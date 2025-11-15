7 Best New T.J. Maxx Sweaters That Look “Luxury for Less”

There's cake on one.

This list is about the eight best well-priced luxe-looking T.J. Max sweaters to snap up right now. Also right now, the Adrian Brody’s sweater in The Brutalist moment continues. The one-of-a-kind modern grey sweater recently made the news. You can finally get it, but it will set you back 592.94 bones so it’s kind of a non-starter. Our list is more accessible than that. But it’s excellent inspiration now that this sweater is canon like the most talked about sweater before it. We’re speaking of course of the cable knit Chris Evans’ character wears to crimeplot in Knives Out. We won’t get an iconic pop culture sweater moment every season, but the first snowfall in my area is calling to mind legendary sweater moments from movies: Perhaps the most mimicked of them all was Mr Rogers’ red cardigan. Then there’s Faye Dunaway’s cap-sleeved canary yellow sweater in Bonnie and Clyde, Olivia Newton-John’s egg yolk yellow cardigan in Grease, the matriarch and patriarch of autumnal style — Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal — squatting in sweaters in When Harry Met Sally, Liv Tyler’s cropped sweater in Empire Records, which was much more becoming than Anne Hathaway’s lumpy clearance bin sweater in cerulean blue from A Devil Wears Prada.

We’re certain her character “Andy” upgraded for the upcoming remake and you should too. Enjoy your own sweater moment with this list of eight T.J. Maxx sweaters that seriously look luxury. Here’s a GIF of our picks at the jump for your convenience.

1 BAEVELY 3d Snowflake Sweater

I love these massive snowflakes and you will get a ton of wear out of the chunky sweater that you can wear open with leggings. For $19.99, this is a must-buy. It’s giving winter, not just Christmas, so it has some shelf life to it. And it would be great with white accessories like ear muffs or a beret when you’re bopping around with hot cocoa. It’s a charmer. Look no further than Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz) in The Holiday for winter dressing inspiration. Just wear more appropriate shoes for snow.

2 CLARE V. Merino Wool Virginie Sweater

Most of our sweaters are under $30 on this list, but we threw this one in given the massive markdown. If you’d like to invest in cashmere this season, best to make it an interesting striped cool girl pattern. While the site originally had this marked in the $200s, it appears this was marked all the way down from $375. The embroidered heart makes this feel so special and rich. This is a very high fashion sweater because the thin stripes are so elegant.

3 CABLE & GAUGE V-neck Scallop Cardigan

Call it the feminine take on Mr. Rogers sweater. This cardigan’s lacey embroidery detail makes you look like a French literary character and we’re down with that. At $24.99, this is a considerable value because it will set you apart from the solid color sweater crowd. The scallop is just so pretty for a holiday lunch. The neckline is really very romantic for winter so we’re all in, and we have another one in a similar style worth a look

4 ELLEN TRACY Turtleneck Sweater With Handstitch Edge Trim

Another $24.99 turlteneck sweater with a beautiful trim that looks so chic in the black and the white. This is seriously a sip all day at a Parisian cafe look. It looks like a ribbed cape with the texture (look closely,) and the trim is that extremely trendy whipstitch that’s oh so popular on the Totem coats and all the copies. It’ll protect your neck and the swing is so glamorous. This is easily the most expensive looking sweater on this list.

5 525 AMERICA Space Dye Open Front Cardigan

This shape is really cool, and the colors are cooler. I love how this hangs on the body, and lets you show off a camisole or your midriff a la Liv Tyler in Empire Records. The pistachio, lavender and petal pink stitching is so different, and it’s polyester + machine washable. The $24.99 price tag is more than fair. Forward this to Santa Claus and tell him you’ve been good for the last five minutes if not this year.

6 SIONI Twofer Knit Sweater

A more workwear take stopped us in our search for your perfect sweater. The $34.99 price tracks for us since it’s like two sweaters in one. This is an original look and more than suitable for work with this collared shirt that appears to come with it. Solid addition to your wardrobe. It’s the closest you’ll get to the All’s Fair lawyer looks Kim Kardashian insists everyone’s talking about on TikTok, if that’s your thing.

7 LAURA ASHLEY Cashmere Pointelle V-neck Cardigan With Scallop Trim

Laura Ashley had her era already — mostly with sleepwear but with that Little Women lifestyle aesthetics. Happy to see her name pop up with this practical sweater that looks delicate and luxe. This is the most darling on the list. The caramel color and the scalloped neckline along with the delicate buttons are so so lovely. Sandy in Grease would approve.

8 THEO & SPENCE Piece Of Cake Sweater

We’re ending with dessert piece of cake sweater. This $24.99 sweater is just too cool. With the dripping jelly jam sauce sandwiched between cake and a cherry on top, it just puts a smile on your face. This sweater would be a great transitional buy and we’re all here for it, especially how the basic sweater lets the cake well, take the cake. Bon appetit. Marie Antoinette is having a fashion moment, after all.