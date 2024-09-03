Best Deals of the Month: Where to Find the Biggest Discounts

It’s finally September, which means pumpkin spice, colder weather, and some fantastic sales. “A lot of stores use Labor Day sales as a semi-annual sale, but it’s also the end of summer,” Sarah Jankowski, director of user growth and integrated marketing at Shopkick, tells AARP . “You’ll see some really big deals and offers this month.” Here’s where you can find the biggest discounts on electronics, back-to-school gear, and more.

Gap, JCPenney, Kohl’s For Summer Clothing Jerry Bergquist / Shutterstock Summer clothing will be deeply discounted in September, with stores getting rid of their warm-weather inventory. “When it comes to summer clothing, we see both the bigger and the smaller stores trying to clear their shelves this month,” NerdWallet consumer expert Kimberly Palmer tells AARP. “The inventory is a bit picked over, but if you can be flexible on color or size, you’ll get the best deals.”

Target, Carter’s, Burt’s Bees For Baby Gear Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock Now is a great time to stock up on baby gear. “Retailers are starting to receive their shipments for the holidays and they need to clear out older inventory,” Rakuten shopping trend advisor Bella Gerard tells AARP. “You’ll see major promotions in children and baby’s items.”,

Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club For TVs iStock Get a great deal on a TV this month—and don’t feel restricted to name brands. “I find that people often way overpay for flat screens because they think they are hurting themselves if they buy a brand they don’t know much about,” says Clark Howard of Clarke.com . “But the reality is you hurt yourself more if you pay more for a TV since, as prices drop, screen size gets larger and capability gets better. So you’re best off going down on brand and up on screen size, or down on brand, keep the same screen size and then keep more money in your pocket.” RELATED: I'm a Bargain Hunter—Here are 7 Insider Secrets to Save $$$ Shopping

Amazon For Electronics Shutterstock Amazon has some great deals in September. “We tend to see the lowest overall prices on electronics in October and November when the Black Friday season hits,” Howard says. But we have seen some surprisingly good electronics deals following the back-to-school season, such as a 64GB iPad for $199. Amazon devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick, have been on sale as well, but we expect to see very low prices during the Prime Big Deal Days sale in October.”

Home Depot, Best Buy, Samsung, Lowes for Appliances iStock Need a new fridge or dishwasher? September is an excellent month for appliance sales. “Whether you’re looking to upgrade your appliances for a kitchen renovation or suddenly find yourself in need of a new oven, September is an excellent time to be on the lookout for sales,” says Consumer Reports.

Macy’s, Away, Amazon, Target For Luggage Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock Stores tend to stop prices in September as the travel season winds down. And don’t forget travel deals! “Airfares are going to be much better this fall than they’ve been in recent years. You’re going to see a lot of bargains and you want to grab those if you can afford it and not go into debt doing it,” Howard says. “Book a hotel room you can cancel up to a few days before your travel and re-shop a month or a week out and you’ll often find you can lower that price by re-shopping.” RELATED: Macy’s Slashes Sales Forecast—Here’s How to Find the Best Deals