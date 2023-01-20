Entertainment

Sherri Shepherd Says Barbara Walters Loved Talking About Sex: "Advice for Days"

The former "View" co-host just opened up about her personal friendship with the late broadcasting legend.

By Lia Beck
January 20, 2023
By Lia Beck
January 20, 2023

In the days following Barbara Walters' death on Dec. 30, 2022, friends and colleagues shared their memories of the TV journalist and revealed what they'll miss most about her. When former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd opened up about her late friend, she revealed something unexpected. In fact, the host and actor told E! News that she and Walters used to talk about sex, and that the older star had "advice for days."

Shepherd fondly remembered their friendship outside of work, while explaining why she thinks most people missed out on Walters' sense of humor. Read on to see what she had to say about the broadcasting legend, who died at the age of 93.

READ THIS NEXT: Barbara Walters Felt "Betrayed" By This Co-Host of The View.

Walters had a "bawdy sense of humor," Shepherd said.

In her interview with E!, Shepherd said, "For me, I connected with Barbara's sense of humor. I think that not enough people really got to see what a bawdy sense of humor Barbara had."

The Sherri host shared similar thoughts in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor," Shepherd said of her former colleague.

She would get worried when Walters invited her to dinner.

Barbara Walters at the 2012 Daytime Emmy Awards
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Shepherd, who co-hosted The View for seven years with Walters, explained that she would get nervous when Walters invited her out socially.

"When she would tell me—not ask, tell me—'We are going to go to dinner,' I would shake in my boots, 'cause I was just like, 'What did I do now? And why do we need to go to dinner?'" Shepherd told E!. "But when we would get to the restaurant—she was like a queen when she was ordering things—but then we would talk, it was, like, literally like she was my mom."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Walters could "talk about sex all day long."

Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters at the launch party for the sitcom "Sherri" in 2009
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Lifetime Television

Shepherd continued, "We would talk and laugh. Literally, we could talk about sex all day long. She had advice for days."

The 55-year-old added that they got back to their business relationship whenever Walters was ready, though. "I just always said, 'Barbara, can I come home and, like, we put on matching pajamas?' And she would say, 'Why would we do that, dear?' I'm like, okay, we're back."

She said Walters was much different when they were alone.

Barbara Walters at a book signing in 2008
s_bukley / Shutterstock

"What you saw on the show versus one-on-one with Barbara, completely different," Shepherd said to Entertainment Tonight. "We would go out to dinner, hold hands, laugh so much, we talked about sex nonstop. She gave me marriage advice."

Joy Behar also commented on Walters' penchant for "dirty jokes."

Meredith Vieira, Joy Behar, Barbara Walters, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck at the 2006 Daytime Emmy Awards
s_bukley / Shutterstock

Following her death, many colleagues of Walters' paid tribute to her. And Shepherd wasn't the only one who brought up her saucy sense of humor.

"She could have a laugh, have fun, told a good dirty joke. She was a lot of fun," longtime View host Joy Behar told Good Morning America. "We were pals. We had a lot of laughs on-camera and off-camera."

Another former View panelist, Meredith Vieira, wrote in an essay for People, "If you were lucky, as I was on a few occasions, you'd find yourself sitting with her at a dinner table with martinis in hand. And she would regale the other guests with really naughty jokes perfectly delivered. Barbara was funny and sexy and in those moments, she owned it."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters at the launch party for the sitcom "Sherri" in 2009
    Sherri Shepherd and Barbara Walters at the launch party for the sitcom "Sherri" in 2009
    Entertainment

    Sherri Shepherd Remembers Barbara Walters

    Apparently, she loved talking about sex.

  • A sign on a Barnes & Noble storefront
    A sign on a Barnes & Noble storefront
    Smarter Living

    5 Warnings From Barnes & Noble Employees

    Read this before you buy your next book.

  • woman looking at her phone, seeming confused
    woman looking at her phone, seeming confused
    Smarter Living

    150 "This or That" Questions to Break the Ice

    Learn more about those around you.

  • Sidney Poitier on the set of "Lillies of the Field" in 1963
    Sidney Poitier on the set of "Lillies of the Field" in 1963
    Entertainment

    Sidney Poitier Had an Affair with This Co-Star

    The actors worked together twice.

  • Justin Guarini on American Idol
    Justin Guarini on American Idol
    Entertainment

    See "American Idol" Runner-Up Justin Guarini Now

    He famously lost the crown to Kelly Clarkson.

  • young woman hanging painting at home
    young woman hanging painting at home
    Smarter Living

    The Type of Art Each Zodiac Sign Should Buy

    Find your artistic muse among the stars.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group