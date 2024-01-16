Rebel Wilson Admits Weight She's Gained Back "Makes Me Feel Bad About Myself"

Australian actor Rebel Wilson has been outspoken about her body size over the years, including how it impacts her career and the roles she plays. The Bridesmaids star made headlines for losing a substantial amount of weight in 2020, and now, she's opening up about another change and how it's affected her self-esteem. In a new Instagram post, Wilson shared that she's gained back some weight due to stress and said that it "makes [her] feel bad about [her]self." She also asked her followers to share their own experiences.

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Issues Serious "Warning" After 42 Pound Ozempic Weight Loss.

On Monday, Jan. 15, Wilson made a post to Instagram that includes a short clip of her sitting in a hot tub on a boat, as well as a photo. The 43-year-old wrote in the caption, "Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14kg's (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn't…but it does. I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?"

In response, Wilson received empathetic comments from followers who've been through the same thing and fans telling her that she shouldn't feel bad about herself. "Gaining weight is not a moral failure. Do not beat yourself up!" wrote one follower. Another posted, "Sometimes life asks us to put something down in order to pick something else up. Focusing on work and creating something you're proud of is no small feat- you should be very proud." One commenter shared, "Weight never defines worth!"

In light of the response, Wilson added an update to her caption, writing, "I woke up this morning and read all your comments – they bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!"ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Previously, Wilson revealed that she lost over 80 pounds during a "year of health" in 2020. She said that this life change was kicked off by a visit to a fertility doctor to look into freezing her eggs and becoming a parent. The Pitch Perfect star has also shared that she has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which she said previously caused her to gain weight.

The fertility doctor suggested she try to lose. "I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude,'" the actor told People in 2022. "He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

"It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight," Wilson added. "It was just being the healthiest version of myself." She welcomed her daughter, Royce, via surrogate in November 2022.

This latest Instagram post is not the first time the Isn't It Romantic star has opened up about fluctuations in her weight following her 80-pound weight loss. In July 2022, she posted a photo of herself standing next to a pool and wrote in the caption that she gained six pounds while on vacation but was keeping a positive perspective about it. She suggested her followers do the same in their own lives.

"I'm at an amazing all-inclusive resort…I've lost all self control," she wrote. "But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn't help to be hard on yourself but I know what it's like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much. But if you're like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn't define you, just try your best to be healthy and don't be so hard on yourself."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.