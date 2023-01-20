In the days following Barbara Walters' death on Dec. 30, 2022, friends and colleagues shared their memories of the TV journalist and revealed what they'll miss most about her. When former The View co-host Sherri Shepherd opened up about her late friend, she revealed something unexpected. In fact, the host and actor told E! News that she and Walters used to talk about sex, and that the older star had "advice for days."

Shepherd fondly remembered their friendship outside of work, while explaining why she thinks most people missed out on Walters' sense of humor. Read on to see what she had to say about the broadcasting legend, who died at the age of 93.

Walters had a "bawdy sense of humor," Shepherd said.

In her interview with E!, Shepherd said, "For me, I connected with Barbara's sense of humor. I think that not enough people really got to see what a bawdy sense of humor Barbara had."

The Sherri host shared similar thoughts in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "She had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor," Shepherd said of her former colleague.

She would get worried when Walters invited her to dinner.

Shepherd, who co-hosted The View for seven years with Walters, explained that she would get nervous when Walters invited her out socially.

"When she would tell me—not ask, tell me—'We are going to go to dinner,' I would shake in my boots, 'cause I was just like, 'What did I do now? And why do we need to go to dinner?'" Shepherd told E!. "But when we would get to the restaurant—she was like a queen when she was ordering things—but then we would talk, it was, like, literally like she was my mom."

Walters could "talk about sex all day long."

Shepherd continued, "We would talk and laugh. Literally, we could talk about sex all day long. She had advice for days."

The 55-year-old added that they got back to their business relationship whenever Walters was ready, though. "I just always said, 'Barbara, can I come home and, like, we put on matching pajamas?' And she would say, 'Why would we do that, dear?' I'm like, okay, we're back."

She said Walters was much different when they were alone.

"What you saw on the show versus one-on-one with Barbara, completely different," Shepherd said to Entertainment Tonight. "We would go out to dinner, hold hands, laugh so much, we talked about sex nonstop. She gave me marriage advice."

Joy Behar also commented on Walters' penchant for "dirty jokes."

Following her death, many colleagues of Walters' paid tribute to her. And Shepherd wasn't the only one who brought up her saucy sense of humor.

"She could have a laugh, have fun, told a good dirty joke. She was a lot of fun," longtime View host Joy Behar told Good Morning America. "We were pals. We had a lot of laughs on-camera and off-camera."

Another former View panelist, Meredith Vieira, wrote in an essay for People, "If you were lucky, as I was on a few occasions, you'd find yourself sitting with her at a dinner table with martinis in hand. And she would regale the other guests with really naughty jokes perfectly delivered. Barbara was funny and sexy and in those moments, she owned it."