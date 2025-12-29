10 Safest Cars for Seniors in 2026, According to Automotive Safety Experts

Experts say these 10 cars offer seniors the best protection and visibility.

When seniors are shopping for the right car, it’s wise to look for specific lifesaving safety features, according to industry experts. “Side airbags with head and torso protection have been shown to reduce fatalities by nearly 50% among seniors over 70 in side-impact collisions. This makes this feature the most important for older drivers,” Daniel Setareh, Managing Attorney at Setareh Law, said. He represents senior clients in vehicle accident cases and has seen firsthand that certain safety features can make the biggest difference in crash outcomes.

“Automatic Emergency Braking is one more feature to be sure your new car has, as it can prevent nearly half of all rear-end collisions. It helps to compensate for delayed reaction times. Blind-spot detection is another useful feature because older adults often struggle to turn their heads to check blind spots,” Daniel said. “This warning can keep them from making a fatal error. I would also suggest backup cameras and parking sensors to improve visibility while reversing, lane departure warnings to help against unintentional drifting, and, finally, left-turn assist systems. They are quite literally lifesavers, as they are the number one cause of senior crashes, giving an alert for oncoming traffic at intersections.” When it comes to specifics, here are 10 vehicles that experts recommend for seniors.

1 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V came up multiple times within the industry. “This compact SUV is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with wide door openings and a low stepping-in height to make entering and exiting easier,” Setareh said. “There’s greater visibility from this elevated point, plus the Standard Honda Sensing package includes auto emergency braking, lane keeping, and blind-spot monitoring. With side airbags that provide crucial head and torso protection, it’s a great choice for older drivers.” Another expert in the field echoed how solid the CR-V is for seniors (or anyone). “The CR-V has one of the most straightforward control layouts in the segment,” Ryan Salata, Marketing Director at Specialty Auto Parts USA, Inc., said. “Everything falls naturally to hand, and the backup camera is large and clear. We hear from customers in their 70s that they can actually see what’s behind them without guessing. The wide door openings make getting in and out with a cane or walker much easier than tighter vehicles.”

2 Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester is another go-to recommendation from experts. “Another compact SUV with the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating, it was rated best-in-class for visibility and comes with standard EyeSight driver assist, including collision prevention and adaptive cruise control,” Setareh said. “AWD is also standard, making it safer in all kinds of weather, and despite its height, it has a low step-in, making it easy to access.” This option came highly recommended from more than one professional. “The Forester has the lowest load floor height of any SUV we recommend,” Salata said. “Loading groceries or lifting things into the cargo area doesn’t require Olympic weightlifter strength. The instrument cluster is simple and easy to read at a glance. No complicated graphics or menus to navigate while you’re trying to drive.”

3 Mazda CX-50

The Mazda CX-50 is another great choice on the market. “Ranking in the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ category, this compact SUV has simple controls that make it easy to use,” Setareh said. “It also has excellent outward visibility, comfortable, supportive seating, and the i-Activsense safety suite included as standard.” Multiple experts back this, with Salata seconding this choice. “The CX-50 has exceptional outward visibility thanks to smart design that doesn’t sacrifice sightlines for styling,” Salata said. “The driver’s seat position is upright and commanding without feeling like you’re in a truck. Adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist are genuinely helpful on highway drives without being intrusive or making you feel like the car doesn’t trust you.”

4 Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson is another safe option for shoppers. “The wide door openings make this IIHS Top Safety Pick+ compact SUV more accessible for seniors,” Setareh said. “It includes standard blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, forward-collision warning with pedestrian detection, and digital displays that are easy to read and reduce distractions.”

5 Kia Telluride

When car shopping, test drive the Kia Telluride. “The Telluride is a mid-size SUV that has been named an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ because of the higher seating that improves visibility at intersections,” Setareh said. “The left-turn assist is an essential feature that can reduce the chances of the most common senior accidents. Along with an easily accessible, spacious interior and advanced safety tech as standard, it’s another great choice.”

6 Mazda CX-90

The Mazda CX-90 is another safe choice recommended by the experts. “Another mid-sized SUV on the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list, this one features a premium feel on the interior with clear and simple controls,” Setareh said. “This car has excellent crash test ratings across the board, and the good visibility and standard collision prevention systems can put your mind at ease.”

7 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot is another great choice for seniors. “Despite its height, the Pilot has a low step-in for a midsize SUV,” Setareh said. “The door openings are wide across all rows, making the vehicle accessible to everyone. It includes a spacious interior with easy-to-use features and, most importantly, Honda’s Sensing safety suite, which earned it an IIHS Top Safety Pick.” Salata backs this, weighing in on why it’s a smart choice. “The Pilot’s seats are firm and supportive, which helps with back issues many seniors deal with, Salata said. “Getting in and out doesn’t require contorting yourself. The blind spot monitoring is unobtrusive but effective. It alerts you without being annoying or making you dependent on technology to change lanes safely.”

8 Toyota Camry

Don’t overlook the Toyota Camry. “The Camry has long been a sedan that makes the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ list. It has the easiest entry and exit for any type of vehicle on the road,” Setareh said. “The seats are spacious and comfortable to provide good support. The controls in this car are intuitive and straightforward, and Toyota Safety Sense is included standard with pre-collision warning, lane departure, and adaptive cruise control to add further assurance on the road.”

9 Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is another solid choice for seniors. “The Accord has wide-opening doors and a low floor height, allowing seniors to get in and out with ease,” Setareh said. “This IIHS Top Safety Pick is designed with thin pillars that provide excellent visibility. You get Honda’s Sensing safety tech standard and a user-friendly infotainment system designed to minimize distractions.”

10 Hyundai Sonata

Test drive the Hyundai Sonata while car shopping for a safe and reliable option. “The Sonata has a spacious cabin that is easy to enter, making it an IIHS Top Safety Pick,” Setareh said. “It features technology that monitors blind spots and rear cross-traffic and helps avoid forward collisions. It’s also a good value, with comprehensive safety features that help seniors stay safe on the road.”