Can You Guess the State Based On Its Most Famous Celebrity?

Most celebrities tend to gravitate to big cities like Los Angeles or New York for many reasons—that’s where the work is, and the entertainment and music industry tends to be based in these major hubs. But many of our most famous actors and musicians were born in far more humble surroundings, in small towns across the country. Let’s see if you can guess the following states based on their most famous celebrity.

RELATED: 30 Cutest Celebrity Cats.

Julia Roberts Shutterstock Julia Roberts was born in a southern state—can you guess which one?

Smyrna, GA Shutterstock Roberts was born on October 28, 1967 in Smyrna, GA. “I was 17 when I moved to New York. It was a big difference from Smyrna, Georgia,” Roberts told CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King. “I spent a lot of time by myself and I was just lonely, and the city was so fast and big. And so I would get on the phone with my mom crying, ‘I wanna come home,’” she recalled. The response? “‘You stay right where you are. You work this out.’”

Sandra Bullock Shutterstock Sandra Bullock was born in this beautiful southeastern state packed with historical landmarks.

Arlington County, VA Shutterstock Bullock was born on July 26, 1964 in Arlington County, VA. She graduated from Washington-Lee High School. "She wasn't too different from what you see on film," former classmate Simone Acha told The Washington Post . "She was full of life and fun. She also was naturally athletic, although was kind of clumsy as a kid, but her mother put her in ballet and that took care of that." RELATED: 40 Shocking Celeb Hair Transformations.

Brad Pitt Shutterstock Brad Pitt makes regular visits back to this state.

Shawnee, OK Shutterstock Pitt was born on December 18, 1963 in Shawnee, OK. While his family relocated to Springfield, Missouri, shortly after his birth, Pitt regularly went to visit his grandmother, Betty Russell, in Shawnee, according to The Oklahoman .

Johnny Depp Shutterstock Can you guess the southern state Johnny Depp was born in?

Owensboro, KY Shutterstock Depp was born on June 9, 1963 in Owensboro, KY, and still visits his hometown. “Hanging out with the neighbors last night out front when a group of 5 or 6 people made their way across the street right in front of us,” local Jeff Day said . Amongst that group was none other than Johnny Depp himself! He agreed to take a few pics if we didn't tell anyone he was here until he left today. His dad owns a house across the street from us and his aunt & uncle live a few houses down.” RELATED: 30 Hilarious Photos of Your Favorite celebs As Teens.

Tom Cruise Shutterstock Tom Cruise was born in this east coast state.

Syracuse, NY Shutterstock Cruise was born July 3, 1962 in Syracuse, NY. “Cruise spent some time studying at a seminary in Cincinnati before deciding to pursue an acting career,” says Cleveland.com.

Sharon Stone Shutterstock Sharon Stone was born in this small, beautiful country town.

Meadville, PA Shutterstock Stone was born on March 10, 1958, in Meadville, PA. "People here are so lovely, and such ladies and such gentlemen, and so open, and so kind," she told Erie News Now . "You know, you need a lot of that when you work in such a tough business as I do." RELATED: Celebrities Who Are Neighbors in Real Life.

Beyoncé Shutterstock Beyoncé was born in this huge southern state.

Houston, TX Shutterstock Beyoncé was born on September 4, 1981 in Houston, TX. Fans of the singer can go on guided Beyoncé tours to see where she grew up.

Selena Gomez Shutterstock Selena Gomez was born in this small town in a big state.

Grand Prairie, TX Shutterstock Gomez was born on July 22, 1992 in Grand Prairie, TX. “She seems to get energy by being in the presence of her past,” documentary director Alek Keshishian tells PEOPLE . “She doesn’t look down on anybody, she is right there with the people — that’s what makes her unique. She feels as much love for her past as she does for her future.” RELATED: 20 Celeb Friendships You Never Could've Predicted.

Dwayne Johnson Shutterstock Can you guess the state Dwayne Johnson was born in?

Hayward, CA Shutterstock Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, CA . “With 150,000 residents, today the City of Hayward is the sixth-largest city in the Bay Area and a thriving regional center of commerce, manufacturing activity and trade. Known as the ‘Heart of the Bay,’ Hayward has capitalized on its unparalleled location to become one of the most desirable business locations for companies in advanced industries.”

Taylor Swift Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Do you know where Taylor Swift was born?