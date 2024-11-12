11 Celebrities Who Look Half Their Age—Here’s Their Secret

Celebrities like Paul Rudd, Rob Lowe, and Halle Berry are known for their fantastic work—but we can’t ignore the fact they also look incredible for their age. While it would be tempting to dismiss their looks as being the result of money and cosmetic treatments (which of course counts for a lot), what all of them have in common is the willingness to put the hard work in. A personal trainer and nutritionist can guide you, but they cannot do the work for you. So what do these ageless celebrities swear by for their looks and vitality? Here’s how 11 stars stay fit, beautiful, and full of energy.

1. Jane Seymour Shutterstock Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman is 73 and stunning. “Having been a dancer who quit when I was 17, my body is reminded every time I try to do any kind of ballet exercise,” she says . “My brain will tell it what it needs to do and my body will cramp up and say, ‘Not on your life.’ But, if I’m very careful, I can do some pliés and stretches, all of which I am doing in dressing rooms, at home, on the road, in hotel rooms, anywhere. Even at the airport. When I do workout, I tend to do Pilates reformer [exercises]."

2. Rob Lowe Shutterstock Rob Lowe is 60 and literally appears to be aging in reverse. “I'm trying to be even more disciplined now as I'm older just because as you get older, you need to watch what you eat even more than when you were younger,” he told PEOPLE . “So I tried to cut sugar completely as my new year's resolution. And now I'm figuring, okay, that's not sustainable for me, but how do I really watch my sugar consumption?”

3. Helen Mirren Shutterstock Helen Mirren is an inspiration at 79. “My advice is to work from the inside out,” she told Vogue . “First of all, take control of your diet and find one that makes you feel good. I’m the first one at the fish and chips, but what you’re putting inside your body does influence how you feel about yourself, so start there. The next thing is exercise, which doesn’t mean joining expensive gyms. I’m a big believer in the Canadian Air Force women’s exercise regime, which is 12 minutes. It is an exercise regime that starts from very low and easy, then if you follow it through, it can become quite difficult.”

Halle Berry, 58, swears by intermittent fasting, yoga, and Pilates. "The first thing I take in the morning is vitamin A-D-K, fish oils, and collagen in my coffee," she told Marie Claire . "Then, I take either Pendulum Metabolic Daily or Glucose Control supplements. Their probiotics have been really helping me heal some gut issues that I've had. I stopped eating breakfast over 20 years ago. Everybody needs to break their fast from the night at different times, and so I've learned to really listen to my own body and not follow those conventional thoughts that, 'Oh, breakfast is the best meal.' The best meal is whenever you break fast."

5. Michelle Yeoh Shutterstock Michelle Yeoh is 62 and shows zero signs of slowing down anytime soon. "For me, exercising is the most important," she told Express . "When I’m in New York, I love walking around Central Park. I mean, literally, the whole circle around the park... I get this glow after I exercise that comes right from your core… your skin looks better right away."

6. Angela Bassett Shutterstock Angela Bassett is 66 and still looks ridiculously young—but she puts the work in at the gym. "I gotta pay, so I will show up, 'cause I don't want to waste my money. I know myself, and I will talk myself out of going," she says . "My workout quotient will diminish as the day goes on. [At the end of the week] it's about deep breathing, a massage or yoga. Actually, I don't do yoga, I go for the massage."

7. Brooke Shields Shutterstock Brooke Shields is 59 and glowing. “People can’t handle [women aging],” she told PEOPLE . ”You’re being put out to pasture, and it’s ironic, and it’s wrong and not fair. You look at the women who are over 40 — their history, their vibrance, their intelligence, their responsibility, their adaptability. They’ve raised families; they’ve run companies; they’ve been in multiple different types of relationships; they kept moving forward. We were the Amazons!”

Elle Macpherson is another celebrity who is just not aging. "I believe in maintenance, I'm not a big binge and purge person," she says . "I think it's really important to maintain wellness year-round. Not because it looks good but it actually feels good – which is really important when you're running a business and you've got kids and a full life. It's easy – I just make good choices and I enjoy the choices that I make. I really enjoy a plant-based diet, I love vegetables… I do sports like water skiing, running, cycling, swimming laps, snow skiing if it's winter, walking the dogs – I just love to be outdoors."

9. Madonna Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Madonna is 66 and has the energy of a 20-year-old. "Madonna does five to six workouts weekly that vary on a daily basis and focus on a variety of methods and training modalities," says trainer Craig Smith . "Her workouts include dance, resistance training, interval training, yoga, barre workouts, Pilates, aerobics, athletic conditioning, and circuit training. Dance is a great exercise modality because it is a well-balanced method that includes all of the essentials of fitness: cardio, strength, endurance, stability, balance, flexibility, and mobility."

10. Paul Rudd Shutterstock Paul Rudd’s youthful looks have become a running joke/meme in the entertainment industry. His secret? Sleep. “Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio,” the 55-year-old told Men’s Health . People ask me, ‘Can you send me your meal plan? How many times a week do you work out? Do you drink? Do you eat carbs? Do you have a cheat day?’ The most important part of training is sleep. People will set their alarm and then sleep for four hours and they’ll get up so that they can train. They’re doing themselves a disservice.”