Ranking Every Disney Live-Action Remake, From Worst Reviewed to Best
Here's how these remakes of iconic Disney films measure up based on Rotten Tomatoes scores.
Those of us who grew up watching Disney movies may have mixed feelings about the House of Mouse's live-action remakes of some of their most enduring animated classics. In many cases, these new iterations have proven to be remarkably successful, bringing something entirely new to the familiar stories. In other cases, they would have been better off leaving well enough alone. That's why we're ranking every Disney live-action remake based on the reviews.
Reviews for Disney's latest live-action offering, the Emma Stone-led Cruella, have been mostly positive. But how does this new look at one of our favorite childhood villains stack up against the remakes that came before it? We turned to Rotten Tomatoes to find out how many critics gave thumbs up to each of these movies, then ranked them all accordingly. Read on to find out which of Disney's live-action remakes dazzled reviewers, and which got nothing but pans.
RELATED: Ranking Every Disney Animated Movie, From Worst Reviewed to Best.
17
Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent
16
102 Dalmatians (2000)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 31 percent
15
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent
14
101 Dalmatians (1996)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent
13
Dumbo (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent
12
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent
11
The Lion King (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent
10
Maleficent (2014)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent
RELATED: 30 Disney Facts That Will Give You a Childlike Sense of Wonder.
9
Aladdin (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent
8
Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent
7
Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent
RELATED: For more fun content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
6
Christopher Robin (2018)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent
5
Mulan (2020)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent
4
Cruella (2021)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent
RELATED: 13 Shows You Can Watch on Disney+ From Start to Finish This Weekend.
3
Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book (1994)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent
2
Cinderella (2015)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
1
The Jungle Book (2016)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent
RELATED: Ranking Every Marvel Movie, From Worst Reviewed to Best.