Sharon Osbourne Issues Serious "Warning" After 42 Pound Ozempic Weight Loss

Sharon Osbourne is one of many stars who have opened up about using the type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic, to lose weight. However, while it has helped her drop a whopping 42 pounds, she has confessed that there are some major downsides to relying on the jab as a weight loss method. In a new interview she issues a major warning about the drug, and also gives several reasons to reconsider using it.

1 Sharon Osbourne Admits She Lost Too Much Weight on Ozempic

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Osbourne confesses that there are some serious cons to Ozempic. One of them? Losing too much weight.

2 She's "Too Gaunt" and "Can't Put Any Weight On"

"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," the 71-year-old said. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 (pounds) and I don't want to be. Be careful what you wish for."

3 Her "Warning": "Don't Give It to Teenagers"

"I started on Ozempic last December and I've been off it for a while now, but my warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy," Osbourne said.

4 It's "Easy to Become Addicted" to Weight Loss

"You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous," she added.

5 She "Can't Afford to Lose Any More Weight"

"I couldn't stop losing weight and now I've lost 42 pounds and I can't afford to lose any more," she added.

6 Ozzy "Doesn't Like It"

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain she added that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, isn't a fan of her weight loss or the method she used to achieve it. "He doesn't like it," she said.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 He's "Scared" That "Something Is Going to Happen" to Her

"And he's scared that something is going to happen to me," she added. "He says, 'You've got skinny then something else is going to happen.' He's always thinking about the downside — that it's too good to be true."

8 A Weight Loss Expert Maintains That You Can Get "Addicted" to Weight Loss

Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, explains that weight loss is healthy when it improves health parameters, "but sometimes a little bit leads to too much or an 'addiction' to that weight loss," she says. "Addicted to the comments you get from others, the feeling of a lighter body, fitting into smaller clothes, seeing defined muscles, etc. and it is hard to know when to stop."

9 She Says That Osbourne "Psychologically" Might Not Be Able to Gain Weight

She adds that although Osbourne is saying she wants to gain weight and she "can't," "it might be that she is saying she wants to gain weight but psychologically she can't," she says.

RELATED: 2 Alternatives That Are Just As Beneficial as Walking 10,000 Steps

10 She "Might Not Really Be Able to Emotionally and Mentally"

"I don't think the medication is causing her body to prevent weight gain, but even though she says she wants to, she might not really be able to emotionally and mentally."