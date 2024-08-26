West Nile Virus Rising In These 31 States, as Dr. Fauci Hospitalized

West Nile Virus has been recorded in 31 states as of August 20th, according to the CDC , prompting experts to advise taking precautions against the virus, which can cause symptoms like fever and fatigue. Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key figure in the U.S. COVID-19 response, revealed this weekend that he was hospitalized after contracting West Nile Virus, likely from mosquitoes in his backyard in Washington, D.C.

It was not an easy illness. After a temperature of 103 and “spiking chills,” he was hospitalized for more than a week and left so weak he could not stand. “I really felt like I’d been hit by a truck,” he told STAT on Saturday. “I have to tell you, I’ve never been as sick in my life. Ever. By far, this is the worst I’ve ever been with an illness.” Now home, “I just have to rest,” he told STAT. “The good news is I’m absolutely going in the right direction. The sobering news is that it’s going to take weeks and weeks to get back to normal. That’s the history of West Nile. It just wipes you out so badly.” Here are the states where the CDC has confirmed cases of West Nile.

RELATED: West Nile Cases Are on the Rise—5 Symptoms to Know



Arkansas Shutterstock “The national Centers for Disease Control reported this week that there are now three confirmed West Nile virus cases in Columbia County, up from two a week ago,” says the Magnolia Reporter . “The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported the first death this year in Arkansas from West Nile virus (WNV) two weeks ago.”

Arizona Shutterstock Arizona is facing a significant challenge with 15 reported cases of the virus. ““We found mosquitoes breeding in bottle cap tops, you know, so you just need to look around your house, look at gutters, pet toys, kids' toys, anything that collects water, plants, planters that, you know, you fill up the bottom and that kind of soaks up the water to the plant. You want to make sure you clean those out, wipe them out, weekly,” James Will, managing supervisor for Maricopa County Vector Control ,” told KJZZ in Phoenix.

California Chones/Shutterstock “There have been 13 human cases of West Nile Virus and 3 deaths in California in 2024,” reports Nevada County, California . Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, Nevada County Public Health Officer, shared some great advice: Practice the “Three Ds”: Dawn and Dusk: Stay indoors during these times or wear long sleeves and pants. DEET: Use repellents with DEET, Picaridin, oil of eucalyptus, or IR3535. Safe for infants 2 months and older. Drain: Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs. Use “Mosquito Dunks” or mosquito fish for water that can’t be drained.

Connecticut Shutterstock “West Nile virus continues to spread this summer, according to the latest data from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station,” reports News 8 . “State health officials are blaming the warm weather and high humidity — prime conditions for mosquitoes to multiply. Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found so far in Bridgeport, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford and Wethersfield.”

Florida Shutterstock Florida reports 2 cases, showing a low but present risk of West Nile Virus. “A case of West Nile virus has prompted Walton County health officials to issue a mosquito-borne advisory,” reports the Pensacola News Journal . According to the latest Florida Arbovirus Surveillance report , there have been two asymptomatic positive blood donors that were reported from Marion and Walton counties in July, marking the only two cases of the disease in the state this year.”

Georgia Shutterstock Georgia has identified 2 cases of the virus. “According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, an individual residing in Chatham County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus,” reports WTOC this week. “According to Chatham County Mosquito Control, at least 130 of the insects found in the county have tested positive for West Nile Virus.”

Illinois Shutterstock Illinois sees 6 cases, placing it in the moderate category for West Nile Virus activity. “More batches of mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus are being found in Illinois this year. The latest were found in Niles,” reports CBS News . “The North Shore Mosquito Abatement District found the positive mosquitoes in one batch collected on July 24 and tested them in their lab on July 30. The first human case of the virus was confirmed on July 17 in Glenview, Illinois. The person was said to be in their 60s and lives in suburban Cook County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

Indiana Shutterstock Indiana reports 3 cases. “The Indiana Department of Health is warning people to use insect repellent and wear protective clothing following the state’s first reported West Nile virus case of 2024. The agency expects to see additional cases as the mosquito season progresses,” reports WFYI . “IDOH also recommends homeowners, landlords and property managers take steps to control mosquito populations on or around their properties. This can include installing and maintaining screens on windows and doors, preventing mosquitoes from accessing containers that hold water, and maintaining properties and landscaping.”

