Walmart Announces Holiday Shopping Deals: 3 Ways You Can Save Big This Year

Nearly half of holiday shoppers will begin their Christmas shopping before Halloween, according to a new Bankrate survey. However, many are concerned that gift-buying will lead to a buildup of debt under the Christmas tree. In the spirit of stretching Santa’s pockets, Walmart is rolling out the red and green carpet of holiday shopping deals . This season, customers can find toys at the top of their kids’ wish lists at bargain prices, plus snag markdowns on home gadgets and electronics (including smart TVs!). Walmart is helping customers prepare their holiday feasts, too, with affordable family meal bundles.

“We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we’ve adapted our approach to best meet their needs,” Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S., said in a press release. “We’ve worked hard to lower prices across our most exciting assortment ever, and we’re thrilled to give customers more of what they want this holiday—more time to prepare and more opportunities to save all season long.”

Keep reading to discover three ways Walmart shoppers can save big this year.

RELATED: Amazon Has a New Return Policy—Here's How It Affects You.

Score major savings with Walmart’s “25 Toys Under $25” section

Walmart heard that Santa Claus is shopping on a budget this year. The retail chain is introducing a new category to its 2024 Top Toys List: 25 Toys Under $25. This exclusive selection features “top-of-the-list toys,” including items from iconic brands like LEGO, Nerf, Uno, Monopoly, Little Tikes, and Barbie—all for less than $25.

“The holiday season is already top of mind for our customers, and Walmart is working hard to ensure families can find top-of-the-list toys and gifting essentials all at incredible prices,” Brittany Smith, vice president of merchandising and toys for Walmart U.S., said in the press release.

The Barbie World Collection (Starting at $9.97), Pickleball Blast Game ($12.71), Rainbow Loom Wear & Share ($14.97), and Spider-Man Web Slinger ($19.97) are just a few of the toys available in this category.

Pregame Black Friday with Walmart’s October Holiday Deals Event

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers can save big with Walmart’s first holiday deals event in October. During the six-day event (Oct. 8–13), customers can snag electronics, home goods, clothing and apparel, and toys at reduced prices.

Early access will be granted to Walmart+ members, who can unlock “some of the season’s biggest deals” online and via the Walmart app starting at 12 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Oct. 8, 2024. Later that day, the holiday deals event will open to the general public at 12 p.m. ET, but only online and via the Walmart app. In-store savings will kick off on Oct. 9, 2024.

According to the press release, customers can expect to see big markdowns on Roku TVs, Bissell carpet cleaners, refrigerators, travel duffles, MacBooks, gaming chairs, men's/women’s clothing, and more.

RELATED: Walmart Tiny Homes Are Selling for Under $9,000—Are They Worth It?

Enjoy inflation-free pricing on Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal bundle

Shutterstock

Don’t worry about setting the Thanksgiving table—Walmart has it covered. The store’s “traditional Thanksgiving meal” can feed up to 10 people and comes with a 28-item menu, including turkey, trimmings, and dessert.

The meal package will be less expensive than last year’s Thanksgiving food bundle as a way “to help customers set their holiday table without compromise,” said the company. The feast, which cost less than $7 per person, will be available to purchase in stores and online starting Oct. 14, 2024.

Additionally, Walmart will be offering the meal bundle through Christmas Day, so customers always have a budget-friendly option when it comes to feeding their families this holiday season.