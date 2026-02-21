10 Best Dog Breeds for Families, According to Veterinarians

Here's what to consider when choosing a fur baby.

Dogs are so much more than fun playmates or walking companions; they are truly part of the family. But if you have a human family, you’ll need to be a little extra selective about which breed you choose to bring home. You may want to consider dogs that are good with kids, those that don’t bark a lot, or a pet that doesn’t require a whole lot of extra work in the grooming department. To help you make the most informed decision, we consulted veterinarians and animal experts to get their opinions on the best dogs for families.

RELATED: 11 Best Dogs for Beginners.

1 Labrador Retriever

For 31 years, the Labrador Retriever was rated the most popular dog breed in the U.S. by the American Kennel Club (AKC), and for the past three years, it’s come in at number-two. In large part, this is due to how family-friendly these dogs are.

“These dogs are very playful and easy to train. They can be very active to run around all day with kids or curl up on the couch and watch a baby sleep,” says veterinarian Sara Ochoa, a veterinary consultant for DogLab.

To this point, the AKC gives Labs the highest marks for how affectionate they are with families and how good they are with both children and other dogs. They’re also highly adaptable and friendly towards new people.

2 Golden Retriever

Next to Labs, Goldens are probably the breed that most often comes to mind when thinking about family dogs. They receive similarly high marks from the AKC regarding affection and getting along with kids and other dogs, and they’re also easy to train.

“These friendly, super loyal dogs have high levels of emotional intelligence [and] have that unwavering need for loyalty and companionship,” Adam Christman, DVM, chief veterinary officer for dvm360, shared in a TikTok video.

However, like Labradors, Golden Retrievers are very active, so you’ll need to have the space and time to help them get their energy out.

3 Vizsla

If you want a larger, more energetic family-friendly dog that isn’t a Lab or a Golden Retriever, consider a Vizsla. According to veterinarian Shelly Zacharias, vice president of medical affairs for Gallant, this is “an active, sporty breed who is sensitive, affectionate, and level-headed.”

“When ‘working,’ the Vizsla is all business, but when it’s family time, not many breeds compare to the devoted, loving nature of this intelligent breed,” she adds.

Consider this breed if you’re looking for a running or biking companion, as they are “eager and graceful trotters of great stamina,” as the AKC notes.

RELATED: 11 Most Low-Maintenance Dog Breeds.

4 Pug

For families who live in an apartment or small home, the pug is the perfect petite pet.

“Pugs enjoy short walks, indoor activities, and lounging at home,” Teresa Manucy, a veterinarian at Chewy, previously told Best Life. “They are an ideal breed for apartments as they often have laid-back, loyal personalities and are happy to hang out and cuddle with their people.”

However, do note that Pugs’ flat faces, while adorable, group them as a brachycephalic breed. This makes them prone to breathing problems, especially in hot weather.

5 French Bulldog

While pugs prefer to snooze and cuddle, Rachel Barrack, founder of concierge practice Animal Acupuncture, notes that French Bulldogs have “tons of energy for kids who like to chase and roughhouse with their dogs.”

She also says they’re great with other animals, “so if you are [thinking about] adding a pup to your family and you already have one pet, consider a Bulldog!” In fact, Frenchies are the breed that overtook Labs as the most popular in recent years!

This is another brachycephalic breed, though, so consider the health implications.

6 Boston Terrier

Thanks to their well-mannered personalities and tuxedo-like markings, this breed has earned the nickname the “American gentleman.”

“Boston Terriers are small, sweet, and lively with very good temperaments,” explains Zacharias. “While they are very playful, they are also gentle and affectionate dogs. These personality traits make them ideal family dogs for young families.”

This is also a very low-maintenance breed, as they don’t shed or drool much.

7 Beagle

Beagles are “cute, loyal, friendly, fun, lovable, active, and intensely devoted,” says Zacharias. “They are happy to sit on the couch with you, go on hikes, or play with the kids.”

Because of their adaptability and even temperament, Beagles are also considered a great breed if a member of your family is a senior.

RELATED: 20 Best Dog Breeds That Don’t Shed.

8 Newfoundland

Don’t let the giant size of the Newfoundland fool you. According to Barrack, this dog is “sweet, patient, and loyal,” making it one of the best family dogs. She notes that “they also have a watchful nature that will look out and protect your children.”

Sally Grottini, certified trainer of service and therapy dogs and the dog behavior specialist at JustAnswer, previously shared with Best Life that Newfoundlands are one of her favorite dog breeds for families with kids.

“They have a goofy personality and love attention from their family. But once playtime is over, they are big nappers, giving everyone in the home a rest,” she said. “They love to be petted and often enjoy a hug.”

9 Irish Setter

“They are famously good family dogs: sweet-tempered companions for the folks, and rollicking playmates and tennis-ball fetchers for the children,” the AKC says of the Irish Setter.

Barrack adds that this breed is intelligent and easily trainable. But she notes that they get very lonely when their family is not around,” so if you plan on being out for most of the day, this probably isn’t the dog for you.

10 Poodles

Who doesn’t love a Poodle? As Zacharias explains, these dogs are “extremely intelligent” with “non-shedding, hypoallergenic coats.” They are also great with children and super affectionate with their families.

Poodles are considered among the easiest dogs to train, so if your family is tight on time, this could be a good choice. The best part? This breed comes in standard, miniature, and toy sizes, so whether you want a big or small dog, the Poodle is still right for you.