Kansas TriggerPhoto/Shutterstock “About half of Kansas is considered high-risk areas because there are a high number of mosquitoes in those regions, and that increases the chances of residents being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus, according to the state health department. A moderate risk area means there is a moderate possibility of being bitten by a mosquito carrying the virus,” reports Kansas City.com . “There have only been two reported cases of West Nile virus in Kansas in 2024 so far. There were 66 total cases and four deaths reported in 2023.”

Louisiana Shutterstock Louisiana is among the higher-risk states with 19 reported cases of West Nile Virus. “In 2023, the state experienced 65 West Nile cases, including 46 neuroinvasive disease cases - which is a more severe form of the West Nile virus. LDH reported four deaths for 2023. They say that a small percentage of people sickened by the West Nile virus can develop a severe form of the infection, which can lead to hospitalization or death,” reports KNOE .

Massachusetts Shutterstock “The West Nile virus risk level is moderate or greater throughout four Massachusetts counties as of Monday morning, according to the state’s risk monitoring map. These counties are Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk Counties,” reports Mass Live . “Several municipalities in these counties are at a high West Nile virus risk level, including the city of Boston. In Plymouth County, Abington, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester and Whitman are at high West Nile virus risk level.”

Maryland Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Maryland reports 2 cases of West Nile Virus, and humans aren’t the only ones getting it. “ The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health program is encouraging all horse owners to have their equines vaccinated for West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases. This reminder comes after a horse in Frederick County tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this month after it began showing symptoms of the virus,” reports Morning AGClips .

Maine Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock “The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has told Portland officials that a bird from the city tested positive for the mosquito-borne West Nile virus,” reports WMTW . “Portland's Public Health Division made the announcement Wednesday. City officials said a total of nine birds from six counties in the state tested positive in a recent round of routine surveillance testing, which was conducted by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.”

Michigan f11photo / Shutterstock “The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has confirmed three more positive human cases of West Nile virus over the past week,” says WOOD . “The new cases have been spotted in Delta, Genesee and Macomb counties. The first human case of the summer was confirmed in late July in Livingston County. The second case was diagnosed last week in Berrien County.” RELATED: 17 Signs Your Bug Bite Is Something Serious

Minnesota f11photo / Shutterstock Minnesota has recorded 3 cases. “The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD) has found its first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus this year in samples collected June 17-18 in Oak Grove in northern Anoka County,” says the Star Tribune .

Missouri Shutterstock “For the first time this season, mosquitoes in St. Louis County tested positive for the West Nile virus,” reports Fox2Now . “County health officials are now reminding people to have a heightened sense of awareness about mosquitoes when they are enjoying that time outdoors, especially during the summer months. Authorities with the St. Louis County Health Department say the initial positive results for West Nile came from mosquitoes in the Vinita Park area, but authorities emphasize that the West Nile virus can be an issue throughout St. Louis County during the summer months.”

Mississippi Shutterstock Mississippi is dealing with a significant 18 cases, placing it in a higher-risk category. “The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Thursday the state's first 2024 case of West Nile virus in a Rankin County resident. The state Department of Health did not name the individual,” says the Clarion Ledger in Jine. “West Nile virus season typically occurs July through October, however, mosquitoes can carry the virus anytime of the year.”

North Carolina iStock North Carolina reports 3 cases. “The Columbus County Health Department is reminding people to take precautions against mosquito bites after recent reports of West Nile Virus in the county.According to the health department, three cases have been reported in Columbus County since mid-July. Each person was hospitalized due to the virus,” reports WECT .

North Dakota Shutterstock “May’s rain showers and rising temperatures in North Dakota have created an environment conducive to increasing mosquito populations. With the arrival of mosquito season, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is emphasizing awareness of West Nile virus and providing best practices to prevent the mosquito-borne disease,” reported Valley News Live at the start of summer. “In 2023, North Dakota reported 58 human cases of West Nile virus across 19 counties. Of these, 26 individuals were hospitalized, and two cases were fatal.”

