These 38 States Now Reporting Cases of "Dangerous" Mosquito-Borne Virus

The West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne illness, is spreading across the United States with alarming speed, now reported in 38 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) recently updated their list, revealing the widespread nature of the virus this year. Among those affected is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who described his experience as the worst illness he's ever endured. "I've never been as sick in my life," Fauci told STAT , adding that while he's on the mend, it will take weeks to recover fully. This virus has the potential to cause severe neurological issues, and it's not just limited to a few states—it's a nationwide concern. Here, Best Life breaks down where the virus is most prevalent, highlighting the states with the highest number of cases. From Texas, which leads the nation with 46 reported cases, to Connecticut, where only one case has been recorded, we’ll provide a comprehensive overview of the situation. You’ll also learn about the symptoms to watch out for, why some states are particularly vulnerable, and what experts like Dr. Fauci recommend for protecting yourself and your loved ones from this dangerous virus.

RELATED: COVID Levels Are "Very High" in These 27 States

Alabama iStock 4 cases “117 mosquitoes found in Mississippi have tested positive for West Nile Virus this year, according to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH),” reports “117 mosquitoes found in Mississippi have tested positive for West Nile Virus this year, according to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH),” reports Fox10 . “Of those positive, 64 have come from coastal Mississippi counties, with a majority coming from Harrison County.”

Arkansas Shutterstock 2 cases Two cases have been confirmed in Arkansas. "If a mosquito bites you to take a blood meal and they do have a virus, then they can inject that into you," said Dr. Laura Rothfeldt with the Arkansas Department of Health to THV11 . "A very, very small portion of those persons who do become ill could become even worse and could have an infection around their brain that causes some neurological issues," Rothfeldt said.

Arizona Shutterstock 16 cases Arizona is a breeding ground because of all the standing water. “Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water, and they only need enough water to fill a bottle cap, said Loretta Schraeder, the manager of pest control at Bill’s Pest and Termite Control,” according to AZ Central . “Regularly removing and drying any water in your yard is the best way to prevent mosquitoes from breeding there, Schraeder said.”

California kropic1/Shutterstock 26 cases “Data recently released by the California Department of Public Health has uncovered that Butte County currently has the highest rate of human West Nile Virus infections in the state,” reports KRCR . “As of Aug. 30, Butte County currently has seven cases of the virus in humans, and varying numbers of the infection in birds, mosquitoes, and chickens. The California Department of Public Health says that one in five people who contract the West Nile Virus will experience symptoms such as fever, body aches, and nausea.”

Connecticut Shutterstock 1 case “More than 250 mosquitoes captured in Connecticut for testing this summer came back positive for either West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) “More than 250 mosquitoes captured in Connecticut for testing this summer came back positive for either West Nile virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEE) as of Tuesday, according to state researchers ,” reports Fox 61 . “There have been 230 mosquitoes tested and found to be positive for WNV, with many of them detected in Fairfield, New London and Hartford Counties.”

District of Columbia Shutterstock 3 cases Dr. Fauci felt he was bitten in his own Washington D.C. backyard. After a temperature of 103 and “spiking chills,” he was hospitalized for more than a week and left so weak he could not stand. “I really felt like I’d been hit by a truck,” he told STAT .

Delaware Shutterstock 1 case “The Delaware Public Health Laboratory has identified this year’s first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a New Castle County resident. The individual who contracted WNV was hospitalized due to infection from the mosquito-borne illness but is recovering,” reports the state . “Additionally, the Office of the State Veterinarian within the Delaware Department of Agriculture has confirmed the first two cases of WNV in Delaware horses this year. The onset of symptoms in the equine cases occurred between Aug. 20 and 23. Both cases involve horses in Kent County that were not vaccinated, a 5-year-old Friesian stallion that has recovered, and a 1-year-old Quarter Horse gelding currently recovering.”

Florida FotosForTheFuture/Shutterstock 3 cases “Since March, cases have been documented in Collier, Duval, Marion, Orange and Walton counties, according to the Florida Department of Health,” reports the Tallahassee Democrat . “Three cases occurred in July, one in March and one in August, according to department data. Historically, most human cases of West Nile occur in August, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control .”

Georgia Shutterstock 7 cases “Health officials are urging people to take precautions after mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been identified in parts of Georgia,” reports WABE . “At least a half dozen Georgians contracted West Nile virus as of Aug. 27, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with at least two of the infected individuals living in Dekalb and Fulton counties.”

