Shop the 6 best new Ross spring shoes, from Nike sneakers to camouflage Birkenstocks.

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I literally get paid to shop and write about it. As part of my job, I hit all the discount stores weekly, including Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Burlington. I can tell you that T.J. Maxx, especially the stores in bougie zip codes, is your best bet for discovering name-brand and designer shoes. Marshalls also gets a lot of them, too. Burlington has some of the best deals for off-brands. And Ross? It’s sort of a combination. There are lots of adorable, cheap, random brand shoes, but you can also score massive deals on brands like Nikes, Crocs, and Adidas. I hit my local store this week, and there were tons of adorable spring shoe styles. Here are the 6 best new Ross Dress for Less spring shoes hitting shelves this week.

1 So Many Adorable Sandals for Under $15

If you are on the hunt for cute shoes and don’t care if they are real leather or a name brand, run to Ross. There are tons of adorable, on-trend sandals. I especially liked these sparkly, rhinestone-adorned slides, from a brand I’ve never heard of called Rock & Candy. They are so chic and just $12.99.

2 Tommy Hilfiger Spring Styles

The problem with Ross and other discount stores is that it can be difficult to find your size once you see a style you like. An entire endcap was filled with this adorable Tommy Hilfiger t-strap sandal. I love the rich, red leather color and the metallic accents. The price is also right at $21.99.

RELATED: 5 Ross Dress for Less Finds That Are $120 Cheaper Than Sephora and Amazon.

3 Lots of Fresh New Nike Styles

Ross is the best place to buy Nikes, and I am a total sneakerhead. Aside from the exclusive styles that sell out in minutes, you never know what you will find at your Ross store. I have snagged Jordans for $100 less than retail, and workout shoes for cheaper than anywhere else. This retro style, perfect for spring and summer, is just $39.99.

4 Crocs

There are also lots of Crocs styles, ranging from slides and sandals to this iconic orange pair made famous by celebrity chef Mario Batali. If you want to pay retail, you will be forking over at least $50, but at Ross, the same style is $29.99.

5 They Even Have Birks

I feel like I have been seeing the camouflage Birkenstocks everywhere this year. However, I haven’t seen them this cheap. Ross is selling the trademark comfortable sandals for $59.99. This is over half off, as they sell for over $120 on the Birkenstock website.

6 And, the Prettiest Flower Power Heels

Ross is a great resource for special occasion heels, especially those you probably won’t wear on repeat. I love this cream-colored pair of Aldo sandals adorned with a flower. They are just $34.99 and will look so nice with spring and summer dresses.