Nebraska iStock Nebraska is among the states with higher activity, reporting 20 cases of West Nile Virus. This report is concerning in that it may indicate an early start to the West Nile season,” Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said in a press release. “Heavy rains, predicted flooding, and warm weather are likely to increase the mosquito population in coming days and weeks, which could lead to more WNV in the community. It should serve as a reminder for everyone to follow our simple recommendations for protecting yourself from mosquito bites.”

New Jersey Shutterstock “The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first human cases of the West Nile Virus, much earlier than in prior seasons,” reports the Daily Voice . “Two residents, one more than 70 years old and the other under 18, tested positive for the illness transmitted by mosquitoes after reporting symptoms in the first week of July, the state's health department said.”

New Mexico iStock “A 65-year-old Bernalillo County woman has died of West Nile virus during what is shaping up as a bad mosquito season, health officials reported Friday.The death marks New Mexico’s second fatal case this year of the mosquito-borne viral illness. The other death took the life of a Sandoval County resident over the age of 65, the New Mexico Department of Health reported,” says the ABQ Journal . “We’ve had another bad mosquito season this year and our focus remains on prevention methods to protect public health,” said Dr. Mark DiMenna, director of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health department.

Nevada iStock Nevada is experiencing a significant outbreak with 23 reported cases of the virus. For example, down south earlier this summer: “The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting five new cases of West Nile virus, bringing the total to seven. Three patients — a female over the age of 60, and two males under the age of 50, were diagnosed with the neuroinvasive form of the illness. All three patients were hospitalized and are recovering. A male and female, both under the age of 50, had the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness. Both patients have recovered.”

New York Bim/iStock New York has documented 4 cases. Now, even the city is completely safe. “The city is planning on spraying in several Manhattan neighborhoods, including Inwood, to kill mosquitos spreading West Nile Virus, which, according to the Health Department's website, has been more prevalent in the city this summer,” reports ABC 7 .

Oklahoma iStock Oklahoma reports 7 cases, reflecting a moderate level of West Nile Virus activity. “Authorities say a southwest Oklahoma resident died after contracting the West Nile virus, marking the state's first human case and death of the year,” says KOKO . “The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed the case and death. Health officials said the patient, who has not been identified, was hospitalized before dying.”

Pennsylvania Shutterstock “ West Nile virus is spreading in the Philadelphia region, with the city reporting its first cases of the season last week, per state and local data,” reports AXIOS. “West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in the majority of Pennsylvania counties this year, with at least a dozen human infections statewide, per the state . Philadelphia reported on Aug. 15 that two people were infected with a severe form of the virus that can affect the nervous system.”

South Dakota Shutterstock “A South Dakota county with the second-highest national rate of lethal West Nile virus in humans shares a border with a county that has never reported a single case,” reports SD News Watch . “Between 1999 and 2023, Dewey County recorded 13.74 neuroinvasive cases per 100,000 people, just behind King County in Texas, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Neuroinvasive refers to those more serious cases that can affect the brain and can be deadly.

Tennessee Shutterstock Tennessee reports 3 cases. “A mosquito pool collected by the Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) Pest Management Team has tested positive for West Nile Virus. The trap to collect the mosquito pool had been set in Rayon City. This is the first detection of West Nile Virus of 2024, following a high level of West Nile Virus in mosquito pools collected in 2023. There have been no human cases of West Nile Virus reported in 2024,” said Nashville.gov back in June .

Texas iStock Texas is facing a substantial outbreak with 37 reported cases, the highest among the states. “Fauci's hospitalization comes just weeks after a woman in Dallas, Texas, died after contracting West Nile Virus, the seventh death from the virus in the U.S. this year,” reports the Today Show . “The female patient, who had underlying conditions, developed a severe form of the illness which called West Nile Neuroinvasive disease, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Aug. 6.”

Virginia iStock Virginia has reported two cases of West Nile Virus. The Norfolk Department of Public Health detected the first WNV activity of the season in Norfolk. One mosquito sample, collected at Cedar Grove Cemetery on 238 East Princess Anne Road, tested positive for the virus. The Division of Vector Control is conducting mosquito control operations in the area, including treating standing water. Fogging operations and additional surveillance will be conducted as weather permits, according to the state.