Iowa Shutterstock 1 case “A study that looked at Iowa’s mosquito population for the past half-century shows that 2024 is a big year for the little bloodsuckers,” reports the “A study that looked at Iowa’s mosquito population for the past half-century shows that 2024 is a big year for the little bloodsuckers,” reports the Des Moines Register . “The mosquito season started slowly this spring, following several dry years. But populations of the pests increased dramatically by late in the season, according to Ryan Smith, associate professor of plant pathology, entomology and microbiology at Iowa State University.” “Regular rains and flooding in some areas of the state are providing good breeding conditions much later into the summer,” Smith said in a news release.

Idaho Shutterstock 2 cases “Idaho’s first two human West Nile virus (WNV) infections this year were identified in a female Canyon County resident who is over the age of 60 and a male Ada County resident who is also over the age of 60 on Monday, Aug. 26. The Canyon County person was hospitalized with the infection but has been discharged. So far this year, WNV activity has been detected in six Idaho counties, three of them in Southwest District Health’s and Central District Health’s regions,” reports “Idaho’s first two human West Nile virus (WNV) infections this year were identified in a female Canyon County resident who is over the age of 60 and a male Ada County resident who is also over the age of 60 on Monday, Aug. 26. The Canyon County person was hospitalized with the infection but has been discharged. So far this year, WNV activity has been detected in six Idaho counties, three of them in Southwest District Health’s and Central District Health’s regions,” reports Idaho Press

Illinois Shutterstock 19 cases “Two people in eastern Wisconsin and one person in northeastern Illinois have died of West Nile virus, according to health officials,” reports the “Two people in eastern Wisconsin and one person in northeastern Illinois have died of West Nile virus, according to health officials,” reports the Chicago Sun-Times . “A third person in Wisconsin also has been hospitalized because of the mosquito-borne illness, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a release. That state’s cases involve residents of Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Brown counties.”

Indiana Shutterstock 3 cases “Mosquitoes are more than just a nuisance—their bites can potentially lead to serious illness,” State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver said in a statement. “Hoosiers can reduce their risk by wearing bug repellent and taking steps to remove breeding sites, like standing water in discarded tires or other containers around their residences.”

Kansas TriggerPhoto/Shutterstock 4 cases Kansas has seen four confirmed cases of West Nile virus this year. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been monitoring the situation closely as the virus continues to spread. Health officials are urging residents to take precautions, particularly in areas with standing water, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The virus, which can cause severe neurological issues in some individuals, is a serious concern, and Kansans are advised to protect themselves by wearing insect repellent and eliminating potential mosquito habitats around their homes.

Louisiana Shutterstock 24 cases “According to health officials, Louisiana is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and the CDC said some of those mosquitoes are carrying West Nile,” reports “According to health officials, Louisiana is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and the CDC said some of those mosquitoes are carrying West Nile,” reports WDSU . "We have some of the highest rates because we're surrounded by water and swampy areas where mosquitoes love it," Dr. Courtney Washington told the network.

Maryland Shutterstock 5 cases “Anthony S. Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious-disease expert, was hospitalized last month with the mosquito-borne “Anthony S. Fauci, the former top U.S. infectious-disease expert, was hospitalized last month with the mosquito-borne West Nile virus. On Monday, Maryland announced its first confirmed case of the disease this year. And the biting insects seem to be everywhere in the Washington region,” reports the Washington Post

Maine Shutterstock 1 case Maine has recently reported a single case of West Nile virus, highlighting the state's vulnerability to this mosquito-borne illness. While the number is low compared to other states, it serves as a reminder of the importance of preventive measures, especially during peak mosquito activity seasons. Residents are encouraged to take precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water around their homes to reduce the risk of infection. Public health officials continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent further spread of the virus.

Michigan Shutterstock 8 cases “The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed three more positive human cases of “The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed three more positive human cases of West Nile virus over the past week,” reports WOODTV . “The new cases have been spotted in Delta, Genesee and Macomb counties. The first human case of the summer was confirmed in late July in Livingston County. The second case was diagnosed last week in Berrien County.”

Minnesota Shutterstock 5 cases “There is a rise in West Nile virus cases in our region. It's killed two people in Wisconsin and sent another to the hospital. In addition, three people in Minnesota recently tested positive for the virus,” reports CBS News . “West Nile is transmitted by mosquitoes and late summer is when cases peak.”

