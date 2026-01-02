11 Best New T.J. Maxx Winter Finds Hitting Shelves This January

Cozy bedding, luxe throws, winter boots, and more top TJ Maxx picks for 2026.

TJ Maxx is like a home decor gift in itself. There’s a lot of great stores out there selling quality products, but not necessarily for affordable prices. Whether you’re looking to decorate your home with items that work year-round, or you’re looking for specific winter finds, here are 11 items you can get a TJ Maxx for the winter to kickoff 2026.

1 Luxe Faux Fur Throw

This brown, Luxe Faux Fur Throw is a cozy throw for your couch during the winter. Come home after a long day and curl up on the couch with a good book or movie on a winter evening, and have the ideal night in. The Luxe Faux Fur Throw was originally $39.99 and is now only $20.

2 Sand and Fog Pine Soap

The Sand and Fog candles are some of my all time favorite scents, and the pine scent in the winter hits that much harder. It’s a great subtle scent that still smells fantastic. If you don’t like lighting candles, the Sand and Fog Pine Soap in a glass tree winter pattern bottle is just $6.99. “Made with aloe, [with] base notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, musk and caramelized sugar, [and] top notes of fir needles, eucalyptus and citrus,” the website explains.

3 New Luggage for the New Year

New year, new trips! TJ Maxx offers a wide range of luggage at great prices like the Hardside Spinner Luggage by Rebecca Minkoff for $88. The bag has “hardside construction, telescoping handle, top and side carry handles, stud accents, fully lined interior, interior compression straps, [and an] interior divider panel with pocket,” the website says.

4 Winter Coffee Table Book

With the start of a new season, replace your coffee table books to go with the time of year. Something like the Gestalten Powder Book is a wonderful option for under $30. “This book is a collection of the world’s most breathtaking, pristine and thrilling snow sports destinations, captured by some of the most intrepid photographers with a preface by Lindsey Vonn,” the website says.

5 Knives

It might not be “wintery” right off the bat, but when you’re stuck inside during a blizzard, or just to avoid the cold, cooking can become a highlight of the day. This Global Knife Block Set for $89.99 has a bolster design meant to enhance the grip. The website says it’s “optimized handle geometry [is meant to improve] ergonomics for a firmer grip, [in addition to a] balanced taper ground blade, [and] metallic finish.”

6 Scrabble Set

Games from BROUK AND CO like this Scrabble Set for $49.99 can really save you on a boring winter day. Sometimes the season seems like it can last forever, and having a designated game night can provide you with a little something to look forward to. The “set includes [the] game board, 100 individual letters in a velvet pouch and 4 wooden stands.”

7 Crochet Set

These days, any hobby that can pull us away from screen time is valuable, so why not learn to crochet? These adorable Crochet Veggie Kits (Carrot or Avocado) are just $19.99 and the kit includes yarn, a crochet hook, a needle, a stitch marker, instruction leaflet, fiberfill, and even video tutorials to help you get started.

8 Down Comforter

During those chilly winter evenings, a down comforter stuffed with duck down can keep you warm and cozy while you sleep. This Cuddledown Winter Weight Down Comforter comes in Queen ($299.99) and King ($349.99) with 800 fill power and a storage pouch. The ideal comforter while it’s cold out.

9 Hunter Boots

Hunter is a reputable brand, and they tend to go quickly when TJ Maxx has them on the shelves. The Hunter Leather Waterproof Anne Snow Boots were $95, and are now $59.99. The boots have a pull loop, a warm puffer design, a grip sole, and are advertised as waterproof with a bit of height (a 1.5 inch heel).

10 Flannel Sheets

Warm flannel sheets to pair with your new down comforter is yet another way to make your bed that much warmer while it’s freezing out. The Brooks Brothers Plaid Flannel Sheet Set ($34.99 for a Full, $39.99 for a Queen, and $49.99 for a King) is soft and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases.

11 Hunter Blue Fair Isle Winter Weather Collection

To pair with your Hunter boots, TJ Maxx is also a great place to get matching winter sets. The Hunter Blue Fair Isle Winter Weather Collection (pieces range from $12-$16) will keep you warm while you’re sledding, skiing, or just running errands.