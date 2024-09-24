See “Melrose Place” Star Heather Locklear Now at 62

Heather Locklear is 62 and thriving after years of tumult. The actress first appeared on screen in CHiPs in 1980, and made her name in Dynasty (1981-1989) and Melrose Place (1993-1999). Despite ups and downs, the actress is in a great place in both her personal and professional life, and is even engaged to someone she graduated from high school with in 1979. She’s also busy with work—here’s what Locklear is up to these days.

Melrose Place Panel Fox Locklear made an appearance at 90s Con Florida on September 14 in Daytona Beach, reuniting with her Melrose Place castmates to take part in a panel about the show as well as a solo panel. Daphne Zuniga hinted at a Melrose Place reboot. "Everyone has agreed to do it. Laura and I worked on this for a little bit now," she said. "It is in talks. Business affairs and lawyers and all those types are talking about it, and they do want to do it. The stars need to align, but we want it as much as the fans want it."

She’s Still Acting Lifetime Locklear starred in Lifetime movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story in 2021. “There was so much synchronicity," she told PEOPLE . "[Kristine's] husband, Richard — his first love was a woman named Janie Sinclair. She was my roommate in college [at UCLA]. I'm like, 'This is crazy.' The first time I met Kristine, we spent the night at her home. And then she came for my 60th birthday and stayed with me. She's now one of my best friends." Locklear also has an upcoming project called Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story which is currently in post-production.

Locklear has struggled with addiction, but updated her Instagram on April 21, 2020 to celebrate being one year sober with a Maya Angelou quote. "I've learned that even when I have pains, I don't have to be one. I've learned that every day you should reach out and touch someone. People love a warm hug, or just a friendly pat on the back. I've learned that I still have a lot to learn. I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

She’s Engaged To Her High School Boyfriend Copyright @heatherlocklear/Instagram Locklear is engaged to her high school boyfriend Chris Heisser, but is in no rush to walk down the aisle. "I'm like, 'You're my man for the rest of my life, whether we get married or not,'" she told PEOPLE. "[A wedding] is so not important. We're together, and we love each other and support each other. And really that's all that matters. I've always loved getting older because it means I'm alive. I'm so grateful. I don't really give a hoot. I don't give a hoot about how I look. My parents still love me. My daughter loves me. [Heisser], because his birthday is two days before mine, said, 'Can you believe we're turning 60?' And I said, 'I can't wait.’ I feel young. I'm a young 60. It's all about perspective."