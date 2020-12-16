5 Times Tom Cruise's Behavior Shocked the World

While plenty of stars have their share of eccentricities, Tom Cruise's most outrageous behavior has gone down in infamy. Cruise always knows how to get the tabloids talking, even if that's not his intention. Throughout his career in Hollywood, he's pulled some wild stunts both on and off the screen. From viral videos to cringe-worthy interviews, Cruise's antics have become the talk of the town—including, most recently, a furious rant that was captured on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

The recording features Cruise scolding crew members for shirking COVID protocols. But the most recent record of Cruise's on-set rant isn't the only time he's lost his cool.

1 The Mission: Impossible 7 COVID protocols tirade

On Dec. 16, The Sun shared a recording of Cruise screaming on the set of his current movie, Mission: Impossible 7. After the actor spotted two crew members standing too close together, he began to berate them for their careless actions. While Cruise's discontent may have come from the perspective of preserving workplace safety, the way he expressed it caught people off-guard. Fifty members of the staff were subjected to Cruise's expletive-filled tirade, according to The Sun.

During his diatribe, Cruise cited his personal efforts to keep films going during the pandemic. "They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs," he said. "That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their ******* homes because our industry is shut down."

2 The Matt Lauer interview

In the infamous 2005 Today interview, Cruise provoked an intense debate with now-disgraced former Today co-host Matt Lauer. During the interview, Lauer broached the touchy topic of Scientology and prescription drugs.

Cruise, who touted himself as an expert on the history of psychiatry, remained adamant that both prescription medications and psychology should be done away with. At one point, Cruise got heated enough to call Lauer "glib."

3 The Oprah interview

This 2005 interview moment was so off-putting that even expert interviewer Oprah Winfrey didn't know how to react. Cruise spent the majority of the interview discussing then-girlfriend Katie Holmes with over-the-top enthusiasm. The star was so taken with his emotions that he jumped on the couch, grabbed Oprah's hands, and shaking her.

4 The leaked Scientology video

When Cruise's video promoting Scientology leaked back in 2008, it became heavily mocked, and not just for the endless Mission: Impossible score. For much of the video, Cruise vacillates between out-of-place laughter and unbridled passion.

One of the strangest moments of the video comes when Cruise presents a hypothetical scenario. "Being a Scientologist when you drive past an accident, it's not like anyone else," he says. "As you drive past, you know you have to do something about it, because you know you're the only one that can really help."

5 The Tenet screening infomercial

The COVID pandemic has forced films to premiere on streaming platforms or in theaters for a limited audience. Cruise felt so passionately about returning to the theaters to see Tenet that he recorded his experience in a video that feels a lot like an infomercial. It's worth noting that the valved mask he's wearing is not considered COVID-safe, as the valves allow for the transmission of viral particles.

"Big movie. Big screen. Loved it," Cruise wrote on Twitter to accompany the video of him seeing Tenet. The odd video also includes clips of Cruise riding through London to get to the theater, and him clapping after the film ends.