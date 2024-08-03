11 Olympic Athletes Everyone Will Be Watching This Week

Team USA is currently leading the medal count at the Paris 2024 Olympics with 31 medals including 6 gold, 13, silver, and 12 bronze. This week, the United States breakdancing team makes its debut, and gymnast Simone Biles will return for the Aug. 5 floor exercise final. That's not all though—the USA weightlifting team could be the best in 64 years. Here are 11 athletes to keep an eye on this week.

1 Victor Montalvo

Breakdancer Victor Montalvo, 30, is making his debut for Team USA on Aug. 9 and 10. "I feel like it's up to me to show this audience what breaking is all about," he told Red Bull. "I want to be innovative. I want to create my own path and inspire others."

2 Jeffrey Louis

Jeffrey Louis, 29, is also making his Team USA breakdancing debut on Aug. 9 and 10. "I want to use that moment to create something," he told TeamUSA.com. "A lot of people are going to come with moves, but if I don't win, I want them to pull from that and say, that's what real essence is."

3 Sunny Choi

Breakdancer Sunny Choi, 35, is making her debut on Aug. 9 and 10. "I'm feeling a lot of nerves and anxious," she told NBC News. "I have moments where I feel proud, or I feel gratitude."

4 Logan Edra

Logan Edra, 21, is making her breakdancing Team USA debut on Aug. 9 and 10. "My relationship with breaking is very spiritual and also very tough," she told Red Bull. "There were a lot of traumas and hardships I had to get through as a kid, but when I'm breaking, it helps me find release from those and balance. Breaking was born out of struggle, so I feel at home and like I belong when I'm dancing. When I break, I feel like a superhero. I feel empowered."

5 Noah Lyles

Track & field athlete Noah Lyles, 27, will be competing in the the 200m on Aug. 5-6 and the 4x100m relay on Aug. 8-9. "I've become kind of popular in the village," he told USA Today. "Unfortunately, that has come with its own set of challenges, being able to find my own space within the village whether that's eating or training in the gym."

6 Jordan Chiles

Gymnast Jordan Chiles, 23, will compete in the floor exercise final on Aug. 5. "I'd rather try and do everything and give everything and be like, 'Whatever happens, happens,'" she told Business Insider.

7 Simone Biles

Gymnast Simone Biles, 27, will also compete in the floor exercise final on Aug. 5 after leading the women's gymnastics team to win the gold on July 30.

8 Quincy Wilson

Track & field athlete Quincy Wilson is just 16 and will compete in the 4x400m relay on Aug. 9. He is the youngest male track athlete to represent the United States in the Olympics.

9 Jourdan Delacruz

Weightlifter Jourdan Delacruz, 26, will be competing on Aug. 7-11. "In weightlifting, you're surrounded by really uplifting people," she told TeamUSA.com. "Women's weightlifting is a lot larger now, but when I started, it was pretty tight-knit and small. They were very welcoming, and I felt really supported. I think that's why I pursued it so fully."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

10 Olivia Reeves

Weightlifter Olivia Reeves, 21, will also be competing on Aug. 7-11. "I just like breaking my personal records," she told USA Weightlifting. "That is the most fun really. Me against me. I always want to do my best."

11 Wes Kitts

Weightlifter Wes Kitts, 34, will be competing on Aug. 7-11. "I think it's gonna be really cool to have those memories and those pictures and just to get to do the Olympics how it was supposed to be last time," he told NBC Sports. "To get to walk in the Opening Ceremony and to do the vacation afterwards with my wife and to have my boys come there."