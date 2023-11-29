Wellness

Sharon Osbourne Issues Serious "Warning" After 42 Pound Ozempic Weight Loss

The star is “too gaunt” and “can’t put any weight on.”

By Leah Groth
November 29, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 29, 2023

Sharon Osbourne is one of many stars who have opened up about using the type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic, to lose weight. However, while it has helped her drop a whopping 42 pounds, she has confessed that there are some major downsides to relying on the jab as a weight loss method. In a new interview she issues a major warning about the drug, and also gives several reasons to reconsider using it. 

1
Sharon Osbourne Admits She Lost Too Much Weight on Ozempic

ozempic injection
Natalia Varlei / Shutterstock

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Osbourne confesses that there are some serious cons to Ozempic. One of them? Losing too much weight. 

2
She's "Too Gaunt" and "Can't Put Any Weight On"

Good Morning Britain/YouTube

"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," the 71-year-old said. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 (pounds) and I don't want to be. Be careful what you wish for."

3
Her "Warning": "Don't Give It to Teenagers"

A photo of an Ozempic injection
myskin / Shutterstock

"I started on Ozempic last December and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy," Osbourne said. 

4
It's "Easy to Become Addicted" to Weight Loss

Person stepping on scale
iStock

"You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous," she added. 

5
She "Can't Afford to Lose Any More Weight"

Sharon Osbourne at the Waterstones book store in Harrods, London, England
Shutterstock

"I couldn't stop losing weight and now I've lost 42 pounds and I can't afford to lose any more," she added.

6
Ozzy "Doesn't Like It"

ozzy osbourne sober
Shutterstock

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain she added that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, isn't a fan of her weight loss or the method she used to achieve it. "He doesn't like it," she said.

7
He's "Scared" That "Something Is Going to Happen" to Her

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, celebrity grandparents
Shutterstock

"And he's scared that something is going to happen to me," she added. "He says, 'You've got skinny then something else is going to happen.' He's always thinking about the downside — that it's too good to be true."

8
A Weight Loss Expert Maintains That You Can Get "Addicted" to Weight Loss

Good Morning Britain/YouTube

Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, explains that weight loss is healthy when it improves health parameters, "but sometimes a little bit leads to too much or an 'addiction' to that weight loss," she says. "Addicted to the comments you get from others, the feeling of a lighter body, fitting into smaller clothes, seeing defined muscles, etc. and it is hard to know when to stop."

9
She Says That Osbourne "Psychologically" Might Not Be Able to Gain Weight

Good Morning Britain/YouTube

She adds that although Osbourne is saying she wants to gain weight and she "can't," "it might be that she is saying she wants to gain weight but psychologically she can't," she says. 

RELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

10
She "Might Not Really Be Able to Emotionally and Mentally"

Good Morning Britain/YouTube

"I don't think the medication is causing her body to prevent weight gain, but even though she says she wants to, she might not really be able to emotionally and mentally."

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • USPS mail embodies interconnectedness, delivering messages and goods worldwide, symbolizing communication, unity, and global outreach
    USPS mail embodies interconnectedness, delivering messages and goods worldwide, symbolizing communication, unity, and global outreach
    Smarter Living

    USPS Is Temporarily Suspending Services

    Two states are affected.

  • Fort Wright - Circa July 2020: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Fort Wright - Circa July 2020: Walmart Retail Location. Walmart introduced its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment and plans on hiring 265,000 veterans.
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Shoppers Threaten Boycott

    They're tired of the self-checkout policy.

  • Doctor diagnosing patient’s health on asthma, lung disease, long COVID-19, coronavirus or bone cancer illness with radiological chest x-ray film for medical healthcare hospital service
    Doctor diagnosing patient’s health on asthma, lung disease, long COVID-19, coronavirus or bone cancer illness with radiological chest x-ray film for medical healthcare hospital service
    Wellness

    China's Seeing a Surge in Respiratory Illness

    Here's what's really behind it, doctors say.

  • Taylor Swift performing in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2023
    Taylor Swift performing in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 17, 2023
    Entertainment

    Swift Concertgoer Details “Alarming” Conditions

    He attended the same show where a fan died.

  • Dog hiding under covers during a thunder storm
    Dog hiding under covers during a thunder storm
    Smarter Living

    A Definitive List of Common Phobias

    Some are much more common than you'd think.

  • Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference
    Beyoncé and Tina Knowles at the 2013 Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference
    Entertainment

    Tina Knowles Defends Daughter Beyoncé

    She slams claims that the singer lightens her skin.

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.