Missouri Shutterstock 6 cases “A St. Louis County, Missouri, teenager suffered rare complications from West Nile virus that has left him paralyzed and on a ventilator,” reports NBC News . “John Procter V said his son’s symptoms started around Aug. 8 when he complained of headaches and dizziness. A doctor told John Procter VI, 18, a recent high school graduate whom the family calls ‘BB,’ that he had a tension headache and that he was dehydrated and to get some rest, his father said in an interview Thursday. "It didn't get better; it got worse," the older Procter said. "A fever started coming, high fever, 103, 104, could not break them, could not keep anything down, so we took him to a different emergency room.” He ended up in intensive care.

Mississippi Shutterstock 27 cases “We do have West Nile cases here, every year,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs, with the University of Mississippi Medical Center, told MPB . “And certainly the ones that we see reported are only the tip of the iceberg. We know there are a lot more cases out there, and we're just now getting into the year. I know last year they had 37 reported cases of West Nile. And that we're already at 27 now is really significant.”

North Carolina iStock 3 cases “Multiple cases of West Nile virus (WNV) have been confirmed in North Carolina, according to DHHS,” reports WRAL . “The health department confirmed to WRAL News, at least three human infections have been reported to the CDC so far this year with additional cases expected in the coming weeks. Buncombe, Rutherford and Cleveland counties have reported one case each of a human infection. It is unclear if any of those cases required hospitalizations.”

North Dakota Shutterstock 11 cases North Dakota has reported 11 cases of West Nile virus, marking it as one of the states significantly affected by this dangerous mosquito-borne illness. The virus, which can cause severe neurological issues in some individuals, continues to be a concern as the mosquito season progresses. Public health officials in North Dakota are closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to take preventive measures, such as using insect repellent and eliminating standing water around their homes. The spread of West Nile in North Dakota is part of a broader trend, with 38 states now reporting cases of this potentially severe virus.

Nebraska iStock 30 cases

Back in July: “A Panhandle mosquito trap site has recently collected mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus,” reported Back in July: “A Panhandle mosquito trap site has recently collected mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus,” reported KNOP News . “These tests are the first ones to come back positive for the virus this summer, according to the Panhandle Public Health District (PPHD). These positive mosquitoes give PPHD, along with other health departments, an indicator of the location of the virus and where people may encounter mosquitoes carrying the virus.”

New Jersey Shutterstock 7 cases “Two New Jersey residents have died after contracting West Nile virus, health officials said as they urge people to take precautions to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne illness,” reports “Two New Jersey residents have died after contracting West Nile virus, health officials said as they urge people to take precautions to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne illness,” reports Patch . “The New Jersey Department of Health reported these deaths and six new cases of the virus last week, and also said two more people who gave blood showed reactivity to West Nile during routine testing of blood donations. The two people who died were older residents from Cumberland and Mercer counties, according to the health department.”

New Mexico iStock 8 cases “A 65-year-old woman died in Bernalillo County after testing positive for West Nile virus, according to the City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department and Bernalillo County Planning and Development Services Department. Three cases of human West Nile virus have been reported in the county so far this year, according to the New Mexico Department of Health . City officials have also detected West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes through routine mosquito monitoring at locations throughout the city,” reports KRQE .

Nevada iStock 23 cases “Northern Nevada Public Health officials said on Tuesday that they detected West Nile Virus in mosquito samples from Washoe County. Officials urge residents to take precautions in mosquito-prone areas,” reports “Northern Nevada Public Health officials said on Tuesday that they detected West Nile Virus in mosquito samples from Washoe County. Officials urge residents to take precautions in mosquito-prone areas,” reports This is Reno . “The virus has been found in mosquitoes from zip codes 89436 and 89521. While WNV in mosquitoes is common, no human cases have been reported in Washoe County. WNV can cause severe symptoms in humans, including headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, paralysis and death.”

New York iStock 25 cases The Governor of New York issues a warning just this past weekend. “We want people to get outside this Labor Day weekend and enjoy the beauty that is New York State, but we want them to do so safely with their health in mind by taking proper steps to protect against mosquitoes that carry diseases such as West Nile virus,” Hochul said. “Prevention remains the most effective method of protection from exposure to mosquito-transmitted diseases and can be as simple as protecting your exposed skin with clothing and applying mosquito repellent.”

