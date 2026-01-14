Polar Vortex to Slam 40+ Million Americans This Week—Will Subzero Temps Hit Your Region?

States as far south as Florida could see freezing temperatures.

To say that this winter has been all over the map so far would be putting it lightly. After record cold temperatures hit much of the country in December, some areas have experienced unseasonably warm temperatures in the first few weeks of 2026. But now, it appears that much of the U.S. is about to be snapped back to chilly reality, as another polar vortex is expected to bring subzero temperatures that will affect more than 40 million Americans in the coming week.

Similar to the cold blasts that created wintry conditions through late fall in parts of the country, meteorologists say that arctic air north of the border will encroach once again as the jet stream pushes further south, AccuWeather reports. Part of the movement comes from a mass of unseasonably warm air over the west, which is creating a bookend effect that’s forcing the cold intrusion.

“Over the next couple of weeks, the jet stream will develop a large buckle with a northward bulge along the Pacific Coast and a southward dip centered on the Great Lakes,” Paul Pastelok, lead long-range meteorologist for AccuWeather, said in a recent forecast. “This setup stretches the polar vortex, sending persistent warmth near the bulge and repeated shots of cold air through the dip.”

But which areas will get the worst of it? Here’s where you could see the mercury really drop in the coming days.

1 The Midwest & Great Lakes

The Midwest may have enjoyed a balmy holiday week in December, but a harsh reminder of winter in the region is coming. States surrounding the Great Lakes and northern Mississippi River can expect the approaching arctic air mass to send temperatures tumbling through next week. Cities like Chicago will see a recent run of about average temperatures fall to 10 to 20 degrees below average, per AccuWeather.

And it won’t just feel cold: A series of clipper storms is also expected to bring snow to the region beginning on the evening on Jan. 14, AccuWeather reports. The first of the two storms is expected to bring 1 to 6 inches to Michigan, while the following day could bring 3 to 6 inches to Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

2 The Northeast

Chilly conditions are also ahead for New England and the surrounding states in the days ahead. The forecast shows that New York City will drop to five to 10 degrees below its average upper-30s temperatures for the period

The second clipper storm slamming into the Midwest could also make its way into the Northeast by Friday night, bringing snow showers and snow to northern New Hampshire, Vermont, upstate New York, and western Pennsylvania through Saturday night, AccuWeather reports.

3 The Mid-Atlantic

Just a bit further south, temperatures will also begin to plunge below their seasonal averages as the jet stream dips even further below its typical latitude. Frigid conditions will come to New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia beginning as early as Jan. 15, per AccuWeather.

4 The Southeast

Even areas that aren’t accustomed to consistent frigid weather during the winter months are in for an arctic blast. On the heels of above-average warm temperatures to start off January, states like North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas will see temperatures tumble 25 degrees from the beginning of the week, Accuweather predicts.

Even Florida isn’t immune, with temperatures in the lower 50s expected in Tallahassee on Jan. 15, while Orlando and Lakeland could see lows in the 30s—and some places could get even colder.

“Interior areas of central Florida are likely to have a freeze Thursday night (Jan. 15),” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Houk.