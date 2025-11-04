11 Best New Target Holiday Decor Finds Under $5 From “Bullseye Playground”

From candles to stockings, Target’s Bullseye Playground is full of festive $5 holiday finds.

One of my favorite shopping sections at Target is the “Bullseye Playground” right when you walk into the store. This small section is packed with some of the best deals, usually seasonal items under $5. Over the weekend, I hit my local store and was delighted to find most of the fall inventory gone and replaced with so much Christmas decor at unbeatable prices. From on-trend stockings and door mats to candles and kitchen-slash-bathroom accessories, many items add a festive touch to your home. Here are the 11 best Target holiday decor finds under $5 from “Bullseye Playground” this week.

1 These $3 Candles with Beautiful Bows

We bought several of these beautiful, sweet-smelling ceramic candles for just $3 each. My daughter put some in her room, and we are also adding them to holiday gift baskets for teachers. There is also a pink version with a white bow, but the green and pink feels so much more festive.

2 And, These Adorable Stockings with Bows

I also gravitated toward these beautiful bowed stockings. While I probably wouldn’t use them as my main stocking, they are so pretty and such a nice decoration for just $5.

3 And, a Metal Bow Stocking Hook to Hang Them On

I bought some metal stocking holders with hooks shaped like bows. They definitely have that LoveShackFancy Christmas vibe but cost just $5 each. Note that they are pretty small and better for smaller stockings or garlands or other holiday decor items.

4 A Dessert Tray with Bows

Target definitely went big with the whole preppy bow vibe this holiday season. I love this cake-slash-dessert platter, perfect for displaying all your holiday baked goods. It is just $5.

5 A Peppermint Striped Bath Set

This 3-piece bath set featuring peppermint red and white stripes is an easy way to infuse the holiday spirit into your bathroom. Get it for just $5.

6 A Faux Potted Holiday Plant

Another great $5 find is this beautiful faux floral arrangement in a ceramic pot. It is perfect for a side table or mantel.

7 Lots of Great Mugs

If you are looking for holiday mugs, which again make a great addition to a teacher gift, head to the Bullseye Playground. There are several designs, all just $3.

8 Ornaments for $1

My kids love picking out new ornaments for the tree. The playground has a bunch of afffordable options, like this sleigh and bow, each just $1.

9 Throw Blankets

And don’t forget your holiday-themed throw blankets. There are a few patterns of ultra-soft and affordable blankets, each just $5. These are also great for gift baskets.

10 A Target Store That Lights Up

My son loves little holiday villages and gravitated toward this Target LED Store, just $5. “I love how the red concrete balls that are out front of every Target are a feature of this model! Looks great when lit. A steal for $5,” writes a shopper. “This is such an adorable display! I know a department store doesn’t scream Christmas but if you love Target at Christmas like me then this is for you! It reminds me like a new take of those vintage plastic housed you put under a tree. To me it is made as one expects. It is plastic and if you take care of it will last. The lighting in it is really nice like pulling up to your local Target at night. I just wish they had a Bullseye figure to go with it, lol! I plan to display mine with some miniature bottle brush trees!” adds another.

11 And, This Adorable Doormat

Don’t spend a lot of money on doormats for the holidays. The playground had a few adorable options, including this one shaped like a house. It is just $5 and can be purchased online as well. “This rug is so cute and only $5! is perfect to put outside your front door to receive guests during the holidays,” writes a shopper.