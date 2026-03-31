Aldi Just Made a Major Change to How You Shop

Shoppers are buzzing about the newly redesigned Aldi website and its major shopping upgrades.

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When it comes to shopping for groceries, I am not a person who loves change. This is one of the reasons I have been shopping at Trader Joe’s and Costco for decades, as both stores are pretty consistent with everything from their store layouts to the merchandise they sell. Aldi is another store that has amassed a loyal cult following for many of the same reasons. However, this week, Aldi shoppers, or at least online shoppers, were thrown for a loop: The store totally redesigned its website. To be fair, the company did provide a disclaimer and warning at least a week before the refreshed online experience. Here is what to know about the new Aldi website, and how it majorly changes the way you shop.

1 The New Aldi Website Has All the Information You Need

The new website makes it easier to navigate all the Aldi specials, including the Weekly Ad, ALDI Finds, Upcoming Aldi Finds, and Price Drops. And, it also makes it seamless for shoppers to check out all the new products.

2 You Can Also Shop Online for Delivery and Pick-Up

You can also shop online now if you have an Aldi account. Aldi will ask for your ZIP code and the store you want. You can go through all the products and throw them in your cart. There are options for in-store pickup and delivery.

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3 Also, You Can Shop by Diet or Even Shop Recipes

You can also “shop by diet” or check out “shoppable recipes” to streamline your grocery shopping experience. Categories include gluten-free, organic, protein foods, sugar-free, kosher, vegetarian, vegan, and low-fat. As for the recipes, you can search them by category (breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert) or specific holidays. And what’s really cool is that you can add all the items directly to your cart from the website. For example, check out this Mediterranean Shrimp Salad Recipe.

4 You Can Switch to In-Store Mode

You can also switch it to In-Store Mode to make your shopping experience even better. “Plan your shopping list before going to the store. With the in-store mode, you can see in-store prices and promotions and find the product location within the store,’ the store says.

5 And, You Can use the Store Locator

And, if you don’t know where the closest Aldi is, you can use the Store Locator: “Find nearby ALDI locations complete with addresses, maps, directions, and hours. Locate your go-to store for a quick and easy grocery pickup or go and peruse the store yourself!” the website says.