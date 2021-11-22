Culture

Sandra Bullock Just Revealed the One Reason She & Keanu Reeves Never Dated

"Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry?"

By Lia Beck
November 22, 2021
By Lia Beck
November 22, 2021

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met around the time that they started filming the 1994 movie Speed. They went on to become good friends and star in another movie together, the 2006 romance The Lake House. But, even though they've been a great match on screen, Reeves and Bullock never dated in real life. That doesn't mean they were never interested in dating each other, though.

Reeves was recently profiled for Esquire magazine, and Bullock was asked about her connection with him. The actor shared her reason for never dating her co-star during their nearly 30 years of knowing each other and also talked about why he means so much to her as a friend. Read on to find out why Bullock and Reeves got together romantically, even though they shared a mutual crush.

RELATED: 15 Onscreen Couples You Totally Forgot Dated in Real Life.

Bullock's friendship with Reeves means too much to her.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards
s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

The Esquire interview notes that Bullock has always said that dating Reeves could have ruined their friendship, which is important to her. In the new interview, though, she explained that maybe things could have worked out, since Reeves tends to get along with his exes. "Keanu's a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he's ever dated," Bullock said. "I don't think there's anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived. I don't know."

But, she continued, "[W]e didn't have to survive anything. We just get to grow up together on parallel roads and tip our hats and meet for a dinner and try to work together. And the longer time goes on, the more in awe I am of the human being. Would I have been able to say that if he had dumped me and made me angry? Probably not."

She shared a story that sums up their relationship.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves at the 2006 Oscars
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

Bullock told Esquire that Reeves is a "listener" and it "drives. People. Crazy." She shared a story about telling the Matrix actor early in their friendship that she had never tried champagne and truffles. A few days later, he showed up at her house on his motorcycle with champagne and truffles, plus flowers.

"That's what I mean that it drives you crazy," she said. "When I first met him, I would spend as much time as I could filling a silence, just to feel comfortable. And the more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get. And I thought, I don't understand what's happening! He's looking at me with eyes of confusion. He's quiet. Did I say something to offend him? And then a day or two later, he would arrive with a note or a little package, saying, 'I thought about what you said.' And he would have his response."

Bullock had a crush on Reeves when they were filming Speed.

Sandra Bullock on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018
TheEllenShow / YouTube

During a 2018 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bullock was asked about what memories she has of working on the 1994 action movie. "I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was," she responded. "It was hard for me to really be serious. He would look at me and I would be like [giggles]."

Asked if they dated, she said with a laugh, "Never dated him. There was something about me that I guess he didn't like." She added, "I think we're probably friends for that long because we didn't."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Reeves revealed the feeling was mutual.

Keanu Reeves on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019
TheEllenShow / YouTube

During his on interview on Ellen in 2019, Reeves was shown Bullock talking about their relationship and said that he'd had no idea she had ever felt that way about him.

"She obviously didn't know I had a crush on her either," he added. Reeves said they didn't share their feelings because "[they] were working," but added, "It was nice to go to work, and she's such a wonderful person."

Bullock would like to work with Reeves again.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock at the premiere of "The Lake House" in 2006
Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

These days, Reeves is dating artist Alexandra Grant and Bullock is dating photographer Bryan Randall. Plus, it's clear they're just great friends now, so don't hold out hope that they'll ever get together. But, if Bullock has her way, fans will see them together again on screen someday.

"I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die," she told Esquire. "Just laugh with him. He's funny. We can be 75—it'll be even better then, like an old-people Cocoon thing. We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people. It'll be the bookend of Speed! We'll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There's our movie."

RELATED: Will Smith Just Admitted He Fell in Love With This Co-Star While Married.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Health

    Fauci Gives New Warning to Vaccinated People

    Are you prepared for Thanksgiving?

  • Delta planes sitting on the runway
    Delta planes sitting on the runway
    Travel

    Delta CEO Warns This Change Is Coming to Flying

    The major shift will eventually affect all travelers.

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Nov. 21, 2021
    Dr. Anthony Fauci appearing on CNN's State of the Union on Nov. 21, 2021
    Health

    Fauci Says We Can Prevent "Dangerous" Surge

    But he warned time is running out to stop it.

  • Housekeeper cleaning a hotel room
    Housekeeper cleaning a hotel room
    Travel

    Never Use This One Thing on Your Hotel Bed

    It's not getting washed nearly enough.

  • Happy senior man bringing Thanksgiving turkey to the table for his family's lunch.
    Happy senior man bringing Thanksgiving turkey to the table for his family's lunch.
    Health

    Never Do This With Your Thanksgiving Turkey

    The USDA issued an important warning.

  • Closeup of hands operating microwave
    Closeup of hands operating microwave
    Health

    Never Eat Microwaved Food Without Doing This

    The CDC warns not to skip this crucial safety step.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group