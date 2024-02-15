The 4 Best Haircuts for Curly Hair, Stylists Say

If you've got curls, coils, or kinks, we've got some great news: If you haven't already, now is the time to embrace your natural hair texture. Even better? The effortless, unprocessed styles we're seeing on runways and red carpets don't seem to be a passing fad. The beauty world is finally reflecting all kinds of curly hair and finding a wider range of looks to love.

The key to mastering your curls, experts say, is to pair a flattering cut with a consistent care routine. "For styling and maintenance, it's important to use products specifically designed for curly hair to enhance and define the curls," explains Linda Miller, a beauty and haircare expert at Inspiring Hairstyles. "Regular trims are also vital to prevent split ends and maintain the shape of the haircut. Additionally, using a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush can help detangle the hair without disrupting the natural curl pattern."

Ready to find the right cut for your curly hair? These are the four best looks, according to stylists and beauty experts.

1 Pixie cut

Oftentimes, people with curly hair feel pressure to keep their tresses long. However, a pixie cut with some length preserved on top—sometimes called a "mixie cut"—can show off your natural texture while minimizing maintenance.

"A pixie cut can be a bold choice for curly hair, but it's incredibly stylish. The short length makes it easy to manage and style, while the curls provide texture and volume, making the pixie cut lively and dynamic," says Miller.

Ghanima Abdullah, a cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, agrees that curly pixie cuts are both fashion-forward and low maintenance. "With an undercut, longer top, and faded back, all you have to do is wash and add gel or a curl-holding product and you're out the door," she says.

2 Long layers

Miller says that adding long layers is ideal for curly hair as it reduces the volume at the bottom and gives your tresses a more balanced look and a defined shape. "Plus, it's a versatile look that can be styled for both casual and formal occasions," she says.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Abdullah notes that if you struggle with frizz in your long layers, there's a simple solution. "While your hair is still wet from washing, try adding leave-in conditioner or a curl product to your hair, raking it through with your fingers. Then hold your head upside down and accordion it into a t-shirt. Tie the shirt completely covering your curls," she recommends.

After that, you can go about your morning as most of the moisture is absorbed by the t-shirt. "After about twenty minutes to a half hour, when your hair is mostly dry, you can release the t-shirt. Your curls should be completely formed," she says. As long as you keep your hands off of your hair, the style should remain intact, Abdullah adds.

3 Naturally textured bangs

If you're going to go for a layered style, consider adding bangs and giving a nod to the curly shag. Though naturally textured bangs were long off-limits—at least since the '80s—they've come to represent the ultimate freedom in curly girl styling.

"Adding a fringe to curly hair can frame the face beautifully, especially for those with round or oval face shapes," Miller tells Best Life. "The key is to have a soft, side-swept fringe that blends into the curls, which adds a touch of elegance and whimsy to the overall look."

4 Curly bob

Going in for a big chop and trying a curly bob can be another way to accentuate your coils, the experts say.

"A curly bob can be a chic and playful option. It works well with the natural volume of curly hair, giving a bouncy and voluminous look," says Miller. "This style is especially flattering for those with tighter curls, as it accentuates the hair's natural texture," she adds.

