7 Best New ALO Drops All the Celebrities Will Be Wearing This Fall 

ALO has been my favorite athleisure and workout brand for years, and I’m not the only one. Since launching in 2007, the brand, which stands for air, land, and ocean, has been a celebrity staple with everyone from Kylie and Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez rocking the sleek leggings, oversized but cool sweats, and short-but-sweet tennis skirts everywhere from sweat sessions to the street. The brand just dropped a new collection modeled by Kendall Jenner herself, and I am already dying over it. Here are the 7 best new ALO drops all the celebrities (and me!) will be wearing this fall.

1 A Cozy Hooded Sweatshirt in the Brand’s New Olive Green

In addition to the core collection, ALO is famous for its limited edition colors. Kendall is modeling the newest, green olive, which is the perfect green for fall. I already have my favorite Accolade Hoodie in the versatile green. This style is my all-time favorite sweatshirt. It runs a little big, so a small is perfect for me. It will look great with the matching sweats, 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, or any of the other items in the new color or black.

2 A Gorgeous, Sleek Trench

I also got the Quilted Skyline Long Coat in the same color. I have so many ALO coats and jackets, and get compliments on them constantly. This one is perfect for wearing to and from workout classes, walking to the bus stop, or simply strolling the city. It has serious rich girl vibes, and again, I am obsessed with the color.

3 A Chic Shelf-Bra Tank

I am a sucker for a shelf bra tank, and this one fits the bill and then some. While marketed as more of a sportier top, this flattering tank is perfect for a night on the town. The ALO Softsculpt Precision Full Length Bra Tank will hide any bloating or belly overhang, but still enable you to show a little skin with the side slits. It just dropped and sizes are already selling out, so I suggest ordering ASAP.

4 These Cool Suede Sneakers

ALO sneakers are the best-kept secret. The brand just restocked the ALO Sunset Sneaker, and I am yearning for it. I have a few pairs of other Alo athletic shoes that are super comfy and ultra cool. This suede street shoe comes in black and sandstone. It reportedly runs small so size up by half.

5 The Best Fitting Shelf Bra Tennis Dress

ALO designs the best tennis dresses in the world. With shelf bras and built-in shorts, you literally don’t have to wear anything with them. The new ALO Halter Tennis Dress is made from Softsculpt, the brand’s new signature performance fabric, and features a medium-compression fit and a super soft feel. And FYI, you don’t have to play tennis to wear the dress. I wear it all over.

6 Alo Branded Throwback Socks

While the Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock isn’t new, the brand just dropped new colors. If you can’t afford to deck yourself out in ALO, just get the socks. They look super cute with leggings and sneakers or slides.

7 Kendall Jenner Modeled Short-Shorts

Kendall models the 3″ ALO Softsculpt High-Waist Precision Shorts on the website. They are made from the new signature performance fabric and feature a medium-compression fit, a super soft feel, and a seamless hem for an ultra-sleek look.