United Economy vs. Basic Economy: Find Out Which Saves You More Money Now

No matter where you're heading, everyone wants to find the most comfortable seat on a flight. And while you might hope for the best with a free upgrade, anyone flying on United Airlines still has to choose between economy and basic economy. At first blush, it might seem like there's no reason to consider anything other than the fare. However, there are a few things to keep in mind if you want to get the most for your money—and avoid a potentially painful experience. Read on to learn about the differences when flying United economy vs. basic economy—and what it could mean for your trip.

What Is Economy Class on United Airlines?

To the untrained eye, flying United economy class might sound like a one-size-fits-all experience. However, the carrier has subdivided the group in recent years in ways that could affect your flight—and how much you wind up paying.

"United Airlines offers three tiers within its economy class: Basic Economy, Standard Economy, and Economy Plus. Each tier caters to different traveler needs," explains Jesse Neugarten, founder and CEO of Dollar Flight Club. "Typically speaking, Basic Economy provides a no-frills experience at the lowest price, Standard Economy offers additional basic perks, and Economy Plus enhances the experience with even more space and other benefits."

As the middle tier, experts say United's Standard Economy Class is designed to offer a comfortable and convenient flying experience without breaking the bank.

"This fare includes amenities such as seat selection at the time of booking, the ability to bring a full-size carry-on bag, and the option to check bags (although fees may apply sometimes)," says LaDell Carter, founder and lead travel designer at Royal Expression Travels. "You also have the flexibility to make changes to your flight, and in some cases, these tickets can be refundable."

United Economy vs Basic Economy

Over the last decade, United and many other airlines have sliced the overall economy section of their planes into smaller, more specific ticket types, each of which includes certain features at a set price. As a result, today's United "economy" ticket isn't necessarily the cheapest ticket available, says Julian Kheel, founder and CEO of Points Path.

So, what's the difference between United Airlines Economy vs Basic Economy? These are some of the pros and cons of each ticket.

Basic Economy is often the cheapest seat available.

Sometimes, you need to get away while sticking to a budget. That's where Basic Economy fares can come in handy.

"The allure of Basic Economy lies in its price," says Carter. "It's consistently the least expensive option, often by a couple of hundred dollars."

The amount of money you can save by buying Basic Economy instead of Standard Economy also depends on the route. "We typically see an upcharge of $35 to $100 per passenger for Standard Economy on domestic roundtrip United flights, and as much as $90 to $250 or more on international flights," Kheel tells Best Life.

…But Basic Economy passengers receive little else.

While it might leave you with more spending money on your trip, there can be some significant drawbacks if you purchase basic economy tickets. It can be especially difficult if you need some flexibility with your travel.

"A United Basic Economy ticket is the most restrictive as you cannot cancel for a refund," says Katy Nastro, spokesperson and travel expert at Going. "But perhaps most importantly, you cannot bring a carry-on for domestic flights."

Nastro also adds that on top of all of this, Basic Economy flyers cannot make a seat selection until 24 hours before departure, which means you might be stuck with a dreaded middle seat. They are also the last to board the plane, which can make finding room for any bags much harder.

"This option is best for short flights or travelers who don't require a carry-on bag, as it allows for only a personal item," says Neugarten

Rebooking or canceling Basic Economy tickets is harder.

One of the most lasting changes to flying that took hold during the COVID pandemic was airlines dropping penalties and fees for last-minute changes. However, Basic Economy ticket holders won't be able to fly as freely if they need to make any changes.

"A Basic Economy ticket can help you get from one point to another cheaply, but the biggest downside of the ticket type, apart from boarding last and no carry-on, is if you need to make changes or cancel, you cannot do so outside of the 24-hour cancellation policy when booked," says Nastro.

She continues, "So, essentially, if you forfeit the ticket and cancel, the best you'll get is an e-credit minus the cancellation fee. It may be better than nothing, but if you don't fly with United often, this might not be worthwhile."

Your status may not save you when flying Basic Economy.

United Basic Economy fares might be enticing even to frequent flyers who are looking to save a little money on their trip. However, even those who enjoy status with the airline or have a United credit card that typically grants special privileges may be left disappointed.

"I once purchased a Basic Economy ticket, naively thinking my Gold Premier status would override the fare's limitations. It did not," warns Carter. "It was a complete nightmare. The inability to choose my seat or bring a free carry-on added undue stress and discomfort to my journey."

