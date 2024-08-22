World's Oldest Person Dies at 117 and Here's How She Said She Lived So Long

The world’s oldest living person, Maria Branyas Morera, died on August 19 at 117 years old—a very good run for the California-born centenarian who lived in Spain. Born in San Francisco in 1906, Branyas lived through incredible historical events, and even survived a bout of COVID at age 113. “Maria Branyas, the grandmother of Catalonia and the oldest person in the world, has left us,” said Catalonia’s president, Salvador Illa. “We lose an endearing woman, who has taught us the value of life and the wisdom of the years.” Here’s what Branyas said her secrets were to living to a ripe, healthy old age.

Avoiding Toxic People Shutterstock According to the Guinness world records website, Branyas attributes her longevity to “order, tranquility, good connection with family and friends, contact with nature, emotional stability, no worries, no regrets, lots of positivity, and staying away from toxic people… I think longevity is also about being lucky. Luck and good genetics.” Research shows Branyas is right on the money about toxic people. “The harmful effects of toxic people extend beyond emotional exhaustion,” Stephanie A. Sarkis, PhD, says via Psychology Today . “The constant tension and anxiety you experience from a toxic person affects your mind and body. Constant criticism and belittlement can erode self-confidence, making you feel worthless, anxious, and depressed. Toxic people isolate their victims from friends and family, worsening your feelings of loneliness and social withdrawal.”

Order and Tranquility Shutterstock Studies show tranquil environments positively impact brain health. "People experience tranquility as a state of calmness and reflection, which is restorative compared with the stressful effects of sustained attention in day-to-day life,” says Dr Michael Hunter , from the Sheffield Cognition and Neuroimaging Laboratory (SCANLab) based in Academic Clinical Psychiatry within the University of Sheffield´s Department of Neuroscience. “It is well known that natural environments induce feelings of tranquility whereas manmade, urban environments are experienced as non-tranquil.”

Connection With Family and Friends Shutterstock Studies show how important our relationships are for longevity. "Our relationships form a lattice of support that constitutes the largest single factor in the overall well-being of most people," Steven Crane, MS , Stanford social engagement research scholar, tells Stanford Center on Longevity. "We need to prioritize showing up for one another, because when we don't, loneliness and isolation can become chronic."

Contact With Nature Shutterstock Spending time in nature is good for both mental and physical health. “If we had a medication that did this — a medication that prolonged life, that addressed very different unconnected causes of disease, that did it at no cost and with no side effects — that would be the best medication of the decade,” Howard Frumkin, dean of the school of public health at the University of Washington, tells The Washington Post . “But we don’t have a medication like that except for this ‘vitamin N’ — nature.”

Emotional Stability Shutterstock Emotional stability and wellbeing impacts overall wellness. “Your emotional health affects your physical health,” says Family Doctor . “Research shows a link between an upbeat mental state and physical signs of good health. These include lower blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and a healthier weight.”

No Worries Shutterstock Stress and worry can literally cut your life short. “Even short-lived, minor stress can have an impact,” says the APA . “You might get a stomach ache before you have to give a presentation, for example. More major acute stress, whether caused by a fight with your spouse or an event like an earthquake or terrorist attack, can have an even bigger impact. Repeated acute stress may also contribute to inflammation in the circulatory system, particularly in the coronary arteries, and this is one pathway that is thought to tie stress to a heart attack. It also appears that how a person responds to stress can affect cholesterol levels.”

No Regrets iStock Obsessing over regrets can lead to depression and anxiety. “You may feel bad about yourself — feeling like things are pointless because you screwed up,” Dawn Potter, PsyD, tells the Cleveland Clinic. “You may do an assessment of your life and think you’re not a worthwhile person.”

Lots of Positivity Shutterstock Positive thinking absolutely impacts your health and wellness. Here are the benefits according to the Mayo Clinic : Increased life span

Lower rates of depression

Lower levels of distress and pain

Greater resistance to illnesses

Better psychological and physical well-being

Better cardiovascular health and reduced risk of death from cardiovascular disease and stroke

Reduced risk of death from cancer

Reduced risk of death from respiratory conditions

Reduced risk of death from infections

Better coping skills during hardships and times of stress

Good Genetics Shutterstock The importance of good genetics cannot be ignored when discussing health and longevity. “People with centenarian parents are less likely at age 70 to have the age-related diseases that are common among older adults,” says MedlinePlus . “The brothers and sisters of centenarians typically have long lives, and if they develop age-related diseases (such as high blood pressure, heart disease, cancer, or type 2 diabetes), these diseases appear later than they do in the general population. Longer life spans tend to run in families, which suggests that shared genetics, lifestyle, or both play an important role in determining longevity.”



