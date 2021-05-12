Culture

The Worst George Clooney Movie of All Time, According to Critics

He's one of film's most charming leading men, but these movies earned his worst reviews.

By Richard Evans
May 12, 2021
George Clooney is one of the most charming actors working today—and that's been the case for decades. The star first earned swoons in stints on shows like The Facts of Life and Roseanne before breaking through on the hit medical drama E.R. Since then, he's become a celebrated actor, director, screenwriter, and producer, earning two Academy Awards. But with a filmography this extensive, there are surely some misses along the way, so what are the worst George Clooney movies of all time?

To find out, we consulted Rotten Tomatoes' ranked list of every George Clooney film, then focused our attention on the lower end of titles. These are the movies that earned less than 70 percent of critical approval, organized from the just OK to the truly terrible. Read on to discover which films Clooney's trademark likability couldn't save from bad reviews.

18
Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

george clooney in ocean's thirteen
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent

17
Solaris (2002)

george clooney in solaris
20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

16
The American (2010)

george clooney in the american
Focus Features

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

15
From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

george clooney in from dusk till dawn
Miramax Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent

14
Money Monster (2016)

george clooney in money monster
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent

13
Welcome to Collinwood (2002)

george clooney in welcome to collinwood
Helkon Film / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent

12
Ocean's Twelve (2004)

george clooney in ocean's twelve
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

11
Leatherheads (2008)

george clooney in leatherheads
Universal Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

10
One Fine Day (1996)

george clooney in one fine day
20th Century Fox / Getty Images

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

9
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2009)

george clooney in the men who stare at goats
Overture Films

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

8
The Midnight Sky (2020)

george clooney in the midnight sky
Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

7
Tomorrowland (2015)

george clooney in tomorrowland
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50 percent

6
The Perfect Storm (2000)

george clooney in the perfect storm
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47 percent

5
The Good German (2007)

george clooney in the good german
Warner Bros. Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 34 percent

4
The Monuments Men (2014)

george clooney in the monuments men
Sony Pictures Releasing

Rotten Tomatoes score: 30 percent

3
Batman & Robin (1997)

george clooney as batman and chris o'donnell as robin in batman in robin
Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 12 percent

2
Grizzly II: Revenge (2020)

george clooney in grizzly ii the revenge
Gravitas Ventures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 8 percent

1
Return of the Killer Tomatoes! (1988)

george clooney in return of the killer tomatoe
Image Entertainment

Rotten Tomatoes score: 0 percent

