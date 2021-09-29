See George W. Bush's Twin Daughters With His New Granddaughter

Who could forget former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush's twins running around the White House in the early 2000s? Now the twins—Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush—are all grown up and having children of their own. Today co-host Jenna has already given the Bushes three grandchildren, and on Sept. 28, Barbara had her first child. Jenna wrote a sweet tribute to her new niece on Instagram and shared a rare photo of her sister and her new bundle of joy. Read on to see the newest addition to the family!

Barbara Bush's new daughter is George W. and Laura Bush's fourth grandchild.

Barbara just had her first child with her husband, Craig Coyne, on Sept. 28. Following the delivery, her sister Jenna shared a sentimental message written to her new neice, Cora Georgia. "Today is the day I got to meet my most beautiful, precious, feisty, niece (a bit earlier than we expected!) I witnessed in awe as my dearest, toughest [Barbara] became a mama. And today is the day I fell in love," Jenna wrote on her Instagram beneath a carousel of photos.

The TV anchor added, "Some cousins are anxiously waiting to play with you, but not just yet, love," referring to her children, eight-year-old daughter Mila Hager, six-year-old daughter Poppy Hager, and two-year-old son Hal Hager, who she shares with husband, Henry Hager.

George W. Bush and Laura Bush said their new granddaughter is "healthy and adorable."

The former president and first lady shared a statement with People, saying, "With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter." They described Cora as "healthy and adorable," adding that they "are proud and grateful."

The couple said that Barbara gave birth in Maine, "not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married" in 2018.

Barbara and her husband spent much of the pandemic with her parents.

Barbara and her husband spent a lot of time with her parents back in Texas during the pandemic, she told People in a recent interview. "There's something really lovely about the simplicity of being with someone every day, rather than when we normally are with our family where it's around the holidays," Barbara told the outlet. "Instead, we could have quiet moments with them, and we would take the dog for a walk after dinner every night… The downtime of just being together has been really beautiful. "

She added that she knew the experience is something she'll "always remember and likely will never have again."

While her sister is a journalist, Barbara Bush is an activist who leads a more private life.

Barbara and Jenna's identities were inextricably tied to each other when they were young. In 2017, they co-wrote The New York Times bestseller Sisters First, but now 39, the Bush twins have also carved out distinct paths for themselves. Barbara is an activist and the co-founder and board chair of Global Health Corps, which aims to create global health equity.

Jenna, of course, is a journalist; in addition to being the co-host of Today, she is editor-at-large of Southern Living Magazine. She also wrote The New York Times bestseller Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope. Jenna is the chair of UNICEF's Next Generation initiative, which is committed to reducing childhood deaths worldwide. She and Hager, the managing director at Waterous Energy Fund, married in 2008. Forbes reported that Hager created a PowerPoint presentation to ask the Bushes if he could propose to their daughter.

