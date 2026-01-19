7 The Body Shop Fan Favorites That Just Came Back This January

The Body Shop’s most nostalgic scents are back.

If you were a teenager in the mid-1990s, you likely have memories of The Body Shop. Before Bath & Body Works landed at your local mall, the Brit-founded Body Shop was slinging sweet-smelling creams, natural-smelling acne products, and fruity shampoo and conditioners in a kid-in-a-candy-shop-like setting. In 2024, all stores shuttered amidst bankruptcy, and many feared it was gone forever. However, this fall, The Body Shop reemerged in the United States, selling its iconic products online only. What nostalgia-inducing products are available? Here are the 7 best The Body Shop favorites back this January.

1 White Musk

There are endless Reddit feeds devoted to the “cozy, clean, powdery” White Musk that Body Shop is famous for. The brand is now selling a gift set, White Musk Collection, featuring the trademark scent. “I Absolutely love this scent!!!” a recent shopper wrote. “I’ve worn this for 50yrs, love it,” another says.

2 Strawberry Body Yogurt

Strawberry Body Yogurt, a fast-absorbing gel-cream that “sinks in instantly (even on damp skin) to deliver 48 hours of lightweight moisture and a sweet, fruity scent,” is a fun and fruity way to hydrate skin. According tot he brand, it is recommended for normal to dry skin.

3 Tea Tree Oil Acne Products

I struggled with acne as a teen, and I can still smell The Body Shop tea tree oil products like they were slathered on my face yesterday. The line is back, including the OG Tea Tree Oil for your face. “Amazing product. I love all of their tea tree line,” writes a shopper.

4 And, the Famous Body Butter Line

Oh, how I loved slathering TBS Body Butters all over my skin. If you are looking for a neutral scent, try the Almond Milk Body Butter. “Best hydrations,” writes a shopper. “I have used Body Shop body butter for years. So sad that the US stores closed. It works amazingly well on dry ashy skin.” Another adds: “So happy you’re doing business in USA again. I could never find a product even half as good.”

5 And, Aloe Products

The Aloe line is also back, including the Aloe Soothing Toner, which one shoppers calls a “life saver” in their 5-star review. “This is my most favorite product on planet earth! I have really dry skin, and I have bad breakouts of eczema. Many toners are way too harsh and drying— except the Body Shop’s Aloe Toner! Anytime I come by one of those “drop your favorite product you can’t live without” posts— I proudly support this product!”

6 Banana Shampoo

I always loved the fruity concoctions that TBS came up with, like Banana Truly Nourishing Shampoo for dry hair prone to frizz. “My daughter was having problems with her hair and then she started using banana shampoo and conditioner! It is so healthy!” a shopper says.

7 And, Shea Hair Products

The Shea line is also back, including Shea Intense Repair Conditioner. “The absolute best product for conditioning the hair!! Gives body, softness and a great smell!” a shopper writes.