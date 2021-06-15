Culture

Ranking Every Disney Live-Action Remake, From Worst Reviewed to Best

Here's how these remakes of iconic Disney films measure up based on Rotten Tomatoes scores.

By Richard Evans
June 15, 2021
Those of us who grew up watching Disney movies may have mixed feelings about the House of Mouse's live-action remakes of some of their most enduring animated classics. In many cases, these new iterations have proven to be remarkably successful, bringing something entirely new to the familiar stories. In other cases, they would have been better off leaving well enough alone. That's why we're ranking every Disney live-action remake based on the reviews.

Reviews for Disney's latest live-action offering, the Emma Stone-led Cruella, have been mostly positive. But how does this new look at one of our favorite childhood villains stack up against the remakes that came before it? We turned to Rotten Tomatoes to find out how many critics gave thumbs up to each of these movies, then ranked them all accordingly. Read on to find out which of Disney's live-action remakes dazzled reviewers, and which got nothing but pans.

17
Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

alice through the looking glass
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

16
102 Dalmatians (2000)

102 dalmatians
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31 percent

15
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

maleficent mistress of evil
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

14
101 Dalmatians (1996)

still from the 1996 101 dalmatians
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent

13
Dumbo (2019)

still from the 2019 dumbo
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent

12
Alice in Wonderland (2010)

still from the 2010 alice in wonderland
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

11
The Lion King (2019)

still from the 2019 lion king
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

10
Maleficent (2014)

still from maleficent
Walt Disney Studios Motion Picutres

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

9
Aladdin (2019)

still from the 2019 aladdin
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent

8
Lady and the Tramp (2019)

still from the 2019 lady and the tramp
Disney+

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

7
Beauty and the Beast (2017)

still from the 2017 beauty and the beast
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent

6
Christopher Robin (2018)

christopher robin
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

5
Mulan (2020)

still from the 2020 mulan
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

4
Cruella (2021)

still from cruella
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent

3
Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book (1994)

rudyard kipling's the jungle book
Buena Vista Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

2
Cinderella (2015)

still from the 2015 cinderella
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

1
The Jungle Book (2016)

still from the 2016 jungle book
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

