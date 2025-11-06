7 Best New Abercrombie Arrivals That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Abercrombie's looking really great lately.

First thing’s first, full disclosure. I worked retail at Abercrombie + Fitch or as we called it, the moose — a store where Fierce cologne replaced oxygen. I still have friends from that stint I did back in high school, and Abercrombie has since rebranded — just like us. Because they’ve graduated from the logos and the track jackets you might remember, I picked out seven worthwhile fashion finds that just dropped at A+F.

Unbound to all things sporty, the clothes are a lot more practical and closer to what modern women today want to wear. (We didn’t have anything like this back then.) The unbinding to its Ivy League fantasy has happened over time, but in case you still associate the company with a lot of football and not a lot of clothing, see exhibits 1-7 below, all new arrivals, all logo-free.

1 V-Neck Embroidered Tiered Maxi Dress

Floating around social media, there’s this flowing Chloé skirt for five grand that’s a tad out of reach. Buy this (this = the skirt in the image above) not that. This soft crinkle chiffon coffee-colored dress gets you that look and feel for fathoms less of course. It’s part of Abercrombie’s Western collection that just dropped, hence the horse, which is also Chloé enough for me.

2 Bra-Free Open Back Mockneck Mini Dress

This form-fitting mini with a mock turtleneck and overlay in soft mesh fabric is just the right length. Designed to let you go bra-less, it has a sewed-in bra with removable pads for your discretion. There aren’t many reviews yet, but it’s worth a shot.

3 Bra-Free Ribbed Cami

Also designed to let you untether yourself from ill-fitting bra straps, this is the iconic ’90s style soft ribbed tank. Ideal for light denim jeans for the off-duty model vibes.

4 The A&F Scarlett Vegan Leather Mini Skort

Billed as soft vegan crocodile leather fabric (mostly polyester,) I dig this short, short skort to show off your stems. I love it in plum most, but it comes in black, brown.

5 YPB sculptLUX Sweetheart Tank

One word: Houndstooth. You’re supposed to work out in this set, but I absolute adore this as a comfy look to go out in.

6 YPB sculptLUX Sweetheart Tank

A new bestseller, this sweetheart tank is giving Cher Horowitz from Clueless.

7 Ribbed Foldover Off-The-Shoulder Sweater

This shoulder-baring sweater made with buttery soft yarn comes in coffee, sandy beige and black, and it’s the best way stay warm and sexy,