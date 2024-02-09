Smarter Living

Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Up to 12 Inches of Snow to These Areas

Prepare for warmer than usual temperatures to shift dramatically in the coming days.

By Kali Coleman
February 9, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Kali Coleman
February 9, 2024

Love may not be the only thing in the air next week. While Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the U.S., winter is not yet over, and the threat of more snow is looming. In a Feb. 7 report, AccuWeather meteorologists revealed that they're monitoring a winter storm that's expected to hit early next week after days of unusual warmth. Where and how much snow the storm is set to bring will depend on its strength and track, which continues to fluctuate. Read on to discover more about the pre-Valentine's Day storm and where several inches of snow are expected.

RELATED: "Polar Vortex Disruption" Will Send U.S. Temps Plummeting—Here's When.

Southern High Plains

Houston, United States - February 15, 2021: Vehicles navigating the snow and ice on Memorial Drive into downtown Houston as Winter Storm Uri unleashes record cold temperatures in southeast Texas.
iStock

A change in the weather pattern is going to bring a "potentially impactful storm" across parts of the U.S. right before Valentine's Day, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. The storm is set to appear first on Sunday, Feb. 11, with a strip of accumulating snow across some of the southern High Plains.

"However, the amount of snow that falls in this area could be limited as the air may not be quite cold enough, resulting in more raindrops than snowflakes," AccuWeather noted.

RELATED: "Extended Winter" May Keep Things Cold in These Regions, Meteorologists Predict.

Ozark Mountains

snow-covered road in springfield missouri
Matt Wunder / Shutterstock

As the storm moves east, it may grow colder. The best chance for several inches of snow and icy roads at this point is likely to be in the area near the Ozark Mountains in southern Missouri, according to the AccuWeather report.

"Colder air will gradually be drawn into this storm as it moves from the Central states to the Eastern Seaboard," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno explained. "How quickly that occurs will depend on how fast the storm strengthens."

RELATED: "False Spring" Is Heating Up the U.S., But Get Ready for Winter's Brutal Comeback.

Mid-Atlantic

Winter in Washington DC: US Capitol at winter sunset
iStock

If the storm doesn't strengthen, it's likely to move from the Ohio Valley to the Central and South Appalachians with just small snow accumulations. At a weakened level, this would bring the potential for a wintry mix in the mid-Atlantic late Monday into Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

New England

Faneuil Hall rooftops covered in snow during the winter season in Boston. Faneuil Hall Also known as Quincy Market is located near the waterfront and Government Center, in Boston, Massachusetts, has been a marketplace and a meeting hall since 1743. Boston is the largest city in New England, the capital of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
iStock

On the other hand, if the storm strengthens, meteorologists forecast that it will move farther north instead. With this path, it would likely "produce a broadening swath of accumulating snow from the central Appalachians to New England," according to the report.

"Should the storm develop to its full potential, a heavy snowfall may occur in parts of the Northeast and some people may spend the first part of Valentine's Day digging out or dealing with possible travel delays in the wake of the storm," they wrote.

Based on the forecast, it's expected that parts of Massachusetts, Philadelphia, New York, and Connecticut could experience the most inches of snowfall from Monday to Tuesday. There is a chance of 6 to 12 inches in these areas.

"One thing is for sure, this storm will start a pattern that brings colder, more active weather from the Midwest to the Northeast with reinforcing shots of seasonably cold air masses with the potential for some clipper systems to bring snow events," DeVore said.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Kali Coleman
Kali Coleman is a Senior Editor at Best Life. Her primary focus is covering news, where she often keeps readers informed on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and up-to-date on the latest retail closures. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • screenshot of tiktok showing walmart great value meat with mold on it
    screenshot of tiktok showing walmart great value meat with mold on it
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Shoppers Warn Never Buy Great Value

    Here's why some are calling out the store brand.

  • louis dejoy testifying in congress
    louis dejoy testifying in congress
    Smarter Living

    USPS Head Louis DeJoy Slammed for Price Hikes

    His changes remain controversial.

  • Multiple Recalls Issued for Listeria
    Multiple Recalls Issued for Listeria
    Smarter Living

    Multiple Recalls Issued for Listeria

    Take caution, Walmart and Costco shoppers.

  • Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Snow
    Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Snow
    Smarter Living

    Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Could Bring Snow

    Love won't be the only thing in the air.

  • A happy, mature couple both with gray hair take a smiling selfie while standing outside among trees
    A happy, mature couple both with gray hair take a smiling selfie while standing outside among trees
    Wellness

    How I Finally Became Happy at 50

    A midlife researcher shares his journey.

  • Dakota Johnson at the UK premiere of "The Lost Daughter" in 2021
    Dakota Johnson at the UK premiere of "The Lost Daughter" in 2021
    Entertainment

    "The Office" Cast Stopped Speaking

    According to finale guest star Dakota Johnson.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.