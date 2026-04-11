7 Best Ross Dress for Less “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

Shop the 7 best Ross Dress for Less new arrivals, from Serena & Lily dupes to spring dresses.

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Have you been to your local Ross Dress for Less lately? I have. I visit my go-to store in Jenkintown, PA, at least once a week to check out all the new arrivals, so you have an idea of what to expect on your next shopping trip. As we get into mid-April, stores are filling up with everything you need for spring and summer. Shoes and clothing, including flirty frocks and chic sandals, handbags, spring decor and bedding, and even outdoor furniture, are some of the recent additions to the store. What should you shop for this week, before the best items are gone? Here are 7 new arrivals from Ross Dress for Less hitting shelves now.

1 So Much Spring Bedding

The temperature has gone up so much in the past few weeks, and nowhere is it more evident than in my bedroom. I finally swapped out my warmer winter bedding for crisper, more breathable options and lighter, brighter patterns. If you are in need of a new bedding set, run to Ross. There are so many gorgeous sheet sets at unbeatable prices.

2 Fresh, New Candles

Now that Easter is over and spring and summer are full-steam ahead, there are fresh new candle scents in warm-weather styled jars all over the store. I love the bright blue Bahama Breeze candle, and also these others that come in gorgeous butterfly-adorned jars. You can’t go wrong with Pink Peony or Grapefruit scents.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Welcoming Welcome Mats

I love getting new welcome mats every season! They are so affordable, and add a dash of seasonal flair the moment someone steps up to your home. This Hello Summer mat with oranges and lemons is so pretty and priced right at $7.99. There were also really pretty floral options as well.

4 So Many Sundresses

There are so many sundresses at Ross in, no pun intended, every color and pattern under the sun. I loved this blue-and-white nap dress, which is giving serious Hill House Home vibes for less. The price? $13.99, and no, I am not joking. There were also a ton of designer dresses for well under retail, and many less expensive ones under $20.

5 This Serena & Lily Dupe Bench

This white-tipped stool-slash-bench is a near-perfect dupe of the much more expensive Serena & Lily one. There are so many furniture scores all over the store, but you have to look in unexpected places. You never know what treasures you will find. This one, which will look so chic next to a bathtub, is just $39.99.

6 LoveShackFancy Feeling Throw Pillows

The LoveShackFancy look is still everywhere, but you won’t find better deals on the feminine floral look than at Ross. I loved all these pillows. There were also super adorable throw blankets to match. Why pay name-brand prices on decor and bedding when you can get them at a fraction of the price?

RELATED: 7 Best New Ross Dress for Less Bedding Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, This Vanity Stool

I swear, this looks like it is from the LoveShackFancy collection with Pottery Barn. The vanity stool with the traditional floral pattern is made from a luxe, velvety fabric. The price? Just $119.99.