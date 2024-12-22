Walmart Is Rolling Out a Major Change That Shoppers Need to Know

Walmart is testing out a new security measure that will impact how workers and customers interact, according to new reports. “While we don’t talk about the specifics of our security measures, we are always looking at new and innovative technology used across the retail industry,” a Walmart spokesperson told TheStreet . “This is a pilot we are testing in one market, and we will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions.” Here’s the major change the chain may soon roll out nationwide.

RELATED: Walmart's Christmas Decorations Are Dupes for Pottery Barn.

Body Cameras on Walmart Employees Shutterstock Some Walmart workers are now wearing body cameras as part of a pilot program in certain locations. The cameras are designed not to prevent shoplifting, but to protect Walmart employees. “There’s too much harassment that goes on throughout the year, but especially during the holiday season... it’s even worse,” Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, tells CNBC . “Everyone is stressed out. If they can’t find the item they’re looking for, they get upset and whom do they blame? They blame the shop worker.”

Violence Against Retail Workers Shutterstock According to a survey from Tralient , 38% of Gen Z retail workers have witnessed workplace violence happening to another employee in the last five years, compared to 22% of Millennials, 20% of Gen X, and 13% of Baby Boomers. “Workers need training on deescalation,” Appelbaum says. “Workers need training on what to do during a hostile situation at work. The body camera doesn’t do that. The body camera doesn’t intervene. We need safe staffing and we need panic buttons.” RELATED: Walmart Is Making 3 Big Changes.

Crime Deterrent Shutterstock Some experts do believe the body cameras will be effective deterrents “Many of these body-worn cameras have reverse view monitors on them so ... there’s a little video screen that you actually see yourself on camera,” David Johnston, vice president of asset protection and retail operations for the National Retail Federation, tells CNBC. “That in itself can be a very big deterrent,” said Johnston. “The moment that you see yourself is probably [when] you’re going to change your behavior, and that’s what I think the use of a body-worn camera can do.”

TJ Maxx Body Cams Shutterstock Workers at TJ Maxx started wearing body cams earlier this year. TJX finance chief John Klinger disclosed the body-camera initiative on an earnings call last month. “It’s almost like a de-escalation, where people are less likely to do something when they’re being videotaped,” TJX finance chief John Klinger said on an earnings call, according to CNN . “Body cameras are just one of the many ways that we work to support a safe store environment,” a spokesperson said.