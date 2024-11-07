What Happened To Rick Harrison After Pawn Stars?

Pawn Stars has been on our screens for 22 seasons, and cast member Rick Harrison has been part of the show since day one. Harrison, 59, has had his ups and downs on the show, especially when his father Richard “Old Man” Harrison passed away in 2018. Along with Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison and Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Harrison has been a fixture on the show and beloved by fans. So what’s Harrison up to these days? Here’s what the reality star is doing.

Best I Can Do Is… History Channel Harrison is still going strong on Pawn Stars, but he’s also responsible for one of the most ubiquitous memes on the internet: the “best I can do is” meme. This viral meme is everywhere and introduced Pawn Stars to a whole new audience.

Living the Pawn Life Shutterstock Harrison still works at the famous World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. "Most people don't realize how regulated the pawn industry is, especially where I'm at in Nevada," he previously told NPR . "When I take something in pawn or I buy something, I just don't take [an] ID. I take their driver's license number, their height, their weight, their eye color, their build. I turn that into the local police department, and then I also turn it into Homeland Security. It's part of the Patriot Act, and that goes to a central database online across the United States that checks for stolen items."

He’s a Nerd History Channel Harrison refers to himself as a “nerd”. “Well, I've been a really big book collector, I collect a lot of the books that you see on the show,” he told Blaze TV . “I've even just bought one in Italy for $100,000. I'm a mega nerd! I went out with John Merrick and Katy Perry one night and I didn't even know who Katy Perry was. That's how much of a nerd I am.” RELATED: Where's Jake Harris of "Deadliest Catch" Now?

Difficult Customers History Channel Harrison says he still gets difficult customers at the store. “There's normally a lot of people that come in with their family heirloom and they were told that grandma's got a perfect diamond ring,” he told Blaze TV . “And then I have to explain to them; 'No, grandma was cheap.' It's a fake!”