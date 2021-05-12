George Clooney is one of the most charming actors working today—and that's been the case for decades. The star first earned swoons in stints on shows like The Facts of Life and Roseanne before breaking through on the hit medical drama E.R. Since then, he's become a celebrated actor, director, screenwriter, and producer, earning two Academy Awards. But with a filmography this extensive, there are surely some misses along the way, so what are the worst George Clooney movies of all time?

To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes' ranked list of every George Clooney film, then focused our attention on the lower end of titles. These are the movies that earned less than 70 percent of critical approval, organized from the just OK to the truly terrible. Read on to discover which films Clooney's trademark likability couldn't save from bad reviews.

18 Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent

17 Solaris (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

16 The American (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

15 From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent

14 Money Monster (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent

13 Welcome to Collinwood (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

12 Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

11 Leatherheads (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

10 One Fine Day (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

9 The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

8 The Midnight Sky (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

7 Tomorrowland (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

6 The Perfect Storm (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47 percent

5 The Good German (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34 percent

4 The Monuments Men (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30 percent

3 Batman & Robin (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent

2 Grizzly II: Revenge (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8 percent

1 Return of the Killer Tomatoes! (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent

