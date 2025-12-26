Discover the best Ross year-end deals on decor, sneakers, gifts, and home essentials.

There are some pros and cons to shopping at Ross. The positive? The discount store, which has been around since I was a kid, has some of the best deals in town on everything from home goods and decor to designer sneakers and clothes. The not-so-good thing? Unlike Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, you can’t shop at Ross online. To take advantage of the sizzling deals, you have to head into the store. I recently visited my local store and found many must-buy items for the year-end. Here are 11 Ross Dress for Less finds to grab before the year is over.

1 Fresh Hand Towels

Now that it’s time to retire your festive, Christmas-themed hand towels in the kitchen and bathroom, Ross has a new batch ready. Many of them are Valentine’s Day themed, and I am feeling the love in a major way.

2 Valentine’s Travel Bags

Ross is starting to stock up on Valentine’s Day gifts. One thing I love about the holiday-centric items is that you can enjoy them year-round, since hearts and love never go out of style. This gift set includes several travel and cosmetic bags for $14.99.

3 And, Cozy Valentine’s Day Socks

These Aerosoles fleece socks are even cozier than they look. The trio of fuzzy foot warmers is half off retail, at $4.99 instead of $10. There are also many non-festive socks at Ross, all at retail.

4 Lots of New Nikes

There are so many new Nike styles at Ross. I found this pair for $59.99, which is half off the retail price. I bought my daughter a pair of white Air Force 1 Nikes for school for $45, which usually retail for $90.

5 A Faux Leather Throw Pillow

This faux-leather throw pillow set caught my attention in the best way possible. The rich brown leather color makes them look like genuine leather, and the set is a steal at $21.99.

6 Skin and Body Care Gift Sets

Ross is also a sneaky source of Sephora- and Ulta-worthy skin and body care items at a lower price. I found this Kiehl’s set for $44.99. It includes $99 in products and retails for $68 at other stores. There were lots of different brands as well.

7 This Upscale Gallery Wall Frame

Create a gallery wall with this one-and-done frame set from Elle Home. There are six frames in one, each ornate and gold. Get the set for just $12.99.

8 Cleaning Supplies

Right after I put all my holiday decorations away, I am ready for a serious full-house cleaning session. Ross has so many fantastic cleaning finds, all majorly discounted.

9 And, Storage Baskets

I also found some pretty amazing storage baskets. I love natural woven baskets and bins, which tend to look less cheap than many textiles. Measure your spaces before buying.

10 Art and Office Supplies

I noticed an abundance of art and office supplies, including paintbrushes, scissors, pens, journals, and other crafting materials. As always with Ross, they were all way under retail.

11 Framed Artwork

Give your walls a fresh new look for 2026. My store had some super fun artwork, especially a collection of designer-inspired framed prints.