And don't expect your status level to save you with a free bump up, either: Carter warns that anyone holding a Basic Economy ticket won't qualify for upgrades of any kind.

Economy tickers come with more "perks."

In contrast, United's standard Economy fare offers a more flexible and comfortable experience.

"Passengers can select their seats at the time of booking, bring a full-size carry-on bag, and have the option to check bags," says Carter. "These tickets are changeable and sometimes refundable outside the standard 24-hour cancellation window."

Besides restoring some of the basic comforts of travel, it's also beneficial in other ways.

"Passengers in Standard Economy class board earlier than those in Basic Economy, which can make for a smoother experience," says Neugarten. "This class also allows for complimentary upgrades to Economy Plus for MileagePlus members, which can be worth it alone."

What is Economy Plus?

Basic and Standard aren't the only two types of tickets available in Economy class. The airline's highest tier of its lowest-level tickets offers even more benefits for passengers willing to pay for it, Nastro says.

Like other airlines that offer premium economy cabin fares, these seats are located further up in the plane. Most notably, they offer extra legroom for those who are concerned about getting and staying comfortable on longer flights.

Frequent flyers can also take advantage of a special deal: According to Nastro, travelers can buy a yearly subscription to access these types of seats when they fly, starting at about $50 a month.

However, others may not even have to pay for the upgrade. "Travelers with United Elite status can select an Economy Plus seat for free, either after booking or at check-in, depending on their status level," says Kheel. "Those without elite status can upgrade to Economy Plus at any time after buying a standard Economy ticket—but remember that you can only upgrade a Basic Economy ticket to Economy Plus at check-in if there are still seats available."

It's worth pointing out that no Economy Class ticket on United comes with one free checked bag, as is standard on some other airlines, Kheel says. Only travelers who hold specific United co-branded credit cards can hope for this perk, while all other travelers can expect to pay at least $35 per checked item.

Is is worth paying the extra money?

There are some clear advantages for paying a little more for a United Airlines Economy seat over Basic Economy—and even more for Economy Plus. However, the final decision will often come down to each individual traveler's needs.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Extra legroom can be a godsend for taller folks out there, and no one ever complains about having too much space to stretch out," says Nastro. "However, purchasing extra legroom is an added expense that is completely subjective to your travels."

Carter believes it's "absolutely" worth it to shell out a little more. "Investing in Economy Plus or even a Standard Economy ticket over Basic Economy can significantly enhance your travel experience," she tells Best Life. "The flexibility to change flights, choose your seat, and bring necessary baggage without extra fees adds a level of convenience and peace of mind that's worth the additional cost."

However, it can also come down to the length of your trip. Kheel argues that on a short flight, it's probably not worth paying extra for better seats.

"But on a flight that's three hours or longer, you might consider whether the extra cost is worth getting a bit more room to stretch out," he says. "However, according to United, the additional fee for Economy Plus seats ranges from $29 to $299 per flight, so it also depends on exactly how much your particular Economy Plus seat costs."

Besides comfort and convenience, your schedule could perhaps be the most important determining factor when choosing between Economy vs. Basic Economy.

"If there's any chance that you may need to change your travel plans, I always recommend buying Standard Economy vs. Basic Economy United flights," says Kheel. "The extra flexibility is usually worth it, and while you'll still need to pay any difference in fare if you make changes, you won't have to pay an additional penalty fee for doing so."

"On the other hand, if you're absolutely certain your travel plans are locked, and you don't mind potentially sitting in a middle seat and keeping your carry-ons to a minimum, a cheaper Basic Economy might make sense," he adds.

Conclusion

With this knowledge, choosing between United Airlines Economy and Basic Economy might seem like an easy decision, but there are plenty of things to consider. Basic Economy fares are often the cheapest way to fly, potentially saving more than $100 on some tickets. However, they don't include a carry-on bag, won't allow travelers to pick their seat assignments until 24 hours before their flight, and can't be changed or refunded once purchased.

On the other hand, United Economy Class tickets include many of the "perks" that were once a standard part of plane tickets, including a free carry-on, more flexibility on changes, and even the chance to score a free upgrade. But it's not until Economy Plus tickets where you get access to more spacious seats—which can be worth the price on longer flights.

