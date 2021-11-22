Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.

Reeves was recently profiled for Esquire magazine, and Bullock was asked about her connection with him. The actor shared her reason for never dating her co-star during their nearly 30 years of knowing each other and also talked about why he means so much to her as a friend. Read on to find out why Bullock and Reeves got together romantically, even though they shared a mutual crush.

Bullock's friendship with Reeves means too much to her.

The Esquire interview notes that Bullock has always said that dating Reeves could have ruined their friendship, which is important to her. In the new interview, though, she explained that maybe things could have worked out, since Reeves tends to get along with his exes. "Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated," Bullock said. "I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know."

But, she continued, "[W]e didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

She shared a story that sums up their relationship.

Bullock told Esquire that Reeves is a "listener" and it "drives. People. Crazy." She shared a story about telling the Matrix actor early in their friendship that she had never tried champagne and truffles. A few days later, he showed up at her house on his motorcycle with champagne and truffles, plus flowers.

"That's what I mean that it drives you crazy," she said. "When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him? And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response."

Bullock had a crush on Reeves when they were filming Speed.

During a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bullock was asked about what memories she has of working on the 1994 action movie. "I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," she responded. "It was hard for me to really be serious. He would look at me and I would be like [giggles]."

Asked if they dated, she said with a laugh, "Never dated him. There was something about me that I guess he didn't like." She added, "I think we're probably friends for that long because we didn't."

Reeves revealed the feeling was mutual.

During his on interview on Ellen in 2019, Reeves was shown Bullock talking about their relationship and said that he'd had no idea she had ever felt that way about him.

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either," he added. Reeves said they didn't share their feelings because "[they] were working," but added, "It was nice to go to work, and she's such a wonderful person."

Bullock would like to work with Reeves again.

These days, Reeves is dating artist Alexandra Grant and Bullock is dating photographer Bryan Randall. Plus, it's clear they're just great friends now, so don't hold out hope that they'll ever get together. But, if Bullock has her way, fans will see them together again on screen someday.

"I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die," she told Esquire. "Just laugh with him. He's funny. We can be 75—it'll be even better then, like an old-people Cocoon thing. We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people. It'll be the bookend of Speed! We'll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There's our movie."

