melissa McBride Shutterstock Melissa McBride turns 60 on May 23, 2025, and says fans could see more of her The Walking Dead character. "I feel like Carol has more story to tell," she told Entertainment Weekly . "I'll leave it at that. I think she's got some more story." RELATED: Guess the State Based On Its Celeb.

9. Brooke Shields Shutterstock Brooke Shields turns 60 on May 31, 2025, and has no interest in aging gracefully. “You can judge yourself with grace, meaning acceptance and kindness, but also reality,” she told Allure . “If you don't like what's happening to your stomach, do sit-ups. Maybe stop drinking as much. Those things to me are graceful.”

10. Elizabeth Hurley Shutterstock Elizabeth Hurley turns 60 on June 10, 2025. "I feel really good about every birthday I have," she told Hello! . "Every birthday I have feels special. So I kind of encourage them and bring them on. I'll just spend it with my family, because I've really realized that that's what I most want to do in life. I want to be with my family."

11. Shania Twain Shutterstock Shania Twain turns 60 on August 28, 2025. "I wake up every day in the last few years really feeling a freedom I haven't felt before," she says . "And that is coming with acceptance that I cannot slow — for example — that I cannot slow the process of aging. That is out of my control, so I need to start enjoying aging and enjoying all that comes with that."