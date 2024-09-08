Skip to content
5 High-End Perfumes to "Always" Buy at T.J.Maxx and Marshalls for $72 Cheaper, Shopper Says

Snag fragrances by Lauren Conrad, Ariana Grande, and more.

It’s impossible to walk into T.J. Maxx or Marshalls and leave empty-handed, trust me. The retailers are known for selling name-brand clothes, skincare essentials, cookware, and shoes at bargain prices. However, we'd be remiss if we didn’t mention their perfume aisle, which is largely underrated. Shoppers can find perfumes, body mists, and travel-size spritzers for under $20, including high-end perfumes from celebrities like Lauren Conrad, Ariana Grande, and Elizabeth Taylor. In a recent clip, TikToker @ashleyandblairbeauty pointed out five celebrity perfumes you can “always” find at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls. See her picks below.

RELATED: 10 "Spot-On" Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares.

1. Born Dreamer by Charli D’Amelio

Born Dreamer by Charli D\u2019Amelio perfume

Copyright @ashleyandblairbeauty / TikTok

Launched in 2022, Born Dreamer has notes of green pear, orange, and jasmine with undertones of cashmere, musk, and cedar. The perfume is no longer available in stores but is sold on Amazon for $89.50. However, T.J. Maxx has it for just $16.99.

“I have this one, it smells so good,” said @ashleyandblairbeauty.

And it looks chic on your dresser or bathroom counter, too. “The bottle is really cute as well,” she added of the simplistic design.

2. Loved by Lauren Conrad

Loved by Lauren Conrad perfume

Copyright @ashleyandblairbeauty / TikTok

According to Conrad’s website, Loved has “top notes of sparkling grapefruit, white tea, peony petals, and magnolia; mid notes of pink rose, tuberose, and gardenia; and base notes of lily, jasmine sambac, and sheer musks.”

It retails for $59, but T.J. Maxx and Marshalls shoppers can snag a bottle for $12.99.

“Loved by Lauren Conrad comes in this beautiful bottle,” @ashleyandblairbeauty said, referencing the flower-shaped top. While she hasn’t tested the scent out for herself, she noted that “a lot of you guys in the comments told me it’s really good.”

3. Moonlight and Thank You, Next by Ariana Grande

Thank You, Next body spray by Ariana Grande

Copyright @ashleyandblairbeauty / TikTok

The singer’s perfume and body mist line is available at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in a variety of fragrances, including Moonlight and Thank You, Next, the latter of which costs $70 at Ulta. Prices vary at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, with most scented beauty products costing between $12.99 and $25.99.

“They’re so good. I feel like you can’t go wrong with any of them,” said @ashleyandblairbeauty.

RELATED: Buying Designer at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls? Fashion Expert Urges Caution.

4. Gardenia and White Diamonds by Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor Perfumes

Copyright @ashleyandblairbeauty / TikTok

If you want a perfume that screams glamor and old Hollywood, opt for a fragrance by Taylor like Gardenia or White Diamonds. You’ll save a lot more shopping at T.J. Maxx or Marshalls compared to Macy’s, where the perfume costs $72 per bottle.

“Elizabeth Taylor perfumes are just a classic at this point,” raved @ashleyandblairbeauty. “White Diamonds is just so nostalgic, it smells like the ‘90s to me. I love it.”

5. Pink Friday by Nicki Minaj

5. Pink Friday by Nicki Minaj perfume

Copyright @ashleyandblairbeauty / TikTok

Lastly, T.J. Maxx shoppers can purchase Pink Friday by Minaj for a few dollars less than at Amazon, where it costs $27. The fragrance boasts notes of pink florals, warm vanilla, and musk.

“I know they’re really popular and people love them,” noted @ashleyandblairbeauty.