Oklahoma iStock 8 cases Oklahoma's warm and humid climate creates an ideal environment for mosquitoes, which thrive in the state's numerous lakes, rivers, and areas with standing water. This climate, combined with frequent summer rains, contributes to a higher risk of West Nile virus transmission. With 8 cases already reported this year, the state's residents are particularly vulnerable to mosquito-borne illnesses. Public health officials emphasize the importance of taking precautions, such as using insect repellent and eliminating potential mosquito breeding sites, to protect against the growing threat of West Nile virus in Oklahoma.

Pennsylvania Shutterstock 14 cases “Cumberland County is rescheduling some of its planned mosquito spraying, moving it to Wednesday and Thursday in accordance with the Department of Environmental Protection'sMosquito-Borne Disease Control program,” reported 21 News . “The spraying for Carlisle and Mechanicsburg Boroughs, as well as Silver Spring Township, will happen Wednesday at dusk. Spraying for Dickinson, Shippensburg, Southampton, and South Middleton Townships has been rescheduled for Thursday evening. The adult mosquito control sprayings will happen from dusk until 11 p.m.”

South Carolina Shutterstock 1 case “The state health department urged everyone who needs to be outside in areas where mosquitoes are active to take steps to avoid bites , including wearing a long-sleeved shirt and trousers and applying mosquito repellent to skin or clothing,” reports WISTV . “West Nile virus is commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most people don’t experience symptoms, about 1 in 5 can develop a fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”

South Dakota Shutterstock 13 cases “You might see mosquitoes as merely an unpleasant annoyance, but these tiny insects are estimated to indirectly kill between 750,000 and 1,000,000 people every year by infecting their victims with deadly and debilitating diseases. Over half of those deaths are from malaria alone,” warns South Dakota’s “You might see mosquitoes as merely an unpleasant annoyance, but these tiny insects are estimated to indirectly kill between 750,000 and 1,000,000 people every year by infecting their victims with deadly and debilitating diseases. Over half of those deaths are from malaria alone,” warns South Dakota’s Newscenter 1

Tennessee Shutterstock 5 cases “Mosquitoes love the intense heat and their population appears to be growing in Nashville. Health officials in Davidson County are closely monitoring for cases of West Nile virus,” reports “Mosquitoes love the intense heat and their population appears to be growing in Nashville. Health officials in Davidson County are closely monitoring for cases of West Nile virus,” reports WKRN . “As of Tuesday — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported human cases of West Nile virus have been detected in thirty-three states this year. Tennessee is one of them. The data showed that five people have tested positive in the volunteer state, but none in Nashville.”

Texas iStock 46 cases As you can see, Texas is sadly the country’s leader in West Nile. “As of the end of August 2024, the state of Texas is the unfortunate leader this year, followed by Nebraska, Nevada, and California in the current ranking,” reports As you can see, Texas is sadly the country’s leader in West Nile. “As of the end of August 2024, the state of Texas is the unfortunate leader this year, followed by Nebraska, Nevada, and California in the current ranking,” reports Precision Vaccinations

Utah Shutterstock 4 cases “We are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus in a human of the 2024 season. West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans by mosquito bite,” said Eric Edwards, UCHD Executive Director recently. “People should take extra caution when enjoying outdoor activities.”

Virginia Shutterstock 4 cases Virginia has reported 4 cases of West Nile virus this year, reflecting the ongoing spread of this mosquito-borne illness across the state. Virginia's diverse climate, ranging from humid coastal regions to more temperate inland areas, provides an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of West Nile virus transmission. Public health officials are urging residents to be vigilant, particularly during the warmer months when mosquito activity is at its peak. By using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating standing water around homes, Virginians can help reduce their risk of contracting this potentially dangerous virus.

Wisconsin iStock 3 cases “Health officials are warning of the dangers of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus after three recent deaths were recorded across Wisconsin and Illinois. “The “Health officials are warning of the dangers of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus after three recent deaths were recorded across Wisconsin and Illinois. “The Wisconsin Department of Health Service s (DHS) confirmed on Thursday that two people have died and another was hospitalized due to the effects of the virus,” reports ABC News . “The cases were reported in Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Brown counties, according to the state's DHS. Wisconsin officials did not release the identity of the individuals.”