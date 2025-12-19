Teachers say these thoughtful last-minute gifts are the ones they actually use and appreciate.

If you are like me, you are so slammed during the holiday season that you leave teachers’ gifts to the last minute. Don’t fret. Whether you have one or 20 teachers on your gift list, we have you covered. Not only am I a shopping expert, but I also have close relationships with many teachers and have extensively discussed the gift-giving season with them. What is it that they actually want, and also don’t want? Here are the 7 best last-minute teacher gifts, according to teachers.,

1 Amazon, Target, and Walmart Gift Cards

Gift cards are really the primary item that most teachers want. “Teachers live off Amazon, Target, Walmart, so gift cards from these places are always useful,” my friend, who is a public school teacher in Philadelphia, tells me. However, don’t just write their name on the card and call it a day. A personalized note goes a long way. “It’s really nice to get a handwritten note,” she says. Tell them exactly how they are making your year memorable. “The recognition is often lacking,” she adds.

2 Dunkin’ or Starbucks Gift Cards

The bad news? Teachers do not want another coffee or travel mug. The reality is, they get so many every Christmas, they don’t have room for them. The good news? They really do want a Dunkin’ or Starbucks gift card. “We all need the caffeine in some form, whether it’s coffee, tea, or sugar,” my friend says.

3 A Gift Certificate to a Wine, Beer, or Liquor Store

While you can’t bring a teacher a bottle of booze to school, as it is, well, illegal, if they do consume alcohol, a gift certificate or gift card to a wine and spirits store is appreciated.

4 Restaurant Gift Cards

Do not bring a teacher food you made at home. “I will graciously accept home-cooked food, and then toss it promptly in the trash,” the teacher tells me. However, a gift certificate to their favorite dining spot, or an Uber Eats or DoorDash gift card, will be used. I buy these at Costco, where they are 20 percent off retail.

5 A Digital Frame

If you are shopping for a teacher who takes lots of pictures, a digital frame will be appreciated, but make sure they are tech-savvy. My pick? The Aura Mercer is $89 at Sam’s Club, while the Aura Carver is $99.99 on Costco’s website.

6 Mild Scented Products

If you decide to go the scented route, whether bath products, body products, or candles, stay away from strong scents unless you are sure that’s what they like. My friend maintains that so many items have ended up straight in the trash because the scent is overpowering. “Be careful with scented items and opt for neutral scents,” she says. The whole Beekman 1802 line is a great neutral option, including this Pure Goat Milk Bodycare Discovery Kit.

7 Hand Cream Sets

“Teachers can never have enough hand cream,” she tells me, “as we are constantly washing our hands.” One of her favorite gifts of years past was an Aldi hand cream set that came with several different little tubes. This L’Oréal Paris Hand Cream Favorites Collection is a solid option, as it offers more elevated creams.