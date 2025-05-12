Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Technology
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

The World's Biggest Hiking App Just Launched a New Feature That Rivals Your Weather App

AllTrails' new app feature will help you know what shoes to wear and whether or not you need that rain jacket.

rear view of a man taking a photo of a waterfall
Photo by Tori Duhaime
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzMay 12, 2025
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

With over 80 million users, AllTrails is the world's largest hiking app. For years, the platform has amassed a loyal following of outdoor enthusiasts who use the technology to find local hiking trails, map out routes, and plan trips to national and state parks. But the company just launched a handful of new features that make AllTrails even more appealing to the masses, including one that will definitely rival your weather app.

RELATED: 13 Amazing Benefits of Hiking.

AllTrails just revealed a premium membership plan with 4 new features.

iPhone screens showing the AllTrails appAllTrails

Since its inception in Silicon Valley in 2010, AllTrails has offered its free Base membership, which gives app users access to trail maps, on-trail navigation, and community reviews for more than 450,000 trails around the world.

In 2012, the company introduced its paid Plus membership ($35.99/year), which includes additional features like downloadable maps, photo tours, trail previews, and wrong-turn alerts. Starting this week, Plus members will also get access to Points of Interest, which pinpoints popular and photographable spots, and Offline Areas, a new option to download entire custom areas instead of only trails.

Now, AllTrails just unveiled Peak, a new subscription tier ($79.99/year) that uses AI to power its technologies.

"In building Peak, we developed the most frequently asked-for features from our community, infused them with fun, and powered them with the most advanced technology in the industry. The result is the only app you need for life outside," said Ivan Selin, chief product officer at AllTrails.

During a recent hiking trip with AllTrails (I now see what all the hype is about!), I learned about the four new features available with a Peak subscription, which will start rolling out in June:

1. Custom Routes

iPhone screen showing AllTrails Custom RoutesAllTrails

Whether you want to take a short stroll through your local state park or you're planning a multi-day adventure itinerary, this feature allows you to map out your own trail route or modify an existing trail. Once you've connected the dots of your custom route, the app can use AI to modify it based on the following criteria:

  • Reverse direction
  • Double back
  • Close loop
  • Make shorter
  • Reduce elevation gain
  • Take the scenic route
While you're in the process of creating your custom route, you can take a photo tour or a 3D preview of the trail to help with your selection. When you're done, you can save the route, download it, and share it with fellow hikers.

2. Community Heatmap

iPhone screen showing AllTrails Community HeatmapAllTrails

Want to avoid a crowded trail on a weekend? Or perhaps you're hiking alone and prefer a well-populated park? Either way, AllTrails' new Community Heatmap feature "allows you to see trail traffic data to find popular trails or quieter hidden gems," as a press release explains.

3. Trail Conditions

iPhone screen showing AllTrails Trail ConditionsAllTrails

As someone who recently showed up to a rainy-day hike in non-waterproof running sneakers, I'm especially excited about the app's Trail Conditions feature. It provides weather conditions on the trail, including temperature, precipitation, and snow depth.

4. Outdoor Lens

iPhone screen showing AllTrails Outdoor LensAllTrails

Personally, what excited me most about my behind-the-scenes preview of Peak is the Outdoor Lens feature, which is launching for subscribers later this summer. Simply aim your in-app camera at a plant, tree, or flower to identify and learn more about it. These identifications will then be saved in a personal logbook.

In the future, Outdoor Lens is expected to be able to identify mushrooms, insects, and more. And the best part? This tool will work anywhere, from the trail to your neighbor's garden.

RELATED: The 10 Best U.S. National Parks for Hiking.

How the new weather feature works:

smiling woman in a rain jacket getting wet while on a hikeAllTrails

Back to Trail Conditions, which I think will be a total game-changer, even for non-hikers.

"Functioning as a weather app within the AllTrails platform, Trail Conditions combines analysis of 15 weather factors with geospatial intelligence and recent reviews," explains the press release, which adds that the feature is powered by more than 10 million data points.

Sure, you can find out about temperature and precipitation from your weather app, but this technology has some really unique features.

For one, it can let you know about mosquito activity on the trail, and as a mosquito magnet myself, this couldn't be more handy. It also details air quality and sunrise and sunset times. And it lets you preview all of these data points down to the hour and location, so you can know exactly what to expect along your trail route.

A future update will add terrain details (pavement, gravel, mud, etc.) and ground conditions—so you'll never end up like me with soggy sneakers.

TAGS:
News
Apps

The Latest

Rite Aid store and a CVS sign

Rite Aid Is Closing 1,245 Pharmacies

Walmart storefront with a yellow price increase symbol over top

Walmart Is Raising Prices on 4 Groceries Due to Tariffs

The exterior of a Costco store

Costco Makes Major Change to Compete With Walmart and Amazon

costco store with a thumbs-down graphic

Costco Shoppers Are Abandoning These 10 Products

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.