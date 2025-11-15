These new Hallmark ornaments are perfect for gifting, collecting, and adding holiday charm.

Not sure what to get someone on your list? Holiday ornaments are always a great idea. Ornaments can be super sentimental and chosen thoughtfully for everyone on your list. Whether they have a favorite television show or movie, are devoted to a particular sports team, or have specific hobbies, there is a special ornament at Hallmark just for them. Here are the 7 best new Hallmark Christmas ornaments hitting shelves this week.

1 This Peanuts Spinning Ornament

The Peanuts® Gang Let’s Go Sledding! Musical Ornament With Light and Motion, $57.99, is the person homage to Charlie Brown Christmas. “It is a precious ornament with the Charlie Brown gang having fun in the snow to make young and old smile,” writes a shopper. “This musical ornament with light and motion is adorable. It plays Let It Snow while characters go around and spin. The cute snowman lights up. I am planning to keep this out all year round,” adds another.

2 A World Series Champions Ornament

Los Angeles Dodgers fans will love the MLB Los Angeles Dodgers™ World Series Champions™ 2025 Ornament. Buy it for yourself or as a gift for a die-hard fan, just $30.99. It is available for preorder now, with shipping from December 15 to 17.

3 The Annual Barbie Ornament

The 2025 Holiday Barbie™ Ornament is here for $30.99. “Every year the Holiday Barbie looks great and this year is no exception. I have been giving these beautiful ornaments to my sister since the collection started. She has a Christmas tree to display her Barbies at Christmas,” writes a shopper. “I buy one every year for my daughter for Christmas; she loves them. She puts them on her Christmas tree every year,” adds another.

4 And, an Ornament Perfect for Classic Car Collectors

Hallmark shoppers love the Classic American Cars 1969 Dodge Super Bee Six Pack 2025 Metal Ornament, $28.99, a keepsake ornament for car collectors. “Have always gotten the classic car ornament for my son since they started this years was super great. Love the metal ornaments. They are so authentic and he loves them since he is kinda a car kid at 56,” writes a shopper.

5 An Xbox Ornament That Lights Up

My son is obsessed with video games, so I am definitely getting him the Xbox 360 Console Ornament With Light and Sound for $28.99. “Great gaming collectible,” writes a shopper. “I’ve been getting these gaming console ornaments for my 44 year old son for several years now. It’s a great bit of nostalgia for both of us, especially the ones with lights and sound.”

6 And, Jalen Hurts the Eagles

Pretty much every Eagles fan will want this NFL Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts Football Legends Ornament hanging on their tree. Get it for $28.99. “Great looking ornament. My brother-in-law is a huge Eagles fan and this well crafted ornament will be a welcomed addition to his growing Eagles collection,” writes a shopper. Not an Eagles fan? There are other NFL players from other teams to choose from.

7 The Gazebo From Gilmore Girls

There is even a special ornament for Gilmore Girls fans. This Gilmore Girls Stars Hollow Gazebo Musical Ornament, $30.99, is a perfect replica of the gazebo where Lorelai and Rory hung out in the center of Stars Hollow’s town square. It even plays an instrumental version of “Where You Lead.”