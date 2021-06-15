Ranking Every Disney Live-Action Remake, From Worst Reviewed to Best

Those of us who grew up watching Disney movies may have mixed feelings about the House of Mouse's live-action remakes of some of their most enduring animated classics. In many cases, these new iterations have proven to be remarkably successful, bringing something entirely new to the familiar stories. In other cases, they would have been better off leaving well enough alone. That's why we're ranking every Disney live-action remake based on the reviews.

Reviews for Disney's latest live-action offering, the Emma Stone-led Cruella, have been mostly positive. But how does this new look at one of our favorite childhood villains stack up against the remakes that came before it? We turned to Rotten Tomatoes to find out how many critics gave thumbs up to each of these movies, then ranked them all accordingly. Read on to find out which of Disney's live-action remakes dazzled reviewers, and which got nothing but pans.

17 Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29 percent

16 102 Dalmatians (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 31 percent

15 Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39 percent

14 101 Dalmatians (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 41 percent

13 Dumbo (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 46 percent

12 Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent

11 The Lion King (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52 percent

10 Maleficent (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 54 percent

9 Aladdin (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 57 percent

8 Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 66 percent

7 Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71 percent

6 Christopher Robin (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

5 Mulan (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent

4 Cruella (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74 percent

3 Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent

2 Cinderella (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent

1 The Jungle Book (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent

