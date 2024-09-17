8 Top Food Items You Should Buy From Walmart’s New Bettergoods Brand

Regular Walmart shoppers are likely already familiar with the retailer’s in-house Great Value brand. The generic products can often live up to their name and provide an affordable price point on everyday essentials. But in April, the store announced the launch of Bettergoods, a new private brand that brings “customers quality products at an amazing value, offering a brand-new, fresh take on the culinary experience with elevated taste, flavor, and variety that’s approachable and—most importantly—affordable.”

According to the press release, the new items range in price from $2 to $15, with more than 300 items including frozen foods, dairy, snacks, beverages, pasta, soups, coffee, chocolate, and beyond. But with so much to choose from, which products stand out as the early favorites? Read on to see the top food items you should buy from Walmart’s new Bettergoods brand, according to shoppers.

1. Chicken Wings Walmart If social media is any indication, Bettergoods has already won over shoppers in the few months since it launched. In a recent video, TikTok user @Upisme gushes about the new in-store Walmart brand while going over some of her most recent discoveries . “This stuff is so good,” she says. “Every time I buy one, I want to buy another product.” And out of all the Bettergoods items, shoppers seem to be most excited about the brand’s chicken wings. In her video, @Upisme gives the Brown Sugar BBQ Dry Rub variety an on-camera test drive, which involves air frying the chicken wings that then get tossed with an included flavoring powder packet. “These are delicious,” she said, adding that you can even hold off on adding the entire flavor packet if you’re not a fan of overly spicy food. In a separate video, TikTok user @thelavelleshow goes even further, picking up the Garlic Butter Dry Rub and Louisiana-Style Dry Rub varieties from his local store. Their on-screen taste test also revealed an enthusiastic response. “They smell and look amazing! They’re already giving Wing Stop,” they exclaim before adding the seasoning packets and taking their first bite. “I knew it…I knew it! Calm down, Lavelle!” they excitedly exclaim after taking a bite of the Louisiana-style wing. But they really get excited when they take their first bite of the garlic parm wing. “Ten! Walmart, are you kidding me?!” they excitedly exclaim. “I see why you’ll keep tagging me in people’s videos, these are so good!” They then sing the praises of both varieties. “My favorite has got to be the Garlic Parm. Ten out of ten! Because they’ve got a good base of flavor, but then you add that little cheesy packet on top of that whole situation. [But] I’m also not mad at this Louisiana one!” Each 22-ounce bag of frozen chicken wings is just $8.84.

The freezer section at Walmart appears to have a new rising star on its shelves. TikTok user @raisingbabyq showcased her taste test of the Bettergoods Beef Bulgogi, Apple Cinnamon, and Chicken Curry empanada varieties in a recent video with glowing reviews. She starts her video highlighting the Bulgogi and Curry options, which she says both have "good flavor" worthy of a good rating. But she says it's the Apple Cinnamon that really shines, ranking them a "10 out of 10" and calling them a "Taco Bell caramel apple empanada dupe." Each box is about $6 and comes with eight empanadas.

3. Lightly Essenced Sparkling Waters Walmart Even though most sparkling water fanatics are brand-devoted, there’s always the possibility a new product can turn their heads. In a recent video, TikTok user @laurenmarkert said she had recently begun dipping her toe into the Bettergoods Lightly Essenced Sparkling Waters lineup to some good results. “I am a little bit biased, but I think these are fantastic,” she says. “I have had the lime and the coconut lime ones, and they are superb.” She then proceeds to try the strawberry flavor and give it a glowing review. “Stunning!” she says right after taking her first sip. “It does not taste like any hard seltzers I’ve had, which makes it automatically fantastic. This might be one of my new faves! I’m going to give it an eight out of 10.” A pack of eight cans is just $3.27, quite a steal when compared to other popular seltzer brands.

4. Flavored Butters Walmart A little butter can make practically anything better. But according to shoppers, Bettergoods can make butter better, too! In her video, @Upisme explains that the cinnamon honey-flavored butter has become one of her new favorites. “It tastes very much like the Texas Roadhouse butter,” she tells viewers. “So good, especially on toast for breakfast.” And it's only $2.56. She's also a big fan of the savory garlic parmesan basil butter. “This I’m actually going to use on the potato recipe I’m making. And then, to be crazy, I also melted some of this and put it on some of my air-popped popcorn [and] that was fantastic,” she said.

5. Shredded Cheese Walmart Another recent find from @Upisme is Bettergoods' bagged blend of cheddar, gouda, and gruyere shredded cheese.

"This is the second time I bought this," she says. "The other one, we used so fast! I don't always buy shredded cheese—usually, I buy block cheese—but this is delicious." The seven-ounce bag is just $2.67.

6. Cold Pressed Juices Copyright @b_elizabeth_ / TikTok A trip to the juice bar can be great for your health, but it can also be tough on your wallet. But according to TikTok user @b_elizabeth_, you can pick up an affordable healthy drink thanks to the Bettergoods line. She says she grabbed a bottle each of the greens and carrot juice, which cost $1.97 per 12-ounce bottle. She points out that the lineup is made without concentrates or added sugar, is vegan-friendly, and has only 100 calories per serving. She explains that since she was suffering from a cold, she opted to try the latter first, which includes carrot, orange, pineapple, and ginger. “Ooh, that’s good! That’s a really good blend,” she says after taking her first sip. “This is what I needed because I’m having some sinus congestion.”