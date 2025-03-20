The 12 Cities Where Allergy Sufferers Struggle the Most, New Data Shows

Spring brings fresh flowers, sunny skies, and…allergy season. While nothing ruins a walk through the park quite like watery eyes and a scratchy throat, it is par for the course. But this spring, some allergy sufferers will struggle more than others. New data from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) highlights the top 12 cities that are expected to experience the worst allergy season of 2025.

An area’s pollen count is the biggest indicator of allergy severity. For their report, the AAFA studied tree, grass, and weed pollen scores throughout the year. Findings showed that tree pollen is the first to occur and can start producing as early as December or January. As tree pollen dies off in April, grass pollen ramps up before coming to a head in June. This paves the way for ragweed season, which kicks off in August and peaks in mid-September, per the AAFA.

Climate change has not only affected weather patterns but pollen seasons, too. A 2020 study suggests that the lifespan of pollen season is 20 days longer than it was 30 years prior. Pollen count is also up by 21 percent, with the Midwest and Texas suffering the most. Of tree, grass, and weed pollen, tree pollen has seen the greatest increase.

For folks living in the southern and eastern regions of the country, it might come as no surprise that these states make up a majority of the AAFA’s 2025 Allergy Capitals. The report ranks the top cities where allergy sufferers struggle the most, based on pollen scores for tree, grass, and weed pollen, usage of over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medicine, and number of board-certified allergy specialists. Using this ranking system, the AAFA’s top 12 Allergy Capitals for 2025 are as follows:

Wichita, KS New Orleans, LA Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Memphis, TN Little Rock, AK Raleigh, NC Richmond, VA Greenville, SC Greensboro, NC Virginia Beach, VA Augusta, GA

Wichita was crowned the most challenging city for pollen allergies for the third consecutive year. According to the AAFA, the Midwest metropolis scored worse than average in all three categories. However, the biggest surprise was New Orleans in the No. 2 spot after ranking 32nd place in 2024. The leap is likely "due to a higher weed pollen season probably fueled by moisture from hurricane season and record fall warmth," explains The Washington Post .

Other notable mentions include Dallas, Baton Rouge, Knoxville, Charlotte, and Jacksonville. Conversely, the Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest were deemed safest for allergy sufferers—but that doesn’t mean these regions got off scot-free.

A city with a lower (or, in this case, arguably better) ranking "doesn’t mean to dismiss how badly people are feeling [allergy symptoms] in certain regions," AAFA president Kenny Mendez told The Washington Post. "If that were a bad season for you, and you’re really suffering…then it might be time for you to go see a doctor."

Common seasonal allergy symptoms are usually runny nose with thin, clear discharge, nasal congestion, sneezing, red, watery, and swollen eyes, and itchiness in the nose, eyes, ears, and/or mouth. The AAFA also notes that allergies can worsen asthma, leading to wheezing, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Fortunately, in most cases, allergy symptoms can be easily managed—and even prevented—with OTC allergy medication. If your symptoms feel more severe, speak with a healthcare provider who can help you come up with a treatment plan.