Smarter Living

USPS Just Sent This Major Warning to Customers

Make sure you know this if you're expecting any winter deliveries.

By Kali Coleman
February 4, 2022
By Kali Coleman
February 4, 2022

Whether you're trying to avoid going out in the cold weather or looking to steer clear of indoor spaces amid Omicron's spread, you're likely making extra use of online shopping these days. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is responsible for shipping and delivering packages from a number of retailers, and despite several recent winter storms on the East Coast, the agency says it's maintained an average delivery time of 2.7 days. But mail delivery can be extra challenging during these winter months, and it's important to make sure you're doing everything you need to on your end so that your packages arrive safe and sound. Read on for an important new warning from the USPS.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Your Mail Isn't Showing Up, USPS Warns.

The USPS is asking customers to clear snow and ice from paths for mail carriers this winter.

Senior man with a shovel cleaning snow from his back yard at his house.
iStock

With severe winter weather hitting many parts of the U.S. right now, the USPS is warning customers to keep their mail areas clear of snow and ice in order for carriers to get their mail to them. The Postal Service told NBC-affiliate WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio, that it does not usually receive any funding itself for operating expenses like clearing paths.

"Postal employees make every reasonable effort to deliver mail in many difficult weather conditions. With your help, we can keep our letter carriers, your neighbors, and your property safe," the USPS said in a statement to the news outlet.

To do this, Mark Inglett, a spokesman for the USPS, told ABC-affiliate KMIZ in Columbia, Missouri, that you should "keep a path clear to your mailbox, both on the porch or a curbside mailbox, as well [as] shovel around that so [carriers] can get the vehicles up to it."

Your mail might not get delivered if you don't do this.

Young woman checking mail in neighborhood road with snow covered ground during blizzard white storm, snowflakes falling in Virginia suburbs, single family homes in mailbox box
Shutterstock

While creating a clear path to your mail receptacles is important to ensure the safety of USPS carriers, it's also necessary if you want your mail delivered. According to the Postal Service, a carrier reserves the right to skip your house if there is not proper access to your mailbox.

"Customers are required, as a condition of delivery, to ensure that proper access is provided to mail receptacles," the USPS warns on its website. "Proper access includes the removal of large accumulations of snow from the area around curb line receptacles and from sidewalks leading to door or other house-mounted receptacles."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

If you can't remove the snow or ice, there are other options for you to get your mail.

United States Postal Service Van Delivers during a Snow Storm
iStock

While the USPS can delay or cut off mail delivery service whenever it is hazardous for carriers, the agency says it does so only as a last resort following careful consideration. If this does happen to you and you can't remove accumulated snow or ice in order for the carrier to reach your box, the agency offers a few alternative ways for you to get your mail.

According to the USPS, you can either arrange with a neighbor to receive your mail, put up a suitable temporary mailbox, meet the carrier at your box, or pick up your mail at your local Post Office location. "Your postmaster will be pleased to discuss these alternatives so that you may select the one most convenient for you," the Postal Service states.

There are other ways you can make it safer for carriers to deliver your mail in the winter.

Porch of the house is decorated in the traditional Scandinavian style with a lantern and Christmas lights - concept of home warmth, comfort, family holiday.
iStock

Clearing out snow and ice is not the only way you can provide safer delivery conditions in the winter months. Inglett says the USPS also advises customers to keep pets inside right now, especially during more dangerous weather circumstances that might be risky for both carriers and animals. There are also fewer daylight hours in the U.S. during the winter, which can make deliveries harder for Postal Service workers who may still be working when it's dark outside. To combat this, the USPS recommends keeping outside lights, like those on the porch, turned on during winter months.

"The Postal Service places the safety of its employees and the communities we serve as a top priority," District Manager Richard Moreton told ABC-affiliate WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan. "These tips can also help you and your family reduce injuries that can ruin an otherwise good day."

RELATED: If You Get an Email From the USPS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.
    Walmart store exterior. Walmart is an American multinational corporation that runs large discount stores and is the world's largest public corporation.
    Smarter Living

    Did You Buy This From Walmart or Kroger?

    If so, you need to get rid of it immediately.

  • Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Dr. No
    Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Dr. No
    Culture

    See Ursula Andress Now at 85

    She made history as the first Bond girl.

  • Renee Zellweger and Sean Bridgers in "The Thing About Pam"
    Renee Zellweger and Sean Bridgers in "The Thing About Pam"
    Culture

    Here's Why Everyone's Mad at Renée Zellweger

    The actor and her new show are facing backlash.

  • southwest airplane flying
    southwest airplane flying
    Travel

    Southwest Is Lifting This Major Restriction on Flights

    It marks a major policy shift after nearly two years.

  • Shot of a young woman experiencing stomach pain on the sofa at home
    Shot of a young woman experiencing stomach pain on the sofa at home
    Health

    These Are Signs of the "Stealth" Omicron Variant

    You should watch out for this new subvariant.

  • Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot
    Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot
    Smarter Living

    Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot

    These are the products you should just skip.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group