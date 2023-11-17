Style

8 Must-Have Hair Accessories If You're Over 60, Stylists Say

Incorporate these items into your everyday looks.

By Courtney Shapiro
November 17, 2023
In recent years, hair accessories have evolved well past basic hair ties and headbands. From funky barrettes to silk headscarves, they offer plenty of ways to elevate your style. But it's key to find accessories that work for your hairstyle and texture, especially as you age. To make things easier, we asked hair stylists to share the best hair accessories for the 60 and older crowd.

Krysta Biancone, co-founder of Amari Salon & Spa and hair stylist at Hair by Krysta, compares investing in a few quality accessories to having a small but mighty wardrobe. "It's not about the quantity, but the charm and elegance they bring to the table," she says. "The accessory should be a reflection of one's persona, subtly enhancing the overall look without overshadowing it." Keep reading to hear from Biancone and other stylists about which hair accessories are must-haves in your collection if you're over 60.

1
Hair pins and barrettes

Hair Barrettes
Fluff Media/Shutterstock

"Hair pins are the unsung heroes when it comes to keeping things neat and stylish," says Biancone. Nikki Corzine, owner of The Canyon Salon, notes that they're particularly effective for holding fine hair in place, a common trait as one ages.

Aside from their practicality, barrettes "add a touch of sophistication without dominating the overall hairstyle," adds Corzine. Choose simple clips that match your hair color for a daytime look, or add some sparkle or color for eveningwear.

2
Classy headscarf

Older Woman with Turquoise Head Scarf
Medvedeva Oxana/Shutterstock

"Headscarves can serve as a solution for bad hair days or a pop of color to any ensemble, whether tied around a low bun, fashioned as a retro-inspired headband, or wrapped around a classic chignon," says Robin Emtage, celebrity hairstylist at Silktage.

Choose simple colors and patterns to compliment a casual look or pick something a bit bolder like leopard print to turn heads.

3
Silk scrunchies

Gray and Black Silk Scrunchies
Siela Mara/Shutterstock

As your hair changes with age, it's best to avoid accessories with tight elastics or metal components as they can lead to hair breakage, explains Corzine. This is why she recommends silk scrunchies, which are gentler on hair. They're also super stylish, whether you want to put your hair up in a cute bun or a more elegant updo.

4
Cute hats

Smiling stylish senior woman in plaid jacket and black hat
Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Everyone should have one or two nice hats in their collection—and this doesn't mean baseball caps or something used to cover up unwashed hair.

"Consider wide-brimmed hats or chic fedoras that not only provide sun protection but also add a touch of sophistication to any outfit," says Emtage.

When shopping for hats, be sure the accessory doesn't overwhelm your features; consider your hairstyle and face shape to find a style that works for you.

5
Claw clips

Three Claw Clips
Charlotte Clinton/Shutterstock

Like hair pins and barrettes, claw clips are an easy hair accessory to use when you're on the go.

"Large, high-quality claw clips can securely hold hair in place without causing damage, making them ideal for creating effortless yet stylish updos or half-up hairstyles suitable for everyday wear or special occasions," says Emtage.

These come in various colors as well as different sizes depending on the thickness of your hair.

6
Decorative hair combs

Elegant Hair Accessories
paralisart/Shutterstock

Decorative hair combs can be a great way to add a little pizzazz to your look—but you don't want to go overboard with them.

"Those extravagant hairpieces with oversized diamonds or pearls might scream a bit too loud and come off as ostentatious, taking the spotlight away from the natural grace," explains Biancone.

Instead, Emtage recommends a lightly embellished piece that works well with an updo or half up-half down style.

7
Headbands

Three Colored Headbands
Anjurisa/Shutterstock

Headbands are a lovely accessory if you have gray hair, says Biancone: "It's not just about holding back the locks, but doing it in a way that complements the wisdom in those tresses."

Emtage adds that wide, soft, and padded headbands can provide both comfort and a polished look, adding a youthful flair to any hairstyle, particularly when paired with a classic bob or a sleek updo.

8
Hair extensions

Gray Hair Extensions
Sixsmith/Shutterstock

If your hair is on the thinner side, hair extensions are a great way to add volume and dimension. Corzine says to look for ones that are easy to use but also go well with your natural hair.

Emtage notes that putting in extensions allows for more versatility and experimentation with different hairstyles. She suggests hair toppers or wiglets to conceal thinning or sparse areas, providing coverage and volume where needed: "These pieces can be seamlessly blended with your natural hair, offering a practical and discreet solution for achieving a fuller and more youthful hairstyle."

Courtney Shapiro
Courtney Shapiro is an Associate Editor at Best Life. Before joining the Best Life team, she had editorial internships with BizBash and Anton Media Group. Read more
