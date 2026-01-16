5 Best Saks Fifth Avenue Clearance Deals After Bankruptcy Announcement

Saks Fifth Avenue clearance deals include designer sunglasses, bags, and denim marked down over 50%.

This week, Saks Fifth Avenue, one of my favorite luxury department stores, announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. What does this mean for shoppers? No store closures have been announced at this time, and the brand is confident it can get itself out of the hole sooner rather than later. However, there is a major designer sale right now, with prices slashed by over 50 percent on designer shoes, sunglasses, and clothing. We are talking brands like Burberry, Valentino, Chloe, Celina, and Ralph Lauren Polo, some up to 75 percent off. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 5 best Saks Fifth Avenue clearance deals after the bankruptcy announcement.

1 So Many Designer Sunglasses

There are so many designer sunglasses in the clearance section, and some are well over half off. I love this pair of CELINE 60MM Flat-Top Square Sunglasses, perfect for men and women. The chunky black shades have a modern look, originally priced at $490. Right now they are slashed to $220.50.

2 These Ballerina Flats

Lanvin ballet flats are timeless. The French brand has sold its trademark flat since the early 2000s, and it remains a style status symbol. Currently, the versatile Lanvin Metallic Leather Ballerina Flats are on sale for $390 from $650 in the silver and gold colors. I love metallics because you can really wear them with everything.

3 Men’s Polo Brand Products

Another timeless brand, Ralph Lauren, is also on major sale. I found many men’s and boys’ Polo products marked down, including staple styles and colors, as well as seasonal sweaters. This Polo Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit End-On-End Shirt is now just $117.60 from $168. It makes a great work or dress shirt.

4 Designer Bags Are Marked Seriously Down

There are so many deals to be had on designer bags at Saks right now, including this Valentino Garavani 9to5 Smooth Calfskin Shoulder Bag in black and tan. The style is timeless and is down to $2,460 from $4,100. I also found on-trend bags from Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Isabel Marant, and Lanvin at prices I have never seen them before.

5 And, Denim Is Seriously Cheap

Another category to check out at the Saks designer sale is designer denim. There are tons of styles that are well over half off, including the popular Mother The Dazzler Flood High-Rise Jeans, just $100.50 down from $268. There are also flattering fits from Alice + Oliva, Rag & Bone, Veronica Beard, Joe’s Jeans, and more that are marked down.