See Clint Eastwood's 8 Kids Now

Clint Eastwood's children range from 24 to 67 years old.

By Allie Hogan
September 21, 2021
Clint Eastwood has had a prolific career as both an actor and director, spanning almost 70 years. The 91-year-old Hollywood icon also has a very big family, with eight kids spanning the ages of 24 to 67 years old, many of whom have followed in his footsteps and found their way into the movie business in one way or another. To see all of Eastwood's children now and learn what they're up to, read on!

1
Laurie Murray

Eastwood didn't know his oldest child existed until she was in her 30s. According to the Daily Mail, now 67-year-old Laurie Murray was adopted as a baby, and her birth mother, who's never been confirmed, didn't inform Eastwood. The two reportedly had an affair while he was engaged to his first wife, Maggie Johnson, in 1953, Page Six reports.

When she was in her 30s, Murray did research to find out who her biological parents were, and found out her father was the Hollywood legend. She has since been embraced by Eastwood and his family, an insider told the Daily Mail in 2018. The outlet reported that her family has spent holidays and vacations with the Eastwoods, and she plays golf with her father. Murray has attended some of Eastwood's premieres since and she even went to the 2004 Oscars with the family.

Murray is a widow and mother of two. Her son Lowell Thomas Murray IV (pictured here) told the Daily Mail that Eastwood has "been a great father to my mom, and always great to me and my family whenever we see him."

2
Kimber Eastwood

Kimber Eastwood
Kimber Eastwood is the only child of Clint and Roxanne Tunis, a stuntwoman and actor who Clint met on the set of his show Rawhide and with whom he reportedly had a 14-year affair, People reported. According to biographer Patrick McGilligan's book Clint: The Life and Legend, Kimber's existence was kept a secret until she was 25, when the National Enquirer revealed the story of 1989.

Now 57, Kimber is a producer and makeup artist and she is currently married to Shawn Midkiff. She has one son, 37-year-old Clinton Eastwood Gaddie, who is Clint's oldest grandchild, according to Closer Weekly.

3
Kyle Eastwood

Kyle Eastwood and Graylen Eastwood
Kyle Eastwood is Clint and Maggie Johnson's older child and only son. The 53 year old is a bassist and composer, who's written music for some of his father's popular films, including Gran Torino and Invictus. He also wrote songs for the soundtracks of some of Clint's other films, including Flags of Our FathersMillion Dollar BabyMystic River, and The Rookie.

Kyle has been married to Cynthia Ramirez since 2014. He has a 27-year-old daughter, Graylen Eastwood (pictured here), who is also an actor.

4
Alison Eastwood

Alison Eastwood
The second child—and only daughter—of Clint and Johnson's is 49-year-old Alison Eastwood. She started acting at the age of seven, and has appeared in multiple films—including Midnight in the Garden of Good and EvilFriends and Lovers, Tightrope, and Absolute Power—some directed by father, and some that were not. She also had a modeling career, which included an appearance in Vogue and one on the cover of Playboy. She made her directorial debut with the 2007 film Rails & Ties and she recently joined her father in the 2018 movie The Mule. Later this year, she'll appear in the sequel to Hot Bath an' a Stiff Drink.

Outside of acting and modeling, in 2012, Alison also formed the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a non-profit animal welfare organization, an idea that came to her after she co-created the Nat Geo TV show Animal Intervention.

She's been married to sculptor Stacy Poitras since 2013.

5
Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood
Scott Eastwood needs no introduction. The son of Clint and flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves (who he never married) is the most well known of the eight Eastwood children. The 35-year-old successful actor has appeared in many movies, both with and without his father at the helm, including Flags of Our FathersInvictusGran Torino, Snowden, The Longest RideSuicide Squad, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

6
Kathryn Eastwood

Kathyrn Eastwood
Kathryn Eastwood, now 33, is Clint and Reeves's second child together. In 2005, she had her first big brush with Hollywood as Miss Golden Globe at the 2005 ceremony.

Then, she got her start as an actor in the 2014 movie adaptation of Jersey Boys and she has since appeared in a handful of short films, but not much is known about her personal life.

7
Francesca Eastwood

Francesca Eastwood
Frances Fisher and Clint's only child together, Francesca Eastwood has been acting since she was two years old. Now 28, Francesca is still appearing in moviesincluding M. Night Shyamalan's 2021 film Old.

Growing up, Francesca starred on the 2012 reality show Mrs. Eastwood & Company, alongside Clint's then-wife Dina Eastwood and youngest daughter Morgan Eastwood, with the family's patriarch making sparse appearances himself.

Francesca has been married to Alexander Wraith since 2014 and has a three-year-old son named Titan Wraith Eastwood.

8
Morgan Eastwood

Morgan Eastwood
Clint had his youngest child, 24-year-old Morgan, with his second wife Dina, who he was married to from 1996 to 2014.  Morgan was one of the stars of Mrs. Eastwood & Company when she was a teenager, but before that, she had a few small roles in her father's movies: 2004's Million Dollar Baby and 2008's Changeling. Not much else is known about Morgan, but she does post snaps from her travels and everyday life on Instagram.

  BANGKOK - OCTOBER 10 : Happy meal set ,in soft focus, with blurred Ronald Mcdonald at McDonald's restaurant on October 10, 2017 in Bangkok, Thailand
  John Candy in Los Angeles in 1991
  Pittsburgh, USA - September 25, 2017 Walmart Supercenter in Robinson Township, west of downtown Pittsburgh. iPhone
  A young man holding his stomach in pain
  The Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison at sunset
  "Grey's Anatomy" stars at the TV Guide Emmy After Party in August 2006
